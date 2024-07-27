French mezzo-soprano sings breathtaking ‘La Marseillaise’ on Paris rooftop at Opening Ceremony

27 July 2024, 10:32

Axelle Saint-Cirel
Axelle Saint-Cirel. Picture: Getty

By Maddy Shaw Roberts

Atop the Grand Palais, mezzo soprano Axelle Saint-Cirel serenaded Paris with a spectacular rendition of the French national anthem.

For many, a single voice stole the show at last night’s Opening Ceremony, a spectacular show along the river Seine to mark the opening of the Paris Olympic Games.

Mezzo soprano Axelle Saint-Cirel, standing on top of the city’s rain-drenched Grand Palais and adorned in the colours of France, sang a glorious rendition of the country’s national anthem, La Marseillaise.

She was dressed by the House of Dior to conjure images of Marianne, the personification of ‘Liberté’ – liberty, one of France’s three values – and the Republic after the French Revolution.

Saint-Cirel sang the famous call to arms with drama and poise, in a fresh arrangement of the anthem by the Games’ music director, multi-instrumentalist Victor le Masne.

Read more: Fierce debate ignited as soaked orchestra plays ‘Olympic Hymn’ in rain covers

Axelle Saint-Cirel sings 'La Marseillaise' at the Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony
Axelle Saint-Cirel sings 'La Marseillaise' at the Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony. Picture: Getty

One viewer commented on X: “I’ve never heard a more beautiful rendition of the French National anthem La Marseillaise. And in pouring rain. Axelle Saint-Cirel, what a star.”

Another added [translated from French]: “For me, the best moment of the night. Shivers!”

Saint-Cirel recently graduated with a Master’s degree from the National Conservatory of Music and Dance in Paris.

The Guadeloupean singer made headlines last year when she won the Voix des Outre-mer competition at the Opéra Bastille, and was presented with her trophy in person by the minister for culture at the time.

A viewer of the ceremony commented: “The pianist Alexandre and the singer Axelle were amazing.... Doing what they do, in the rain?? Impressive.”

French pianist Alexandre Kantorow played the aptly titled ‘Jeux d’eau’ (Water Games) by Ravel at a rain-drenched piano, which has been the topic of much debate following the ceremony.

The ceremony’s musical director was French composer, singer and multi-instrumentalist Victor le Masne, who is overseeing the musical vision of 12 hours of ceremonies.

Earlier this week, le Masne told the publication Classical Music of what he regards as the unique power of music. “Music is a universal language,” he said “We see proof of it everywhere. Whether it’s Taylor Swift captivating massive stadium audiences worldwide or an orchestra communicating across language barriers, music truly has the power to unite.”

The music director also said in the ceremonies of Paris 2024 it was “really important to bring a lot of different styles”.

