A musical genius has combined all famous classical composers in one mash-up

Classical composers in one epic mashup. Picture: YouTube/grantwoolard

By Maddy Shaw Roberts

A harmonious hodgepodge of 61 melodies from 33 classical composers that… actually works.

What if Mozart, Haydn, Beethoven, Tchaikovsky and 29 other legendary composers were to come together, to create one work of ultimate genius?

They would probably never have been able to agree on anything – but thankfully, musician and YouTuber Grant Woolard has saved them the trouble.

Using tiny composer portrait heads as music notes on a stave, Woolard has created a stunningly precise medley of 61 different classical melodies, by 33 composers.

From Mozart and Haydn to Bach – both J.S. and C.P.E. – it’s a wonderful mishmash of some of the classical music world’s best-loved composers and their most hummable melodies.

How many can you recognise? Scroll down to reveal the full tracklist...

Mozart Eine Kleine Nachtmusik 0:01 Haydn Symphony No.94 ‘Surprise’ II 0:01 Beethoven Symphony No.9 IV (‘Ode to Joy’) 0:06 Mendelssohn Wedding March in Midsummer Night’s Dream 0:06 Dvořák Humoresque No.7 0:13 Wagner Lohengrin, Bridal Chorus 0:13 Tchaikovsky Piano Concerto 1 0:19 Saint-Saëns Carnival of Animals ‘The Swan’ 0:19 Bach Well-Tempered Clavier Book 1 ‘Prelude’ 1 0:19 Tchaikovsky 1812 Overture 0:29 Bach Cello Suite No.1 0:32 Mendelssohn Song without Words ‘Spring’ 0:33 Schubert Ave Maria 0:40 Schubert Symphony No.8 ‘Unfinished’ 0:46 Verdi ‘La donna è mobile’ 0:51 Boccherini String Quartet in E, III. Minuetto 0:55 Beethoven Für Elise 1:03 C.P.E. Bach Solfeggietto 1:04 Paganini Capriccio No.24 1:11 Mozart Piano Sonata No.11 III (Turkish March) 1:15 Grieg Piano Concerto 1:22 Mozart Requiem Lacrimosa 1:26 Schubert Serenade 1:30 Chopin Prelude in C minor 1:35 Strauss II Overture from Die Fledermaus 1:46 Brahms 5 Lieder Op.49, IV. Wiegenlied (Lullaby) 1:46 Satie Gymnopédie No.1 1:56 Debussy Arabesque 2:00 Holst Planets, Jupiter 2:05 Schubert Trout Quintet 2:14 Liszt Hungarian Rhapsody No.2 2:28 Mozart Variation on Twinkle Twinkle Little Star 2:41 Schumann The Merry Peasant 2:47 Schubert Military March in D 2:54 Bach Minuet in G 3:00 Mozart Piano Sonata No.16 in C, K545 3:07 Offenbach Can-Can 3:08 Beethoven Piano Sonata No.8 ‘Pathetique’ II 3:18 Mozart Die Zauberflöte Overture 3:24 Tchaikovsky Romeo and Juliet Overture 3:31 C.P.E. Bach Solfeggietto 3:44 Beethoven Symphony No.5 3:47 Wagner Wedding March 3:52 Rachmaninoff Prelude Op.3 No.2 in C sharp minor 3:53 C.P.E. Bach Solfeggietto 3:56 Paganini Caprice 24 4:01 Chopin Piano Sonata No. 2 III. Funeral March 4:11 John Williams Imperial March 4:19 Tchaikovsky Marche Slave 4:25 Smetana Ma Vlast II. Moldau 4:38 Tchaikovsky Nutcracker – Flower Waltz 4:45 Borodin Polovtsian Dances 4:45 Strauss II Blue Danube 4:58 Vivaldi Four Seasons I. Spring 5:03 Handel ‘Hallelujah’ Chorus 5:03 Handel The Arrival of the Queen of Sheba 5:08 Elgar Pomp and Circumstance Marches No. 1 5:15 Pachelbel Canon in D 5:21 Mozart Symphony No. 35 in D major 5:27 Chopin Etude in G flat, ‘Butterfly’ 5:34 Bach Gavotte from French Suite No. 5 5:42

This isn’t the first mashup Woolard has created – head to his YouTube Channel here to enjoy further delightful musical medleys.