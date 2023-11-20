Oxford Brookes university scraps music department just before opening concert hall

20 November 2023, 13:07 | Updated: 20 November 2023, 13:47

Oxford Brookes university scraps music department just before opening concert hall.
Oxford Brookes university has scrapped its music department. Picture: Getty

By Siena Linton

Less than a year before opening its first proper performance space, Oxford Brookes has decided to close the doors on its music programme in a move staff say will “tear a huge hole in the musical life of the university.”

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Aspiring music students will no longer be able to study at one of Oxford’s universities, after the institution has decided to close the doors on its music programme with immediate effect.

In an open letter shared by Oxford Brookes University’s music department via social media on Thursday 16 November 2023, it was announced that the September 2023 cohort of music students would be the last intake.

Those already studying music at the university will see their degrees through to completion, but no new students will be admitted, the statement says.

“[Oxford] Brookes has had a music department since 1979 ... and in the last 44 years it has been host to a number of remarkable (or even legendary) lecturers, musicians and scholars,” it reads.

“We would like to express our gratitude to each and every one of you for how you have enriched the music department and ... the university and the Oxford community.”

Read more: Superstar conductor Gustavo Dudamel calls for change in education: ‘The first thing that’s cut is the arts’

As with many other university music departments across the UK, Music at Brookes says it has seen its student numbers dwindle in recent years.

The music team say that the university’s decision to stop offering joint honours degrees, where students can study two subjects simultaneously, further stifled the music departments’ student numbers.

Despite this, they had “hoped to be cautiously optimistic about the future” as a new building was constructed across the road containing the university’s first purpose-built performance space.

“One of the ironies of Brookes history will be that the university will finally offer a proper performance space, at the same time that it is closing the doors to music students,” the letter notes.

Read more: Andrew Lloyd Webber slams education disparity: ‘Only 12 percent of state schools have an orchestra’

It continued: “Ending the music programme will tear a huge hole in the musical life of the university, and, we fear, its heart as well.

“We are sure that you share our sadness, anger and exasperation at this move, and you are welcome to express your solidarity in any public forum you consider appropriate.”

The letter also encouraged its readers to contact the university’s Vice-Chancellor and Board of Governors to ask for extra time to redevelop music programmes to attract new students, saying that although the decision was unlikely to be reversed, letters “may have some impact”.

Read more: Sir Keir Starmer: ‘We have lost sight of the value of music and arts in schools’

Oxford Brookes University has announced the closure of its music department, just months ahead of opening its first purpose-built performance venue. (Pictured: Sir Kenneth Wheare Hall)
Oxford Brookes University has announced the closure of its music department, just months ahead of opening its first purpose-built performance venue. (Pictured: Sir Kenneth Wheare Hall). Picture: Alamy

Since the news was published on Thursday, students and alumni have launched a petition and an Instagram account to ‘Save music at Oxford Brookes’.

The petition argues that the current plan to close the department would affect not only music students, but also those from other schools who join music societies and music groups.

“Its removal would mean stripping away opportunities for cultural enrichment, personal growth, and community bonding,” says the petition, which as of midday on Monday 20 November, has had over 2,800 signatures.

Oxford Brookes University’s maths department will also be closed, and academic staff for both departments will be gradually decreased until the final cohort has graduated.

In addition to the two department closures, the university is also considering reducing the number of salaried staff across several other programmes, including English, history, film, and anthropology.

A university spokesperson told the Oxford Mail they were experiencing “increasing financial challenges” due to factors including inflation, flat student fees for UK undergraduates for over a decade, and increases in staff pay and employer pension contributions.

“As a result, the university has taken the difficult decision to reduce staff posts in some specific academic areas, and to make other, pay-related staff cost savings across the university,” the spokesperson said.

“We would like to emphasise that redundancy is, and will always be, our last resort. We remain committed to all of our current students, and will ensure that changes to staffing do not interfere with our students continuing and completing successfully their programme of study.”

Latest on Classic FM

Sir Anthony Hopkins and André Rieu

Emotional Sir Anthony Hopkins watches as André Rieu’s orchestra plays the waltz he wrote 50 years ago...

André Rieu

Classic FM is upgrading to DAB+ across the UK

Classic FM is upgrading to DAB+ across the UK – here’s how to check you’re ready

'The Crown' season 6 stars Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II

The Crown soundtrack: who wrote the music for all six seasons of the Netflix series?

Discover Music

This week’s on-air highlights – including Album of the Week and Drive Discovery.

This week’s Classic FM radio highlights – including Album of the Week and Drive Discovery

Myleene Klass plays piano to raise money for Classic FM's charity, on Global's Make Some Noise Appeal Day

Myleene Klass: Classic FM presenter’s age, children, musical background and more facts

Discover Music

Bradley Cooper as Leonard Bernstein, conducting the London Symphony Orchestra in Mahler’s Resurrection Symphony in Ely Cathedral.

Bradley Cooper spent six years learning to conduct ‘six minutes of music’ for epic ‘Maestro’ scene

Bernstein, L

'Frère Jacques' is a popular French nursery rhyme

What are the lyrics to French nursery rhyme ‘Frère Jacques’, and who was he?

Discover Music

Karl Jenkins and World Orchestra for Peace

Sir Karl Jenkins conducts World Orchestra for Peace in epic world premiere with hundreds of musicians

Jenkins

What are the lyrics to Brahms’ ‘Cradle Song’, the most famous lullaby ever written?

What are the lyrics to Brahms’ famous ‘Lullaby’, and what’s the story behind it?

Brahms

Timothée Chalamet sings ‘Pure Imagination’ in new Wonka clip.

Timothée Chalamet sings enchanting ‘Pure Imagination’ in new sneak-peek at Wonka movie

Discover Music

Best classical music

See more Best classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

Discover Music

Best symphonies: Ludwig van Beethoven, Antonin Dvorak and Florence Price

The 15 greatest symphonies of all time

Discover Music

4 eras of classical music

The 4 eras of classical music: a quick guide

Discover Music

A young Marin Alsop, Sir Simon Rattle, and Seiji Ozawa conduct their respective orchestras.

The 25 greatest conductors of all time

Discover Music

Hildegard von Bingen, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and Edward Elgar among the greatest composers in classical music history.

30 of the greatest classical music composers of all time

Best pianists of all time

The 25 best pianists of all time

Discover Music

Classic FM Live Playlists

See more Classic FM Live Playlists

Classic FM Hall of Fame

Classic FM Movie Music Hall of Fame

Classic FM Relax

Essential Classical

Classic FM Video Game Music

Classic FM Pet Classics

Latest news

See more Latest news

Leonard Bernstein with his daughter Jamie

Leonard Bernstein’s daughter Jamie: ‘I wish my father was around to see Maestro!’

Bernstein, L

Leonard Bernstein conducted a monumental Beethoven symphony to celebrate the fall of the Berlin Wall.

When Leonard Bernstein conducted an ‘Ode to Freedom’ after the fall of the Berlin Wall

Bernstein, L

Piracicaba Symphony Orchestra play in the dark

This orchestra carried on playing perfectly in pitch black, after all stage lights were cut in a storm

Videos

The young heir to the throne was a keen cellist, taking this love of music into his Royal duties

What are King Charles III’s favourite pieces of music?

Discover Music

Maria Callas Paris footage restored and colourised for first time

Historic footage of Maria Callas’ 1958 Paris gala is restored and colourised for first time

Maria Callas

Ellinor D’Melon plays with two members of the 12 Ensemble at LSO St Luke’s

Young classical talent showcased in Classic FM’s Rising Stars with Julian Lloyd Webber on Sky Arts

Events

Latest videos

See more Latest videos

When the world saw a young Andrea Bocelli sing ‘Con te partirò’ for the very first time

When a young Andrea Bocelli sang ‘Con te partirò’ in 1995 and the world heard his voice for the first time

11 days ago

Andrea Bocelli

Andrea Bocelli provides semi-operatic soundtrack to story of Snapper the Venus Flytrap

Andrea Bocelli sings Italian song ‘Festa’ in new John Lewis Christmas advert starring Venus flytrap

11 days ago

Andrea Bocelli

Hazel Scott performs on two pianos at once, in a 1943 film.

When Hazel Scott played two pianos at once in a jaw-dropping display of virtuosity

12 days ago

Videos

Trumpeter creates mesmerising sound wave visualisation using fire

Trumpeter uses actual fire to create mesmerising soundwave visualisation

13 days ago

Videos

Classical guitarist Alexandra Whittingham serenades Freddie, and RSPCA rescue dog ahead of Classic FM’s Pet Classics.

Distinguished dog dozes off to classical guitarist’s solo serenade

19 days ago

Videos

Lucy played a Bach piano prelude alongside teacher Daniel at the Royal Albert Hall

Blind 15-year-old pianist Lucy plays enchanting Bach prelude in Royal Albert Hall debut

20 days ago

Bach