Howard Shore’s ‘The Lord of the Rings’ voted No.1 soundtrack in the Classic FM Movie Music Hall of Fame 2024

26 August 2024, 18:54

Howard Shore’s music for The Lord of the Rings has been voted as the nation’s favourite film score, in the Classic FM Movie Music Hall of Fame 2024.
Howard Shore's music for The Lord of the Rings has been voted as the nation's favourite film score, in the Classic FM Movie Music Hall of Fame 2024.
Shore’s spellbinding score to Peter Jackson’s epic film franchise holds the top spot for the second year running in the Classic FM Movie Music Hall of Fame.

Howard Shore’s iconic soundtrack to The Lord of the Rings trilogy has been voted the nation’s favourite film music for a second consecutive year.

The music of Middle-earth beat off fierce competition from John Williams and Hans Zimmer to secure its crown, after more than 10,000 votes were cast in the Classic FM Movie Music Hall of Fame 2024.

Since the premiere of The Fellowship of the Ring in 2001, Peter Jackson’s film adaptations of Tolkien’s fantastical tales have captured viewers hearts and minds, in no small part thanks to composer Howard Shore’s evocative and intricate musical world-building.

View the full Top 100 in the Classic FM Movie Music Hall of Fame 2024 >

Howard Shore’s The Lord of the Rings | Classic FM Live

Howard Shore’s victory was revealed by Jonathan Ross on Classic FM, in the culmination of a packed day of film music favourites, counting down the soundtracks voted into this year’s Top 100.

In hot pursuit in second and third places was the movie music maestro John Williams, with his seminal themes for Schindler’s List and Star Wars respectively. Despite missing out on the top spot, Williams can confidently take home the popular vote with 12 entries to this year’s chart, six of which appear in the Top 20 alone.

Read more: John Williams’ 10 greatest movie soundtracks

Star Wars Finale! Orchestra plays with organist Anna Lapwood | Classic FM Live

Elsewhere in the chart, Vangelis leaps up the rankings to make the Top 10 with his groundbreaking score to Chariots of Fire – fitting, in an Olympic year.

Commenting on the news, The Lord of the Rings composer Howard Shore told Classic FM: “I’m proud and delighted to have maintained my crown at the top of the Classic FM Movie Music Hall of Fame. Thank you so much to the many Classic FM listeners who voted.

“I’m very happy that film fans are still connecting to my music and the journey to J.R.R. Tolkien’s Middle-earth.”

Classic FM at the Movies presenter Jonathan Ross added: “The Classic FM Movie Music Hall of Fame is one of my favourite days of the year, celebrating the very best film scores from across the decades.

“Howard Shore’s incredible music is so integral to The Lord of the Rings films, bringing to life the beautiful, spectacular stories. I’m thrilled to see his music sticking in the hearts – and ears – of Classic FM listeners.”

How to Train your Dragon... on the ORGAN! | Anna Lapwood

Find the full Top 100 in the Classic FM Movie Music Hall of Fame here, and the Top 20 below:

  1. The Lord of the Rings – Howard Shore
  2. Schindler’s List – John Williams
  3. Star Wars – John Williams
  4. Gladiator – Hans Zimmer
  5. Dances with Wolves – John Barry
  6. Out of Africa – John Barry
  7. Jurassic Park – John Williams
  8. The Mission – Ennio Morricone
  9. The Good, the Bad and the Ugly – Ennio Morricone
  10. Chariots of Fire – Vangelis
  11. Harry Potter – John Williams
  12. Doctor Zhivago – Maurice Jarre
  13. Wilde – Debbie Wiseman
  14. Pirates of the Caribbean – Klaus Badelt
  15. The Godfather – Nino Rota
  16. Interstellar – Hans Zimmer
  17. Indiana Jones – John Williams
  18. Ladies in Lavender – Nigel Hess
  19. Saving Private Ryan – John Williams
  20. Titanic – James Horner

Listen again to the Classic FM Movie Music Hall of Fame 2024 on Global Player via Catch-Up.

