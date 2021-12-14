This adorable village church nativity video will never get old

Funny nativity girl. Picture: Hannah Sergeant/YouTube

By Maddy Shaw Roberts

A young choral enthusiast, her school nativity play, and some very enthusiastic singing. You know it’s Christmas when this gem comes back around...

It’s nearly Christmas, which means it’s time to bring out this abiding nativity video, starring one young pupil and her unyielding enthusiasm for yuletide.

Filmed in 1996 at a church nativity, the video reliably surfaces every Christmas, bringing joy to the world.

The clip, which has more than 2 million views on YouTube, shows a young girl so overcome with the spirit of Christmas that she decides to let it out for the whole village hall to hear.

The young choral enthusiast rages her way through ‘The Virgin Mary Had A Baby Boy’, forgetting most of the words but adding a glorious, fortissimo descant over the top.

Apparently, she was told by her mum before the performance to “sing up so Mummy can hear you at the back”. She took the instruction quite literally...

Since the video was posted over 20 years ago (by the girl’s sister, it turns out), the young star has now been identified as law graduate, Ellie Sergeant.

She has since described the video as “three minutes of embarrassment” but has said she hopes it will spread festive cheer.

Ellie told Femail: “Mum was really the instigator of the whole disaster that was my nativity play, as she sat right at the back and asked for me to sing as loudly as possible.

“The ever obedient (and slightly oblivious) daughter, I complied with her request and sang my heart out.”

“I was also completely oblivious to the fact that I was singing over everyone else and that all the parents in the church were passing round tissues as they were crying with laughter.”

Her sister, Hannah, added: “I hope this makes you laugh as much as it has for my family over the years.”