Choral singers greet G7 leaders in Cornwall with sea shanties by the sea

10 June 2021, 12:20

Choral singers greet G7 leaders in Cornwall with sea shanties
Choral singers greet G7 leaders in Cornwall with sea shanties. Picture: Reuters

By Sian Moore

World leaders arrived at the G7 Summit to the welcoming sound of sea shanties and local Cornish songs.

As world leaders gather on the south west coast of England for this weekend’s annual G7 Summit, some are being welcomed with sea shanties and songs from a traditional Cornish choir.

Standing on the Prince of Wales pier in Falmouth, the Bryher’s Boys choir serenaded onlookers with the folk song ‘Lamorna’, a traditional song associated with the southwestern county.

The 11-strong ensemble, who specialise in sea shanties and Cornish music, use a trademark style of free harmony to achieve that beautifully sonorous sound (listen below).

UK prime minister Boris Johnson, US President Joe Biden and German Chancellor Angela Merkel will be among the figures attending the summit in Carbis Bay, Cornwall, from 11 to 13 June.

Read more: Musically, what is a sea shanty? The history behind the songs flooding TikTok

Speaking to news agency Reuters, choir leader Trevor Brookes said: “Cornwall has a tradition of these sorts of songs.

“The miners and the acoustics down in the mine helped choir singing, and that’s where the traditional Cornish singing came from.

Brookes continued: “And then... we’re surrounded by the sea, so mariners, fishermen and all that, so it is a natural link for us to sing both those two genres.

“It’s a passion for all of us, we enjoy singing, we enjoy performing and putting smiles on people’s faces.”

Read more: Pianist gives viral sea shanty ‘The Wellerman’ a ragtime spin and it’s wonderful

Sea shanties are a type of collective ‘work song’, typically performed on ships by fishermen, merchant sailors or whalers to accompany laborious tasks like sail-hoisting and deck-scrubbing. They often use a steady beat to help unite sailors in one rhythm and lighten the load of their chores.

This style of song goes back a long way, but has recently had a resurgence on the Internet. Postman Nathan Evans started singing the folk songs in his bedroom in Scotland and posting them to TikTok, unaware his videos would lead to a viral shanty renaissance, and a record deal for himself.

The Bryher’s Boys will perform at the upcoming virtual International Sea Shanty Festival on 19 June.

More From ClassicFM

The San Francisco Gay Men's Chorus, May 1993 Demonstrating the impact of AIDS to the members of the chorus

Sobering ‘black and white’ image of a gay men’s choir reminds of loss of life during AIDS epidemic

Discover Music

A genius has created a classical music mashup of 70 pieces by famous composers

A genius has created a classical music mashup of 70 pieces by famous composers

Videos

11 of the best LGBTQ+ community classical music ensembles around the world

11 of the best LGBTQ+ classical music ensembles around the world

Discover Music

Andrea Bocelli to perform 'Nessun dorma' at Euros Opening Ceremony 2020

Star classical tenor Andrea Bocelli to perform poignant ‘Nessun dorma’ at Euro 2020 ceremony

Andrea Bocelli

The return of live classical music: concerts, festivals and venues that are opening this summer

The return of live classical music: best concerts, festivals and venues returning this summer

Coronavirus

The story of the orchestra that was meant to play on the Titanic

How a leading symphony orchestra narrowly avoided playing on the Titanic the night it sank

LSO

Latest news

See more Latest news

Jonathan and Charlotte first audition

When the world first heard unforgettable operatic Britain’s Got Talent duo ‘Jonathan and Charlotte’

1 day ago

Jonathan & Charlotte

13-year-old sings spine-tingling rendition of Bocelli’s ‘Time To Say Goodbye’

13-year-old brings The Voice Kids judges to tears with spine-tingling operatic ‘Time To Say Goodbye’

1 day ago

Andrea Bocelli

Music of Kings & Queens, featuring music by Debbie Wiseman, and narration by Helen Mirren and Damien Lewis

Debbie Wiseman’s new album, The Music of Kings & Queens now available to pre-order

1 day ago

Wiseman

Trumpet plastic bottle mute

These trumpeters used plastic bottles as mutes, because… conductor said so

1 day ago

Discover Music

Andrew Lloyd Webber ‘will risk being arrested’ to fully reopen theatres on 21 June

Andrew Lloyd Webber ‘will risk being arrested’ to fully reopen theatres on 21 June

1 day ago

Lloyd Webber

Latest videos

See more Latest videos

Aeolian harp sculpture in Burnley, Lancashire

Listen to this eerie aeolian harp sculpture that sounds like a futuristic nightmare

1 day ago

Discover Music

Star tenor Andrea Bocelli sings a lullaby to Elmo

When Andrea Bocelli sang a tender ‘Time to Say Goodnight’ to Elmo on Sesame Street

2 days ago

Andrea Bocelli

Pianist seamlessly plays rag as sections of his keyboard are removed one-by-one

Pianist seamlessly plays rag as sections of his keyboard are removed one by one

2 days ago

Discover Music

Watch these 95 Lego Star Wars droids perform the actual ‘Star Wars’ theme

Watch these 95 Lego Star Wars droids perform the actual ‘Star Wars’ theme

3 days ago

Williams

Latest pictures

See more Latest pictures

Pianist Martha Argerich

Martha Argerich: 11 stunning photos of the great pianist

Martha Argerich

Mozart's former home, London

Take a peek inside Mozart’s actual (£8 million) London townhouse

Mozart

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II: a life in pictures

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II: an incredible life in pictures
Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh

Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh: a life in pictures

Mother's Day music

14 beautiful pieces of classical music for Mother’s Day

Discover Music