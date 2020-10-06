The ‘Coronavirus Etude’ is the study in music humour that we all need in 2020

6 October 2020, 17:51

The ‘Coronavirus Etude’ is the study in music humour the we all need in 2020
The ‘Coronavirus Etude’ is the study in music humour the we all need in 2020. Picture: Jeff DePaoli

By Maddy Shaw Roberts

Coughing between movements is politely discouraged in performances of this Etude…

A genius pianist has composed a ‘Coronavirus Etude for Piano and Disinfecting Wipe’, ringing bells for basically any musician who has been trying to make music during the coronavirus pandemic.

Naturally, the Etude must be played ‘col Purello’, then ‘Cloroxissimo’ and finally ‘senza infezione’.

Jeff DePaoli, a Nevada-born musician, wrote his magnum opus back in March, when the US first went into lockdown.

Gradually, pianists all over the world started discovering DePaoli’s arrangement and posting their own versions on social media. So DePaoli decided to do his own.

“I’ve seen a bunch of videos floating around of the silly piece that I put together. I figured I should do a performance of my own. So... here it is!” he writes on Facebook. “I can’t believe how many people have shared the sheet music. Someone even programmed it on a recital!”

Watch more: Pianist turns ‘Supercalifragilistic-expialidocious’ into self-isolation parody >

As musicians were increasingly sharing their love for the composition, DePaoli made the sheet music available to buy on MusicNotes, with – and here’s the kind of lovely person he is – 100 percent of proceeds going to Musicians Without Borders.

“This was just supposed to be something silly,” the pianist said in his Facebook post. “But if anyone is willing to support a good cause, it would mean the world to me. It makes me happy knowing that I've helped a few people smile during all of this. You’re all amazing.”

DePaoli is a professional pianist, who has performed with a wide array of ensembles including the Reno Philharmonic Orchestra, Reno Chamber Orchestra, the touring Broadway casts of Chicago, Hairspray, Mamma Mia and many others. He has written orchestral arrangements for The Beach Boys and The Reno Philharmonic Orchestra.

He adds as a caption to the Facebook video: “Special thanks to The Steinway Piano Gallery of Reno for the use of the recital hall.

“Stay safe and healthy, fellow pianists. We’ll get through this together!”

The world needs more people like Jeff...

More From ClassicFM

Chancellor Rishi Sunak suggests struggling musicians should retrain and get a new job

Chancellor Rishi Sunak appears to suggest struggling musicians should get a new job

Coronavirus

Sandrine Piau, Benjmain Grosvenor and Mirga Gražinytė-Tyla among the winners in the Gramophone Awards 2020

The Gramophone Awards 2020: Recording of the Year, winning artists and how to watch

Events

400 musicians perform in Parliament Square protest

Violinist Tasmin Little warns of ‘cultural desert’ as 400 musicians perform in Parliament Square protest

Coronavirus

The best live-streamed and archive classical concerts available online

The best classical music and opera online streams available

Sheffield Cathedral

Sheffield Cathedral Dean resigns citing ‘tremendous pressure’ following decision to disband choir
Christian Li violin

This 11-year-old violinist’s talent is moving people to tears, and we can understand why

Discover Music

Latest news

See more Latest news

Opera singer honours Breonna Taylor’s memory with poignant ‘Vigil’

Opera singer honours Breonna Taylor’s memory with poignant ‘Vigil’

1 day ago

Arts venues ‘yet to see a penny’ of government’s £1.57bn emergency arts fund

Theatres ‘yet to see a penny’ of government’s £1.57bn emergency arts fund

1 day ago

Coronavirus

Royal Opera House to David Hockney portrait for vital funds

Royal Opera House to sell David Hockney portrait for vital funds amid ‘biggest crisis’ in its history

1 day ago

ROH

What’s happening this week on Classic FM

This week’s on-air highlights – including Album of theThis week’s on-air highlights – including Album of the Week and Discovery

1 day ago

Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra invites socially-distanced audiences to Poole with chief conductor Kirill Karabits

The return of live music: what venues have re-opened and are there any classical concerts near me?

4 days ago

Coronavirus

Latest videos

See more Latest videos

Piano and guitar strings

Musician swaps his guitar strings for PIANO strings. How will it sound?

4 days ago

Discover Music

What's the music in 'No Time to Die'?

No Time To Die soundtrack: what’s the music in the new Bond film and when is it released?

4 days ago

Dad and daughter’s Mongolian throat singing duet

The incredible sound of a father and daughter’s Mongolian throat singing duet

4 days ago

Live music Month with Viking, on Classic FM

Live Music Month 2020: watch exclusive live performances and Classic FM Sessions online

5 days ago

278 cellists play ‘Adagio for Strings’ from 29 countries

278 cellists playing ‘Adagio for Strings’ from 29 countries is everything the world needs

6 days ago

Latest pictures

See more Latest pictures

The Magic Flute

15 stylish classical music and composer face masks

Coronavirus

Nicoletta Mantovani and Alberto Tinarelli married in Bologna

Pavarotti’s widow, Nicoletta Mantovani, marries again in beautiful Bologna wedding

Luciano Pavarotti

These pictures of Pavarotti with watermelons are a vibe

Turns out, Pavarotti sang with watermelons way before Harry Styles did. Just saying.

Luciano Pavarotti

Michelangelo's God

Artist brings famous historical portraits to life in hyperrealistic drawings

Discover Music

Hong Kong Sinfonietta

Around the world, we’re getting a glimpse of what live music looks like post-lockdown

Discover Music