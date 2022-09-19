Where do bagpipes come from, and who invented them?

Pipe Major Paul Burns of the Royal Regiment of Scotland closes the State Funeral of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II with a bagpipe lament. Picture: Getty

By Siena Linton

Today, bagpipes are most closely associated today with Scotland. But did you know they can be traced back to an entirely different continent?

Think of bagpipes, and you probably picture a piper wearing tartan kilt, feather bonnet, and the three-tasselled sporran, playing ‘Scotland the Brave’, or perhaps ‘Skye Boat Song’.

Scotland undoubtedly has the strongest bagpiping tradition today, but early evidence suggests that the instrument’s origins may lie further afield.

The bagpipe as we know it today consists of a pipe that is blown into (to fill the bag with air), at least one drone, and a chanter – a hollow pipe with holes that allow the piper to play a melody.

The earliest description of a bagpipe-like instrument comes from Egypt, as early as 400 BC. The so-called ‘pipers of Thebes’ were said to play instruments with pipes made from dog skin and chanters of bone.

A sculpture, found at the site of a Hittite settlement in Hüyük, modern-day Turkey, dates back to around 1000 BC and is thought by some researchers to resemble bagpipes, although others suggest it is a pan flute and drum.

There are also various tales from ancient Greece and the Roman Empire that seem to describe bagpipe-like instruments, and some even suggest that it was the bagpipes that Emperor Nero played ‘as Rome burned’, not his infamous fiddle.

The history of Scottish bagpipes

Opinions differ as to how, or when exactly the bagpipes arrived in Scotland. One clan claims to own a set of bagpipes that was carried at the Battle of Bannockburn in 1314. We know for certain that they must have been there by 1400, as records of the Battle of the North Inch in 1396 describe ‘warpipes’ being played.

It was likely that they began with just one drone, with the second half being added during the mid to late 1500s, and the introduction of the third drone in the early 1700s.

Bagpipes were commonly used as rallying instruments at war, and accompanied dances in times of peace.

Massed Pipes & Drums of Scottish and Irish Regiments play outside Westminster Abbey during The State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. Picture: Getty

They suffered a decline after King George II passed his 1746 Act of Proscription, in an effort to gain the Scottish Highlands for his own empire. The act weakened the powers of clan chiefs, and caused mass emigration out of Scotland.

Although it is often said that the Act criminalised the possession, or playing, of bagpipes, no evidence exists in the writing of the act, nor in any prosecutions under the act. Through weakening Scotland’s culture, clan system, and independence, however, use of the instrument did decline.

Some popularity returned during the expansion of the British Empire, as Highland regiments were at the forefront of many of the British military invasions. Pipers were also included amongst the troops of both world wars.

Today, the bagpipes are frequently heard during military occasions and formal ceremonies, including at the funeral service for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II on 19 September 2022.

They are also the official instrument of the World Curling Federation, thanks to the large influence Scots have had on the sport.

Despite all its Scottish connotations, it might be surprising, therefore, to hear that the world’s largest producer of bagpipes is not Scotland, but Pakistan, whose bagpipe industry was worth almost $7 million in 2010.