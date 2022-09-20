Lone piper plays poignant lament as the Queen’s coffin leaves Westminster Abbey

20 September 2022, 10:48 | Updated: 20 September 2022, 12:35

Pipe Major Paul Burns of the Royal Regiment of Scotland plays the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey,
Pipe Major Paul Burns of the Royal Regiment of Scotland plays the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey,. Picture: Alamy

By Kyle Macdonald

The Queen’s pipe major gave us one of the most emotional tributes during Monday’s funeral at Westminster Abbey.

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth had a lifelong love of bagpipes, which led to one of the most moving moments of Monday’s funeral.

Pipe Major Paul Burns, the Sovereign’s Piper of the Royal Regiment of Scotland at the time of her death, performed the traditional Lament ‘Sleep, dearie, sleep’ as the congregation stood at the end of the service in London’s Westminster Abbey.

Read more: Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral: All the music played during the service

When she was a young girl, Princess Elizabeth would watch pipers play as a young girl on visits to Scotland. After becoming Queen, she employed a bagpiper so she could hear their sound daily within the Royal Household. Queen Elizabeth II famously enjoyed hearing the piper playing under her window, where he would play for 15 minutes every morning.

Pipes and Scottish melodies played an important role during her funeral, processions and committal service, details of which had been planned by the late monarch.

A lone Piper also featured in the service of Prayer and Reflection for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II at London’s St Paul’s Cathedral on Friday 9 September.

The role of the Sovereign Piper was created in 1843 by Queen Victoria and is considered one of the most prestigious in the Armed Forces.

The Sovereign’s Piper played for Queen Elizabeth II for the final time as her coffin was lowered during the committal service at St George’s Chapel, Windsor. It was music that was with her until the last.

Latest on Classic FM

This week’s on-air highlights – including Album of the Week and Drive Discovery

This week’s radio highlights – including Album of the Week and Drive Discovery

The Massed Pipes and Drums of Scottish and Irish Regiments outside Westminster Abbey during the State Funeral of HM Queen Elizabeth II.

Where do bagpipes come from, and who invented them?

Discover Music

Her Majesty’s coffin has traveled across the UK, and is now lying in state in London.

The Queen’s funeral: how music moved a nation at Westminster Abbey and beyond

All the music being played at the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II

Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral: All the music played during the service

The Committal of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II will take place at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle

The music for The Queen’s committal service at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle

'All My Hope on God is Founded' will be sung by the congregation and Choir of St George's Chapel at The Committal of Queen Elizabeth II

‘All My Hope on God is Founded’ – what are the hymn’s lyrics?

Discover Music

The Choir of Westminster Abbey, led by music director James O’Donnell.

What are the lyrics to the hymn, ‘The day thou gavest, Lord, is ended’?

Discover Music

A depiction of Jesus holding a lamb

The Lord is my Shepherd: what are the lyrics for the hymn and who wrote the music?

Discover Music

'Love Divine, All Love Excelling' was played at the wedding of William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales at Westminster Abbey on 29 April 2011

‘Love Divine, all Loves Excelling’ – lyrics to Charles Wesley’s beloved hymn

Discover Music

Solo soprano sings at The King’s Chapel of the Savoy

Solo soprano sings Queen’s beloved hymn ‘The Lord is My Shepherd’ in intimate tribute

Videos

Best classical music

See more Best classical music

10 pieces of classical music that will 100% change your life

10 pieces of classical music that will 100% change your life

Discover Music

4 eras of classical music

The 4 eras of classical music: a quick guide

Discover Music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

Discover Music

Women composers gallery

21 of the greatest women composers in classical music

Discover Music

Best pianists of all time

The 25 best pianists of all time

Discover Music

Some of history's greatest composers were part of the LGBTQ+ community.

15 LGBTQ+ composers in classical music history that you probably already know

Discover Music

Latest news

See more Latest news

The State Funeral Of HM Queen Elizabeth II: How To Listen

The State Funeral of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II: How to listen

Kirsty Mangan (violin) and Lucy Morgan (viola) are part of a string quartet who performed ‘The Lord Is My Shepherd’ in a stairwell

String quartet plays ‘The Lord is My Shepherd’ in heavenly stairwell acoustic

Videos

Organist, Anna Lapwood, performs the Handel aria with soprano, and security guard, Marcella

Opera-singing security guard joins organist in moving Queen Elizabeth II tribute at London station
Queen Elizabeth II visits the Royal Albert Hall for a celebration show to mark the end of restoration work

A guide to Queen Elizabeth II’s contribution to classical music and the arts

Discover Music

The late Queen Elizabeth II championed classical music, held Patronages with high-profile Arts institutions, and regularly attended concerts.

Leading British orchestras and choirs pay tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II through music
Queen's Six sing God Save the Queen

What are the lyrics to Britain’s national anthem and who composed it?

Discover Music

Her Majesty The Queen

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II dies aged 96, Buckingham Palace confirms

Put the musical instrument in its correct place in the orchestra

QUIZ: Can you put the musical instrument in its correct place in the orchestra?

Lifestyle

Classic FM’s limited edition mug, celebrating 30 years of the nation’s favourite classical music station.

Classic FM reveals limited edition 30th birthday mug

Charity

A British flag is raised as the British Royal Navy aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth sails out of a bay

What are the lyrics to ‘Rule Britannia’ – and who composed it?

Discover Music

Latest videos

See more Latest videos

Ashleigh Wilson-Clarke dances with her Cha Cha

Adorable footage shows ballerina mother in dance rehearsal with baby girl in her arms

14 days ago

Videos

Barcelona Guitar Trio & Dance (Luis Robisco, Xavier Coll & Alí Arango) and percussionist Paquito Escudero perform ‘Billie Jean’ on one guitar

Four musicians play a spellbinding rendition of ‘Billie Jean’ on one guitar

15 days ago

Discover Music

Freddie Mercury ‘We Are The Champions’ vocals

Freddie Mercury’s isolated vocals from ‘We Are The Champions’ prove he was one of the finest tenors in history

15 days ago

Discover Music

Andrea Bocelli and his wife Veronica Berti sing a tender duet of ‘Cheek to Cheek’

Andrea Bocelli and his wife Veronica Berti sing ‘Cheek to Cheek’ in tender duet moment

17 days ago

Andrea Bocelli

96-year-old soprano with crystal clear voice sings a miraculous ‘Panis Angelicus’

96-year-old operatic soprano with crystal clear voice sings a miraculous ‘Panis Angelicus’

19 days ago

Videos

Scientists record the tiny, monkeylike tarsiers, who sing virtuosic duets together

Scientists record the tiny, monkeylike tarsiers that sing virtuosic duets together

28 days ago

Discover Music