Incredible moment when ‘The X Factor’ vocalist sang BOTH parts in soprano and tenor duet

22 July 2021, 20:22

Sephy Francisco
Sephy Francisco. Picture: ITV / The X Factor UK

By Kyle Macdonald

Watch a talent show audition that featured a timeless duet made famous by Andrea Bocelli and Céline Dion, but with only one singer on stage.

You might have been expecting a tenor and a soprano on stage for this The X Factor audition, but this singer proved one voice can be as good as two.

It was an extraordinary moment when vocalist Sephy Francisco sang both parts of ‘The Prayer’, switching from a focused high voice part to verses in a deeper, operatic tenor register.

With great musicality and vocal versatility, Francisco switches between the parts seamlessly.

Read more: Phenomenal 9-year-old soprano sings opera aria ‘Je veux vivre’ on America’s Got Talent

And it left an understandable impact on the audience and judges alike.

‘The Prayer’ was made famous by Andrea Bocelli and Céline Dion, but this performance was a wonderful way to showcase the range, colour and dynamism of a single voice. Watch below:

After her audition, Simon Cowell remarked: “Well, that’s the first time I’ve judged a duo as one person.”

Francisco was born in the Philippines in 1991, and had always dreamed of becoming a singer, citing her vocal inspirations as Beyoncé and Mariah Carey.

Bocelli and Dion’s duet, first released in 1998, went on to win a Golden Globe Award for Best Original Song.

A decade later, it shot to talent show fame in 2012, when it was sang on Britain's Got Talent by vocal duo Jonathan & Charlotte.

