The Classic FM Puzzle Book – Relax: Mindful puzzles to relax and unwind

5 October 2022, 17:52 | Updated: 5 October 2022, 18:06

Classic FM Puzzle Book – Relax
Classic FM Puzzle Book – Relax. Picture: DK Publishing / Classic FM
Classic FM

Introducing our brand-new collection of mindful puzzles to de-stress and unwind with, in celebration of our 30 years of broadcasting.

The Classic FM Puzzle Book – Relax is a new collection of mindful puzzles to help you relax and unwind, released on 6 October 2022 in celebration of Classic FM’s 30 years of broadcasting.

Featuring a foreword by national treasure and Classic FM’s very own presenter, Alan Titchmarsh, The Classic FM Puzzle Book – Relax blends together basic trivia, devilish wordplay, and a range of visual teasers.

Sure to engross all lovers of the finest music, and provide hours of meditative music-themed puzzling, it’s the perfect gift for friends and family in the run-up to Christmastime.

With 150 challenges over three difficulty levels for classical novices, lovers, and experts to choose from, the 287-page book will entertain and delight you from the first bar until the very last note.

Classic FM Puzzle Book
Classic FM Puzzle Book. Picture: DK Publishing / Classic FM

Buy your copy at Waterstones, or on Amazon here.

