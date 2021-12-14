This adorable village church nativity video will never get old

14 December 2021, 09:11

Funny nativity girl
Funny nativity girl. Picture: Hannah Sergeant/YouTube

By Maddy Shaw Roberts

A young choral enthusiast, her school nativity play, and some very enthusiastic singing. You know it’s Christmas when this gem comes back around...

It’s nearly Christmas, which means it’s time to bring out this abiding nativity video, starring one young pupil and her unyielding enthusiasm for yuletide.

Filmed in 1996 at a church nativity, the video reliably surfaces every Christmas, bringing joy to the world.

The clip, which has more than 2 million views on YouTube, shows a young girl so overcome with the spirit of Christmas that she decides to let it out for the whole village hall to hear.

The young choral enthusiast rages her way through ‘The Virgin Mary Had A Baby Boy’, forgetting most of the words but adding a glorious, fortissimo descant over the top.

Apparently, she was told by her mum before the performance to “sing up so Mummy can hear you at the back”. She took the instruction quite literally...

Read more: School nativity goes wrong as sheep hilariously steals baby Jesus

Since the video was posted over 20 years ago (by the girl’s sister, it turns out), the young star has now been identified as law graduate, Ellie Sergeant.

She has since described the video as “three minutes of embarrassment” but has said she hopes it will spread festive cheer.

Ellie told Femail: “Mum was really the instigator of the whole disaster that was my nativity play, as she sat right at the back and asked for me to sing as loudly as possible.

“The ever obedient (and slightly oblivious) daughter, I complied with her request and sang my heart out.”

Read more: Listen to our non-stop Classic FM Christmas playlist

“I was also completely oblivious to the fact that I was singing over everyone else and that all the parents in the church were passing round tissues as they were crying with laughter.”

Her sister, Hannah, added: “I hope this makes you laugh as much as it has for my family over the years.”

More From ClassicFM

Classic FM Live with Viking at the Royal Albert Hall

Classic FM Live with Viking: our spectacular Royal Albert Hall concert returns in April 2022

Events

Find someone on your wavelength with Classic FM Romance

‘Forever grateful that Classic FM Romance brought us together’ – read our dating success stories

Lifestyle

Young opera fan stands up during soprano Lisette Oropesa’s recital to sing tenor part

Incredible moment young opera fan stands up during soprano’s Verdi performance to sing tenor part

Verdi

St. George's Chapel Choir rehearse before evensong at St George's Chapel in Windsor

What is Evensong, and what happens at a service?

Discover Music

Why do we sing Christmas carols?

Why do we sing Christmas carols?

Christmas

This week’s on-air highlights – including Album of the Week and Drive Discovery

This week’s on-air highlights – including Album of theThis week’s on-air highlights – including Album of the Week and Drive Discovery

Latest news

See more Latest news

20-year-old Colombian-American actor and singer-songwriter Rachel Zegler

The viral video that launched ‘West Side Story’ star Rachel Zegler to stardom

3 days ago

Shawn Foley plays a 3am recital

Health care worker moves the Internet in viral 3am piano recital

3 days ago

Discover Music

Leonard Bernstein and José Carreras clash in recording session

Star tenor relentlessly corrected by Leonard Bernstein in excruciating rehearsal footage

4 days ago

Bernstein, L

Freddie De Tommaso steps in as star tenor falls ill during Tosca performance

Opera ‘saved’ by 28-year-old tenor as star performer falls ill during Tosca performance

5 days ago

English National Ballet's The Nutcracker at the London Coliseum

What do the new COVID-19 restrictions mean for the arts this winter?

5 days ago

Coronavirus

Latest videos

See more Latest videos

Andrea Bocelli sings 'Adeste Fideles' in Christmas stream

Andrea Bocelli sings ‘O Come All Ye Faithful’ in majestic Italian opera house to ring in Christmas

7 days ago

Andrea Bocelli

High F sharp

Soprano sings blistering top F sharp that you will never want to unhear

12 days ago

Lin-Manuel Miranda fronts a choir of Broadway stars

Lin-Manuel Miranda fronts chorus of Broadway stars inLin-Manuel Miranda fronts chorus of Broadway stars in Times Square tribute to Stephen Sondheim

15 days ago

Pianist reimagines Beethoven's 'Für Elise' as an Einaudi miniature

If Einaudi had written ‘Für Elise’? Pianist reimagines Beethoven’s piano miniature

18 days ago

Einaudi

Tiny model train breaks a world record by playing epic classical medley on passing glasses

Tiny model train breaks a world record by playing epic classical medley on passing glasses

26 days ago

Discover Music

Latest pictures

See more Latest pictures

Is this the grandest Wetherspoons in the UK?

This former opera house is now pulling £2 pints after being restored into a pub
Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone was filmed in Gloucester Cathedral

Troll in the cloisters? The UK’s most beautiful cathedrals used in famous films

Discover Music

RCM Music Museum

The most spectacular musical instrument museums you can visit across the world

Discover Music

Claude Debussy flying a kite with Louis Laloy.

23 historic photographs of classical composers doing incredibly normal things

Discover Music

Debussy reincarnated in artist’s lifelike classical composer 3D portraits

Debussy reincarnated in artist’s lifelike classical composer 3D portraits

Debussy