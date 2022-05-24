Britain’s Got Talent opera singer performs ‘Caruso’ and moves audience to tears

By Savannah Roberts

Watch the heartfelt moment that Britain’s Got Talent auditionee, Maxwell Thorpe, moved his audience with a stunning rendition of ‘Caruso’.

Here's the moment a young opera singer delivered a 1986 Italian love song famously performed by the likes of Luciano Pavarotti and Andrea Bocelli.

Maxwell Thorpe gave a hair-raising performance during his Britain’s Got Talent audition, surprising the crowd with the challenging number written by Lucio Dalla and dedicated to the prolific operatic tenor, Enrico Caruso.

Introducing his performance, the 32-year-old opera singer told the judging panel that he was “very nervous”.

“I’ll have to sing them [my nerves] out,” the northern singer announced to the audience.

Maxwell revealed that he had been busking in Sheffield for 10 years, and that in his experience he is “sometimes singing to people that aren’t listening.”

Read more: Incredible moment when ‘The X Factor’ vocalist sang both parts in soprano and tenor duet

Maxwell Thorpe performed 'Caruso' by Lucio Dalla during his BGT audition. Picture: ITV/YouTube

The judges and audience were left stunned when Thorpe’s shy demeanour dropped, as soon as he began to sing. A moment of silence fell upon the stage as the melancholic melody came to a close, before the theatre responded with a well-earned standing ovation.

Simon Cowell showered the BGT hopeful with praise, saying: “You’re heading for the big time. Maxwell, that was extraordinary. Seriously, you’re so shy and quiet and then that happened.

“I thought that made it incredible,” Simon continued.

The reaction among the panel was unanimous, with Alesha Dixon professing: “Wow, wow, wow! The hairs on my arms stood up, literally as soon as you started.

Read more: When a 13-year-old operatic soprano stormed America’s Got Talent finals, and ignited a huge debate

The Britains Got Talent judges were touched by Maxwell Thorpe's performance. Picture: ITV/YouTube

“It just felt romantic and powerful and meaningful and all the feels.”

Amanda Holden praised the Sheffield singer further, saying: “I hope that going forward you feel more appreciated because these people were on their feet for you. I really hope that reaction has done something for your confidence as you are better than standing on a pavement.”

Maxwell received a yes from all four judges, who turned around in their seats to see an ecstatic audience behind them. Opera on a talent show? We’ve seen it before, but this is up there with the best...