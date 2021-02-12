Remembering Chick Corea with this Mozart-Gershwin improvisation that proves his transcendent genius

12 February 2021, 13:05 | Updated: 12 February 2021, 13:59

Chick Corea Mozart
Chick Corea Mozart. Picture: Getty

By Kyle Macdonald

As the jazz world mourns one of its greatest virtuosos, we turn to one of his final improvisations that captures his magic.

This week we lost one of the great musicians of our time.

Composer and pianist Chick Corea was born in Massachusetts, in 1941. His musical career spanned over seven decades. He wrote jazz standards, was a teacher, and was regarded as one of the most generous, collaborative people in music.

His family announced he passed away on 9 February, at the age of 79, from a rare form of cancer that was only discovered very recently.

Corea played in Miles Davis' band in the late 60s and, at an electric piano, was a core figure in the birth of jazz fusion. Though he was a true virtuoso of the age of electronic music, he led acoustic jazz groups alongside.

His musical interests were everywhere.

Whether it was blues or Bartók, it was beneath his fingers and swirling in his ever-musical mind. He played Mozart double concertos with fellow classical jazzer, Keith Jarrett. He also had a long-time collaboration with vocalist Bobby McFerrin, with whom he recorded Mozart, improvisations and much more.

In this video, recorded live on his social media channels just last month, Corea recorded one of his piano exercises as a way to offer insight to other pianists.

Read more: Brains of jazz and classical musicians work differently, study reveals >

His advice that day was: “Put a camera on yourself and start recording and just play it. Then check it out – look at what you’re doing and see how you can improve. The more you do it, the better it can get.”

He took a Mozart sonata, and a Gershwin song, and weaved an improvisation from one to the other. You can hear a magical moment when he transitions from one to the other, and for a moment holds two distinct musical worlds together under his fingers.

Blending, exploring, creating, finding inspiration in every musical corner, and taking us all on a journey. That’s what he did best, and he will be missed.

Corea clearly loved exploring Mozart and Gershwin. Here's another improvisation from 2018, recorded in the historic Palais des Beaux Arts in Brussels.

Chick Combines Mozart's Piano Sonata in F & Gershwin's "The Man I Love" (2018)

In his 2018 solo piano performance at the Palais des Beaux Arts in Brussels, Chick combined Mozart's Piano Sonata in F and Gershwin's "The Man I Love", as he says that those are two composers who he believes "mix very well" together.

Posted by Chick Corea on Tuesday, January 5, 2021

More From ClassicFM

When he tells you 'babe, chill'

19 irresistible classical music memes for all musicians on Valentine’s Day

Discover Music

The music of Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom on Netflix – how blues musicians transcended racial barriers

The music of Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom on Netflix – how blues musicians transcended racial barriers

Discover Music

Guitarist Craig Ogden is performing an online concert exclusively for Classic FM this Valentine’s Day.

Watch guitarist Craig Ogden’s exclusive Valentine’s Day performance

Craig Ogden

The best live-streamed and archive classical concerts available online 2021

The best classical music and opera online streams available in 2021
16 Valentine’s Day cards perfect for music theory

16 Valentine’s Day cards perfect for music theory nerds

Discover Music

Toto Africa harp version

‘Africa’ by Toto but it’s arranged for solo harp

Discover Music

Latest news

See more Latest news

Wind band play hilarious slapstick ‘pipe dream’ duet with leaky plumbing

Wind band plays hilarious slapstick pipe duet with leaky plumbing

1 day ago

Russian mother taken to court as 9-year-old boy’s violin playing ‘breaks local noise laws’

Russian mother taken to court as 9-year-old boy’s violin playing ‘breaks local noise laws’

1 day ago

Discover Music

Pink Panther practise

Her saxophonist neighbour wouldn’t stop playing ‘Pink Panther’, so she chronicled her nightmare

2 days ago

Discover Music

MP Caroline Dinenage says cross-profession visa-free touring ‘not consistent with taking back control’

Post-Brexit visas for musicians not consistent with ‘taking back control’, MP insists

3 days ago

Following an open letter and petition from its dancers, Paris Ballet is making representative and inclusive changes.

Paris Opera bans ‘blackface’ after staff pressure to end racism

3 days ago

Discover Music

Latest videos

See more Latest videos

A cappella choir vocalises iPhone sound effects

A cappella choir imitates iPhone sound effects with terrifying virtuosity

3 days ago

Man plays a mighty 80-inch symphonic gong

Hear a colossal 80-inch symphonic gong that sounds straight out of a horror movie

8 days ago

Discover Music

toddler cries at o mio babbino caro

Two-year-old getting emotional listening to a Puccini aria will fill your heart right up

9 days ago

Puccini

Jugglers play Bach on Boomwhackers

A Bach prelude perfectly played on Boomwhackers is a visual masterpiece

10 days ago

Bach

Yo-Yo Ma at the World Economic Forum

Yo-Yo Ma playing Bach on a beach is the musical healing the world needs right now

10 days ago

Yo-Yo Ma

Latest pictures

See more Latest pictures

Arnold Schoenberg joke

28 cringe-worthy classical music jokes that you need in your life

Discover Music

Beethoven's 'real' face?

See Beethoven’s ‘real’ face in artist’s 3D colourised portraits

Beethoven

NETHERLANDS-ACCIDENT-METRO

Whale tail artwork saves train plunging into water in Holland
Nicola Benedetti Grammy Award and violin

Nicola Benedetti: we reveal the star violinist’s recordings, family and awards

Nicola Benedetti

Music school in Pripyat

Photographer captures eerie shots from inside Chernobyl’s abandoned music school