A cappella choir flawlessly singing the ‘Squid Game’ soundtrack will haunt your dreams

14 October 2021, 12:33

MayTree perform Squid Game medley
MayTree perform Squid Game medley. Picture: YouTube

By Sophia Alexandra Hall

We’ve had this on repeat... 456 times (if you know, if you know).

Squid Game is Netflix’s biggest debut hit, reaching 111m viewers worldwide, and its soundtrack has left audiences with a new chilling appreciation of classical music.

For many people, pieces like Haydn’s Trumpet Concerto in E flat major will never be listened to in the same way again.

Now the virtuosic MayTree a cappella choir have somehow made the soundtrack even creepier, by perfectly performing the most recognisable themes from the show, using just their voices.

The medley includes Haydn’s Trumpet Concerto, StraussBy The Beautiful Blue Danube, and the chilling show themes composed by Jung Jae-il (who also wrote the music for Parasite and Okja).

Read More: Squid Game soundtrack: what music is scoring the Netflix show?

The five-person musical ensemble has been performing in shows since they formed in 2000.

Their YouTube channel has amassed over 2.16M subscribers, with a million subscribers gained in the last month alone due to the popularity of their Squid Game video.

The video has been viewed almost 50 million times on the video hosting website, with new fans simultaneously enjoying, and getting spooked, by the group’s creepy vocal arrangement.

One viewer commented, “It sounds more horrifying now and I love it”.

Read More: A cappella choir imitates iPhone sound effects with terrifying virtuosity

