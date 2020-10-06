The ‘Coronavirus Etude’ is the study in music humour that we all need in 2020

By Maddy Shaw Roberts

Coughing between movements is politely discouraged in performances of this Etude…

A genius pianist has composed a ‘Coronavirus Etude for Piano and Disinfecting Wipe’, ringing bells for basically any musician who has been trying to make music during the coronavirus pandemic.

Naturally, the Etude must be played ‘col Purello’, then ‘Cloroxissimo’ and finally ‘senza infezione’.

Jeff DePaoli, a Nevada-born musician, wrote his magnum opus back in March, when the US first went into lockdown.

Gradually, pianists all over the world started discovering DePaoli’s arrangement and posting their own versions on social media. So DePaoli decided to do his own.

“I’ve seen a bunch of videos floating around of the silly piece that I put together. I figured I should do a performance of my own. So... here it is!” he writes on Facebook. “I can’t believe how many people have shared the sheet music. Someone even programmed it on a recital!”

As musicians were increasingly sharing their love for the composition, DePaoli made the sheet music available to buy on MusicNotes, with – and here’s the kind of lovely person he is – 100 percent of proceeds going to Musicians Without Borders.

“This was just supposed to be something silly,” the pianist said in his Facebook post. “But if anyone is willing to support a good cause, it would mean the world to me. It makes me happy knowing that I've helped a few people smile during all of this. You’re all amazing.”

DePaoli is a professional pianist, who has performed with a wide array of ensembles including the Reno Philharmonic Orchestra, Reno Chamber Orchestra, the touring Broadway casts of Chicago, Hairspray, Mamma Mia and many others. He has written orchestral arrangements for The Beach Boys and The Reno Philharmonic Orchestra.

He adds as a caption to the Facebook video: “Special thanks to The Steinway Piano Gallery of Reno for the use of the recital hall.

“Stay safe and healthy, fellow pianists. We’ll get through this together!”

The world needs more people like Jeff...