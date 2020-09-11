Someone has unearthed this clip of Mr Bean ‘singing’ a Puccini aria and it’s just glorious

By Maddy Shaw Roberts

A classic Mr Bean moment, combined with some great Puccini…

The good people of the Internet have unearthed an iconic scene from the film Mr Bean’s Holiday, in which Bean lip-syncs to ‘O mio babbino caro’.

Rowan Atkinson’s loveable eccentric mimes and boogies his way through Mozart’s ‘Rondo alla Turca’ and Shaggy’s ‘Mr Bombastic’, before landing on the Puccini aria.

As a crowd slowly gathers around Bean, he throws a crowd member’s sweater over his head and expertly lip-syncs his way through the aria.

Special mention for the top acting skills of Max Baldry, the child star now better known as the lovely Viktor from Years and Years (and no, I’m still not ready to talk about Episode 4).

Bean doesn’t fully grasp the storyline behind ‘O mio babbino caro’ (we’re not sure where the Romeo and Juliet dying scene comes into Gianni Schicchi), but as ever, it’s a magnificent performance from Rowan Atkinson.