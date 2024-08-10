What music is at the Paris 2024 Olympics Closing Ceremony and who are the musicians?

Georgian pianist Khatia Buniatishvili performs before the arrival of the Olympic flame during the Olympic Torch Relay in Paris. Picture: Alamy

By Kyle Macdonald

After a star-studded opening and two weeks of unforgettable competition, here’s all the music that we’re expecting at the 2024 Olympics Closing Ceremony in Paris.

A parade on the Seine, Bizet’s Carmen, and a rooftop ‘La Marseillaise’ were all part of the spectacular opening ceremony to the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Music starred, but so did the rainy weather. A fierce debate soon erupted after a soaked orchestra played ‘Olympic Hymn’ in rain covers.

Thankfully, the weather appears to be much more favourable for Sunday night’s closing ceremony. Here’s a look at the music we’re expecting in Paris.

An orchestra plays during the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. Picture: Getty

Where is the closing ceremony taking place?

The ceremony is scheduled to start at 9pm local time, meaning that will be 8pm BST in the UK, with a local finish at 10:30pm.

Paris’ main sports stadium, the Stade de France will be the venue to bring the 33rd Olympiad of the modern era to a close.

“For the occasion, the Stade de France will be transformed into a gigantic concert hall,” organisers have said.

Thomas Jolly, artistic director of the Paris 2024 ceremonies has promised ‘operatic’ dimensions to the ceremony.

“It's a very visual, very choreographic, very acrobatic show with an operatic dimension to give a great visual fresco and say goodbye to athletes from all over the world,” Jolly said ahead of Sunday’s show.

Team GB athletes celebrate at Stade de France. Picture: Getty

What music can we expect at the closing ceremony?

Polish star countertenor Jakub Józef Orlińsk, soprano Axelle Saint-Cirel, pianist Alexandre Kantorow and mezzo Marina Viotti all were featured in the striking opening ceremony which took place on the Seine on Friday 26 July. Those acts were very much kept under wraps ahead of the event.

A little over two weeks later, the musical performances on offer are once again being kept quiet, though there are rumours of performances from Billie Eilish, Snoop Dogg and the Red Hot Chili Peppers. French artists Air and Phoenix are also expected to take the stage at the Stade de France.

As the Closing Ceremony ends, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass will accept the famed Olympic torch and bring it to California for the 2028 Games.

French pianist Alexandre Kantorow during the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. Picture: Getty

Who is the music director of the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic games?

French composer, singer and multi-instrumentalist Victor le Masne is the games’ musical director and will once again be offering his direction for the Games’ finale.

Le Masne is also half of the popular French synth-pop duo ‘Housse de Racket’. He is responsible for the music at al ceremonies for the Olympic and Paralympic Games, with 600 musicians expected to take part in total.

Ahead of the opening ceremony, the musician said “it was really important to bring a lot of different styles, so you can expect anything”.

He certainly delivered during the opening ceremony, with an eclectic musical offering which featured everything from Andrew Lloyd Webber’s The Phantom of the Opera blasted from an organ and synth Dvořák, to pop icon Lady Gaga and Édith Piaf’s ‘Hymne à l’amour’ from superstar Canadian singer Celine Dion.

We will be expecting more modern twists on classical music in the closing ceremony, with similar nods to classic and new. Frence composer Clément Mirguet has also been named as being involved in the ceremony.