Musically, what is a sea shanty? The history behind the songs flooding TikTok

22 January 2021, 17:58 | Updated: 22 January 2021, 18:09

History and theory of the ‘song for 2021’: the sea shanty
History and theory of the ‘song for 2021’: the sea shanty. Picture: Getty/TikTok

By Maddy Shaw Roberts

TikTok has gone overboard in its thirst for them, and the Internet can’t stop slapping its collective thigh to their steady, reassuring rhythms. But musically speaking, what actually are sea shanties – and what’s their history?

In case you’ve been living under a rock, social media has been awash the last few weeks with collective renditions of these earwormy, profoundly reassuring songs called sea shanties.

Melodies like ‘The Wellerman’ and ‘(What Shall We Do with the) Drunken Sailor’ have been popping up in videos everywhere. And the trend all began with a postman named Nathan Evans, who started singing the folk songs in his bedroom in Scotland and posting them to TikTok, unaware his videos would lead to a full-blown shanty renaissance.

Musicians all over the world have been jumping on board and adding their own parts to Evans’ vocals – from folksy violinists, gravelly baritones and descant-loving sopranos, to actual Andrew Lloyd Webber, who turned Evans’ hummable rendition of ‘The Wellerman’ into a duet with a little tickling of the Yamaha ivories.

“This is absolutely incredible and just… wow. I’m speechless,” Evans replied to the Cats composer’s virtual edit. “Brilliant – well done!” ALW graciously replied on the platform.

And the Shanty King’s success story shows no sign of waning, as this week he secured a contract with Polydor Records, the Universal record label whose impressive list of artists includes Billie Eilish and Gary Barlow. Knot too shabby.

Read more: Why TikTok is singing sea shanties to its heart’s content >

But what actually are sea shanties, what’s their history and – with music theory hats firmly on – why did sailors sing them?

What are sea shanties?

Sea shanties are a type of collective folk song, typically performed on ships by fishermen, merchant sailors or whalers.

They were sung not to celebrate a return home, or to chant down the pub, but to accompany the heavy, repetitive tasks of sail-hoisting and deck-scrubbing.

Shanties were ‘work songs’, in essence, whose steady beat helped unite a shipload of sailors in one rhythm, making lighter work of arduous chores.

They also likely helped provide a musical tonic, and a distraction from the repetitive nature of the work. Much as you might pop a Brahms symphony on when you’re cleaning the bathroom.

Read more: Why TikTok is singing sea chanties to its heart’s content >

What’s the history of sea shanties?

Sea shanties go back a long way – but no one can quite agree on how long.

Popular thought says shanties show an African influence, their form being inspired by the rhythms and call-and-response of African work songs. This musical form, also known as antiphony, is believed to have made its way onto 19th-century merchant ships, where distinctly Anglo-Irish lyrics were added and the songs were used to coordinate sailors’ labour.

It’s thought that their name, ‘shanties’, came through French influence, the French word for ‘singing’ being ‘chanter’.

In these work songs, one sailor would take the role of ‘calling’ a line, for the collective group to ‘respond’ across the deck.

Different types of shanty existed for different kinds of work, with musical accents carefully placed to coordinate merchants on specific tasks, like sail-hoisting. Tempo was important, too, with the need to synchronise on speed for certain chores.

Why did sailors sing sea shanties?

Sea shanties range from easy to more complicated arrangements, but most have melodies and lyrics that would have been easy to pick up, and simple enough for merchant sailors to remember.

Most shanties come in 4/4 time, an easy beat to keep track of, or sometimes the more typically Irish-Scottish folk song time of 6/8, which lends itself well to storytelling and seems to mirror the up-and-down movement of waves.

They also were typically sung a cappella – without instrumental accompaniment – and often contained punchy moments of collective sound like ‘Haul!’ or ‘Ho!’ to help coordinate and create energy during heavy-duty chores.

Away from the theory side of things, sea shanties – much like gospel songs, thinking to the ever-joyous ‘O Happy Day’ – help us feel like we’re part of something bigger, a collective musical moment that perhaps sailors found comfort in, being away at sea and from their loved ones for long periods.

Certainly, looking to the 2021 shanty revival, that shared singing experience is something many of us are yearning for and finding, rather beautifully, in the heart of the TikTok community.

More From ClassicFM

Newly discovered Mozart piano piece performed to mark composer’s 265th birthday

Unheard Mozart piano piece performed to mark composer’s 265th birthday

Mozart

How Classic FM’s partner orchestras are inspiring us all with their educational offerings

How Classic FM’s partner orchestras are inspiring us all with their educational offerings

Music Education

Professional tap dancer and his pint-sized partner perform an energised routine

This wonderful little and large tap-dancing duo is guaranteed to make you smile

Videos

Bernie Sanders classical music memes

Classical music has been meme-ing inauguration Bernie Sanders and it’s perfect
Mirga Gražinyte-Tyla to quit as music director of City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra

Mirga Gražinyte-Tyla to quit as music director of City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra
Basketball legend Kobe Bryant asked for leadership advice from film maestro John Williams

Kobe Bryant asked for leadership advice from John Williams, and this was the composer’s beautiful answer

Latest music theory features

Lady Gaga’s national anthem inauguration performance has been transcribed by an A+ music geek

Lady Gaga’s national anthem inauguration performance has been transcribed by an A+ music geek

1 day ago

Friends music theory

Musical theory and notation, illustrated by iconic ‘Friends’ scenes

15 days ago

Can you beat your high school music teacher on this classical music quiz?

Can you beat your high school music teacher on this classical music quiz?

15 days ago

Lifestyle

Guess the piece from the ending

Only a classical music expert can guess the piece just from the ending

15 days ago

Lifestyle

Perfect Pitch

12 first-rate memes you’ll understand if you have a friend with perfect pitch

16 days ago

Latest quizzes

See more Latest quizzes

Pick your favourite classical music and we’ll reveal your age, height and star sign

QUIZ: Pick your favourite classical music and we’ll reveal your age, height and star sign

11 days ago

Lifestyle

Not even a music teacher will pass this impossible theory quiz

Not even your music teacher will pass this impossible theory quiz

15 days ago

Lifestyle

Opera or apple?

Quiz: Is it an opera or an apple?

15 days ago

Lifestyle

QUIZ: Pick your favourite Christmas carols and we’ll reveal your personality type

QUIZ: Pick your favourite Christmas carols and we’ll reveal your personality type

1 month ago

Lifestyle

ick your favourite carols and we’ll give you a Christmas present

QUIZ: Pick your favourite carols and we’ll give you a Christmas present

1 month ago

Lifestyle

Latest features

See more Latest features

What are the lyrics to the traditional hymn ‘Amazing Grace’?

What are the lyrics to ‘Amazing Grace’, and what’s the story behind the traditional hymn?

1 day ago

Yo-Yo Ma plays poignant ‘Amazing Grace’ at Biden inauguration concert

Yo-Yo Ma brings world to tears with poignant ‘Amazing Grace’ at inauguration concert

1 day ago

Yo-Yo Ma

Fire devastates beloved Brussels concert hall, organ suffers ‘significant damage’

Fire devastates beloved Brussels concert hall, organ suffers ‘significant damage’

2 days ago

Mozart apparently liked to imitate cats

Mozart apparently liked to imitate cats. Here’s the tail as we know it.

3 days ago

Mozart

Musical pig plays instruments, and it’s sow good

Musical pig plays instruments, and it’s sow good

3 days ago

Videos