The moment Susan Boyle first sang ‘I Dreamed a Dream’ and brought the world to tears

By Kyle Macdonald

When a Scottish singer took to the stage, and we were all part of a life-changing performance.

TV talent shows are filled to the brim with moments to make your heart pound and eyes well up, or to fill your stomach with butterflies.

But there is something so deeply memorable about the time when, in 2009, we saw hopeful singer Susan Boyle for the first time.

The Scottish singer held a remarkable mezzo-soprano voice, rich in tone, dripping with musicianship and alive with a passion for singing.

That day she sang ‘I Dreamed a Dream’ from Les Misérables. Her first few notes were enough to make every jaw drop to the ground. Watch the moment in full below.

The rest is written in the showbiz history books, and the singer from West Lothian went on to be runner-up in Britain’s Got Talent that year.

Best-selling CDs and tours followed, with her musical talent touching countless people around the world.

A decade later, in January 2019, Susan competed on America’s Got Talent: The Champions. Famously prickly judge Simon Cowell opened up, and spoke for millions in saying: “I cannot think of any other contestant who has defined this show better than you. You are the one. You made a huge difference to a lot of people’s lives and I am absolutely thrilled you are here.”

Here’s another incredible moment from that performance, when she received a ‘Golden Buzzer’, the highest honour in the series.