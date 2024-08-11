Spectacular suspended piano steals show at Paris Olympics Closing Ceremony

Alain Roche and his floating piano at the 2024 Olympic Games Closing Ceremony. Picture: Getty

By Kyle Macdonald

A gravity-defying instrument accompanied a star French tenor as part of the conclusion of the Olympic Games at Paris’ Stade de France.

Rumours had been circulating all weekend that movie star Tom Cruise would be performing an acrobatic stunt at the closing ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympics.

But Hollywood was upstaged by a grand piano in the stunt stakes.

Swiss pianist and composer Alain Roche has created huge interest in his vertical piano performances, where he plays while his instrument is suspended in an unusual position from great height. During Sunday night’s event, his piano was dramatically suspended within Paris’ mighty Stade de France.

Alain Roche plays a piano suspended within the Stade de France. Picture: Getty

With star French tenor Benjamin Bernheim, Roche performed a new version of Gabriel Fauré’s Hymne à Apollon.

39-year-old Bernheim is a rising star of the opera world. Munich’s Süddeutsche Zeitung newspaper has said that he has “the most beautiful tenor voice since Luciano Pavarotti”.

Fauré’s composition was based on hymn texts that had been discovered in Athens in the late 19th century. The song was presented at the founding congress’ first Olympic Congress in Paris in 1894, when congress were on the hunt for an anthem for their modern Olympic games.

The work has been arranged anew for this performance 130 years later.

The music of the Paris 2024 Olympic ceremonies has been characterised by classic meets modern, with music director Victor le Masne proudly blending his classical loves with his synth-pop roots. He told us to expect the unexpected and that’s what was delivered.

Sunday night’s performance, with a beautiful tenor voice and a spectacular suspended piano, will not be soon forgotten.