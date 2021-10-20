Watch Classic FM’s Rising Stars with Julian Lloyd Webber – a TV special on Sky Arts

Classic FM’s Rising Stars with Julian Lloyd Webber stars some of classical music’s brightest talent. Picture: Global/Matt Crossick

‘Classic FM’s Rising Stars with Julian Lloyd Webber’ is a TV programme on Sky Arts showcasing five exciting young artists in classical music.

Classic FM has joined with Sky Arts to present a TV special, Classic FM’s Rising Stars with Julian Lloyd Webber, championing some of today’s most exciting young classical artists.

Broadcast on Saturday 20 November at 9pm on Sky Arts, the programme is presented by world-renowned cellist and music educator, Julian Lloyd Webber.

The programme has been created by Classic FM to showcase classical music on television in a fresh and accessible format, and features violinist and influencer Esther Abrami, French trumpeter Lucienne Renaudin Vary, American violinist Randall Goosby, Scottish guitarist Sean Shibe and pianist and cellist Jeneba Kanneh-Mason.

Recorded as live with an audience and with the performers and ensemble standing in the round, it follows Lloyd Webber as he introduces each classical star in turn.

Bringing viewers up close with some of classical music’s brightest new talent, the programme includes stunning performances from each Rising Star, accompanied by the 12 Ensemble, with music from composers such as Samuel Coleridge-Taylor, Clara Schumann, Florence Price, Antonio Vivaldi and Steve Reich.

Julian Lloyd Webber presents a TV special for Sky Arts with Classic FM. Picture: Global/Matt Crossick

It has been commissioned following the success of Lloyd Webber’s five-part Rising Stars series on Classic FM earlier this year, in which he showcased 30 of the best musicians, all under the age of 30.

Abrami, signed exclusively to Sony Classical, is joined by Warner-signed Renaudin Vary, who’s already performed across the world; Goosby, who is signed to Decca Classics with a new album of music by African-American composers; Shibe, who’s already scooped prestigious awards from Gramophone and the Royal Philharmonic Society; and Kanneh-Mason, who is studying with a full scholarship at the Royal College of Music and recently performed as a soloist with Chineke! Orchestra.

Julian Lloyd Webber said: “The idea for Rising Stars came during lockdown, with concerts being cancelled all over the world and young musicians finding it impossible to establish their careers. So I got together with Classic FM and chose ‘Thirty under Thirty’ fantastic young musicians to showcase their talents. The programme gives us the chance to see five superb musicians ‘live’ and discover what makes these brilliant players so special.”

Philip Noyce, Classic FM’s Managing Editor, said: “Classic FM’s Rising Stars with Julian Lloyd Webber brings together two of our missions as the UK’s most popular classical music station: to make classical music accessible to everyone and to champion new and emerging talent in our industry. As part of the Global family, we at Classic FM are excited to share our passion for classical music with our friends at Sky Arts, bringing viewers closer to the stars of today and tomorrow.”

Classic FM’s Rising Stars with Julian Lloyd Webber is produced by Global Media & Entertainment and executive produced by Philip Noyce, Andrew Crofoot and Kevin Molloy for Global and Phil Edgar-Jones and Jack Oliver for Sky Arts. The creative director is Mike Bradley and director is Tom Rudolph.

Classic FM’s Rising Stars with Julian Lloyd Webber will be broadcast on Saturday 20 November at 9pm on Sky Arts, Freeview Channel 11.