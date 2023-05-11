Vocal ensemble sings ‘God Save the King’ in sublime harmony at Windsor Castle

11 May 2023, 17:37

'God Save the King' by Queen's Six at Windsor Castle | Classic FM

By Kyle Macdonald

A timely choral tribute to His Majesty the King as our national anthem reverberates around ancient royal walls, from a group of the nation’s finest singers.

Windsor Castle has a 1,000-year-old royal history. It’s been home to monarchs since the time of William the Conqueror and Henry I, and is the longest-occupied palace in Europe.

Over that time, it has seen monarchs come and go, and has changed through the eras. But certain things remain constant, too.

And here we have a musical reminder of that change, and also that constancy, as our national anthem is sung for a newly crowned King.

Read more: What are the lyrics to ‘God Save the King’, Britain’s national anthem?

The members of the ensemble The Queen’s Six are based in the castle. They make up part of the Lay Clerks who sing in the lavish 15th-century St George’s Chapel of the castle. As an ensemble, they are very well accustomed to beautiful singing for royals in worship, and on regal occasions.

Royal music can be grand, with bellowing organs, cassocks and long processions, like we’ve seen so much recently. But it can also be simple, intimate and endlessly enchanting in that paired-back a cappella style.

That’s what we get here, as within the castle’s centuries-old stone they sing ‘God Save the King’ in breathtaking harmony (watch above).

Queen's Six at Windsor Castle
Queen's Six at Windsor Castle. Picture: Queen's Six

The Queen’s Six was established back in 2008, on what was the 450th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth I, from whom they take their name. The group is based at Windsor Castle, often performing in venues around the UK and touring internationally.

Byrd ‘O Lord, Make Thy Servant Charles’, sung by The Sixteen

There have been so many highlights after a remarkable few weeks in music. From the might and magic of the music at the coronation, to the many tributes, new commissions and special performances that have come from the nation’s choirs, orchestras and instrumentalists.

This glorious harmony in Windsor Castle? It’s a very special moment indeed.

Latest on Classic FM

Musical friends – Lizzo and Sir James Galway

‘Sir James Galway championed the flute in the 1970s – Lizzo is doing the same for today’s generation!’

Sir James Galway

Halle Bailey stars as Ariel in The Little Mermaid (2023)

The Little Mermaid soundtrack: who composed it and what songs feature in the live-action remake?

Discover Music

Gareth Malone is Britain’s favourite choirmaster

Who is Gareth Malone? Discover the choirmaster’s TV shows, albums, family and all you need to know

Gareth Malone

Myleene Klass plays piano to raise money for Classic FM's charity, on Global's Make Some Noise Appeal Day

Myleene Klass: Classic FM presenter’s age, children, musical background and more facts

Discover Music

Welsh composer Sir Karl Jenkins introduces himself after sparking online debate over his identity.

Karl Jenkins confirms he is ‘not Meghan Markle in disguise’ after coronation confusion

Jenkins

India Amarteifio plays the young Queen Charlotte in the new Bridgerton prequel

Queen Charlotte soundtrack: every orchestral cover in the Bridgerton story Netflix show

Discover Music

Sir Bryn Terfel performs at King Charles III’s coronation in Westminster Abbey.

Bryn Terfel almost missed historic coronation performance after police stop

Bryn Terfel

Handel’s ‘Zadok the Priest’ flashmob

Epic orchestral flashmob sees Handel’s ‘Zadok the Priest’ take over a supermarket

Handel

Is the Champions league song Zadok the Priest?

Is the Champions league song the same as Handel’s Zadok the Priest?

Handel

This week’s on-air highlights – including Album of the Week and Drive Discovery.

This week’s Classic FM radio highlights – including Album of the Week and Drive Discovery

Best classical music

See more Best classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

Discover Music

Best symphonies: Ludwig van Beethoven, Antonin Dvorak and Florence Price

The 15 greatest symphonies of all time

Discover Music

4 eras of classical music

The 4 eras of classical music: a quick guide

Discover Music

Women composers gallery

21 of the greatest women composers in classical music

Discover Music

Best pianists of all time

The 25 best pianists of all time

Discover Music

Most romantic opera duets (Stacey Alleaume as Violetta and Liparit Avertisyan as Alfredo in Verdi's La Traviata in Sydney, 2022)

The 10 most romantic opera duets of all time

Discover Music

Latest news

See more Latest news

Elgar's 'Nimrod' voted greatest piece of British classical music

Elgar’s ‘Nimrod’ voted greatest piece of British classical music in Classic FM’s Great British Classics

Elgar

Sir Bryn Terfel and Andrea Bocelli performed ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ at King Charles III’s Coronation Concert

Andrea Bocelli and Sir Bryn Terfel perform emotional ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ at Coronation Concert

Andrea Bocelli

Lang Lang and Nicole Scherzinger performed this 1990s Disney Classic outside Windsor Castle

Lang Lang and Nicole Scherzinger perform ‘Reflection’ from Disney’s Mulan at Windsor Castle

Lang Lang

Alexis Ffrench

Alexis Ffrench: who is the classical-soul pianist playing at King Charles III’s Coronation Concert
The Ascension Choir sing at King Charles III’s coronation

King Charles ‘very much wanted a gospel choir’ at coronation – hear their incredible performance

Wiseman

Every piece of music at King Charles’ coronation service at Westminster Abbey

Every piece of music at King Charles’ coronation service at Westminster Abbey

Discover Music

Bryn Terfel sings first Welsh language commission at a coronation

What music featured at His Majesty the King’s coronation at Westminster Abbey?

What are the lyrics to ‘God Save the King’, Britain’s national anthem?

What are the lyrics to ‘God Save the King’, Britain’s national anthem?

Discover Music

Roderick Williams and Sir Bryn Terfel sing at the coronation

Two of Britain’s greatest singers were in thunderous voice at the coronation

Bryn Terfel

The girl choristers of Truro Cathedral sing alongside the Choir of Westminster Abbey at the coronation of King Charles III

Girl choristers make history singing at the coronation of King Charles III at Westminster Abbey

Latest videos

See more Latest videos

Soprano Alexandra Stevenson at Hampton Court Chapel

Solo soprano sings King Charles’ favourite hymn ‘Be Thou my Vision’ in historic Hampton Court chapel

7 days ago

Lizzo and Sir James Galway at Met Gala 2023

Lizzo and Sir James Galway’s ‘treasured’ duet – flute footage emerges from 2023 Met Gala

7 days ago

Discover Music

Beyonce sings Bizet’s Carmen for Pepsi in 2002

When Beyoncé sang Bizet’s Carmen for a 2002 Pepsi advert

13 days ago

Audience member proposes in shock moment at Texas symphony orchestra concert

Audience member proposes in shock moment at Texas symphony orchestra concert

14 days ago

Myleene Klass plays the piano backstage at the Royal Albert Hall

Myleene Klass plays five famous opera tunes at the piano – can you guess them all?

14 days ago

‘O Lord, Make Thy Servant Charles’, from Classic FM and The Sixteen

Classic FM and The Sixteen bring to light centuries-old Byrd motet for ‘King Charles’ in coronation exclusive

15 days ago