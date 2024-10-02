Alphorn world record broken as 1,006 players give epic performance in Swiss Alps

By Will Padfield

1,006 players in Switzerland have broken the world record for the largest alphorn ensemble.

Switzerland: the country of mouth-watering chocolate, cheese fondue and precision clockwork set against the backdrop of breath-taking mountainous scenery. Accompanying all of this is the soundtrack of cowbells, yodelling and perhaps one of the most underrated instruments on the planet... the alphorn.

Typically stretching out at four metres in length, the existence of this beautiful sounding instrument can be traced as far back as the 15th century. Used by mountain dwellers in the Swiss Alps to communicate signals across vast stretches of land, the alphorn produces a mournful tone that stirs powerful emotions.

In fact, the emotional pull of the alphorn was so great that the term Nostalgia was invented in the 17th century to describe the anxieties displayed by Swiss mercenaries fighting away from home, who were banned from singing the Kuhreihen – a typical Alphorn song – as it caused them to become so overwhelmed with homesickness that it caused illness, desertion, and in some cases even death(!).

Brahms famously evoked this sentiment in the finale of his first symphony, where he writes an alphorn melody he heard whilst on holiday. Not having an alphorn to hand, he here writes for the melody to be played by the French horns in an epic moment.

Alphorn Experience: Kühreihen - Ranz de Vaches: a presentation on the original scene

Thankfully, alphorn related fatalities are today a thing of the past and the instrument has become a symbol of Switzerland, being played and enjoyed by thousands of Swiss musicians who are keen to uphold the rich cultural heritage of this unique instrument.

Whilst typically heard as a lonely solo voice, sometimes answered by another lone call, there are some special occasions where alphorn players unite from across the Country.

Never has such an occasion been more spectacular than on Saturday 31 August 2024, when a staggering 1,006 alphorn players gathered in Nidwalden to form and break the record for the largest alphorn ensemble ever assembled in history.

During the event, which was organised by the Swiss Yodelling Association and the Beckenried-Emmetten mountain railroads company, the alphornists performed six typical pieces in the Kuhreihen style, which lasted for a total of around 20 minutes.

It was hoped that around 555 players would sign up to the event, but to the amazement of the organisers nearly twice as many turned out from across the 26 Swiss cantons to smash the previous record of 366.

Afterwards, there was a feeling of strong pride amongst the players and audience alike, with one alp-hornist remarking that “this is an absolute highlight of my whole life”.

There is something poetic about the fact that this solitary, nostalgia-inducing instrument could be used as a way for so many people to come together.

In the words of the Swiss Yodelling Association: “Together we have shown what you can achieve through solidarity and passion.” So, let’s all get practising our alphorns so we can join another record-breaking attempt in the near future...