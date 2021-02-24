Nimble nuns at enclosed monastery perform viral dance ‘to cheer people up’

24 February 2021, 11:48 | Updated: 24 February 2021, 14:03

Dublin nuns perform viral Jerusalema dance challenge
Dublin nuns perform viral Jerusalema dance challenge. Picture: Redemptorist Communications/YouTube

By Maddy Shaw Roberts

An order of nuns perform a spirited viral dance in locked-down Ireland…

Thirteen Redemptoristine nuns at a County Dublin monastery have mastered a viral dance challenge, to “cheer people up” in lockdown.

Aged between 28 and 92, the sisters perform the Jerusalema dance challenge in a joyous video that now has tens of thousands of views on social media.

Dressed in red and blue habits, they move around the monastery and picturesque grounds of St Alphonsus in Drumcondra, to music.

They released the video (watch below) to help those in need while “praying for our world in these challenging times”.

Sister Lucy told RTÉ News that the challenge also brought them all closer together, adding that the nuns had been shocked by the “huge response” they have received online.

Read more: Nuns storm charts as ancient plainchant strikes a chord in pandemic times >

The sisters had been challenged to do the dance by their fellow Redemptorist Fathers and Brothers.

Based in Dublin since 1859, the enclosed order limits their interactions with the outside world and devote their lives to prayer.

Sister Gabrielle Fox she did not mind taking part in the challenge because she saw it as a creative way to pray.

“It’s not just a gimmick. It was purposely done as a prayer,” she said.

Read more: French Benedictine nuns release 7,000 hours of Gregorian chant >

Since posting the challenge, the sisters say they have been inundated with emails from people around the world enjoying their moves.

The Jerusalema Dance Challenge began in February 2020. Fenómenos do Semba, a group in Angola, south-west Africa, filmed themselves dancing to the song while eating and without dropping their plates.

More From ClassicFM

Dan Smith / Kristjan Järvi conducts Baltic Sea Philharmonic at Hamburg’s Elbphilharmonie

Bastille ‘ReOrchestrated’: What happens when you combine a hit pop song and a classical orchestra

Discover Music

A cappella choir sings note-perfect rendition of every famous movie studio theme

A cappella choir sings note-perfect rendition of every famous movie studio theme
Confounding child's clavier

A music theory professor shared this keyboard. It raises many questions.

Discover Music

Alice Mary Smith, the first British woman to have composed a symphony

Ever heard of Alice Mary Smith, the first known woman in Britain to have composed a symphony?

Discover Music

The moment composer Leonard Bernstein and tenor José Carreras clash in recording session

When an irascible Leonard Bernstein relentlessly corrected José Carreras in tense recording session

Bernstein, L

Behind Her Eyes on Netflix: what’s the piece of classical music I just heard?

Behind Her Eyes on Netflix: what’s the piece of classical music I just heard?

Discover Music

Latest news

See more Latest news

Concerts to return on 17 May in UK lockdown roadmap

Concerts set to resume on 17 May, says PM’s roadmap out of UK lockdown

1 day ago

Coronavirus

Bobby Goulder forms a one-man choir of nine singers

Musician expertly edits himself into one-man lockdown choir of nine singers

1 day ago

Rutter

Julian Lloyd Webber celebrates 30 classical musicians under 30 on Classic FM

Julian Lloyd Webber celebrates 30 brilliant classical musicians under 30

1 day ago

Aaron Boyd protects 17th-century violin by hugging it during Texas freeze

Texas musician hugs 17th-century violin throughout freeze to keep wood from cracking

2 days ago

Discover Music

Historic Barcelona concert hall ‘stoned’ by anti-establishment groups

Historic Barcelona concert hall windows ‘stoned’ in protest over rapper’s arrest

2 days ago

Latest videos

See more Latest videos

Hear the eerie real-life sounds of every planet in our solar system

Listen to the eerie, real-life sounds of every planet in our solar system

5 days ago

Beethoven’s Fifth Symphony, but it’s played by Boomwhackers on giant plastic drums

Beethoven’s Fifth Symphony, but it’s played by Boomwhackers on giant plastic buckets

6 days ago

Beethoven

Listen to the eerie sound of this bicycle wheel turned into a giant rotating pan flute

Listen to the eerie sound of this bicycle wheel turned into a giant rotating pan flute

6 days ago

Tim Storms holds the world record for lowest vocal note

Listen to the man who holds the record for lowest vocal note sung by a human

6 days ago

Tim Storms

Tahir Ansari ‘plays’ Mozart

Mozart’s Rondo alla Turca, but played on cheeks with terrifying accuracy

8 days ago

Mozart

Latest pictures

See more Latest pictures

Arnold Schoenberg joke

28 cringe-worthy classical music jokes that you need in your life

Discover Music

Beethoven's 'real' face?

See Beethoven’s ‘real’ face in artist’s 3D colourised portraits

Beethoven

NETHERLANDS-ACCIDENT-METRO

Whale tail artwork saves train plunging into water in Holland
Nicola Benedetti Grammy Award and violin

Nicola Benedetti: we reveal the star violinist’s recordings, family and awards

Nicola Benedetti

Music school in Pripyat

Photographer captures eerie shots from inside Chernobyl’s abandoned music school