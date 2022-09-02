Remembering Bill Turnbull, beloved broadcaster who ‘brought warmth and humour’ to the nation

By Classic FM

Broadcaster, beekeeper and beloved friend to many – join us on Classic FM to remember the life and career of Bill Turnbull, this Saturday at 10am.

Bill Turnbull, one of the nation’s most admired broadcasters, has died aged 66 after being diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2017.

The former breakfast TV host, who presented late weekend mornings on Classic FM, died peacefully at his home in Suffolk surrounded by family. His family described him as “a remarkable broadcaster who brought warmth and humour into people’s homes”.

Friends and colleagues of Bill, those who shared a radio or TV studio, and even a dance floor, with him, have been sharing stories and memories of the much-loved presenter.

Presenter Charlotte Hawkins described Bill as “a brilliant broadcaster… such a gentleman who’ll be very much missed.” His former breakfast TV co-host, Susanna Reid, said Bill was “the kindest, funniest, most generous man in the business [who] taught me everything”.

Classic FM’s Tim Lihoreau recalled the first time he met Bill, at a piano bar in Mayfair in 2016. “We were thrown into this recording... a promotional video for Classic FM. I was playing the piano [...] and he had to spin a cocktail and slide it along the piano to me. We had a whole day of filming [...] with lots of time to just sit and chat. Such a warm person, and very generous to me as well.”

Bill with members of the Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra for Classic FM’s 25th birthday celebrations. Picture: Alamy

Karen Hardy, Bill’s former Strictly Come Dancing partner, said Bill “made TV magical”, calling him a “mentor and friend”.

Classic FM’s Aled Jones, who once handed the broadcasting baton to Bill on Sunday mornings, said: “Just the thought of Bill puts a smile on my face. He was a warm, kind, funny, generous man and broadcaster who will be sorely missed.”

This Saturday, we’ll be paying tribute to our much-loved presenter in a special programme presented by Aled Jones. Remembering Bill Turnbull will feature some of Bill’s favourite music, from William Lloyd Webber to Puccini, alongside messages from his listeners, and stories from some of those in broadcasting who knew him best.

We’ll also hear some of Bill’s best moments on air at Classic FM. Listen to just a few in the video above.

The programme will also help continue Bill’s legacy to raise awareness of prostate cancer and encourage more men to get themselves checked. Find out more about the symptoms, check your risk and get support at ProstateCancerUK.org.

‘Remembering Bill Turnbull’ will air on Classic FM on Saturday 3 September, 10am-1pm. Listen on Global Player, and share your messages and memories of Bill here.