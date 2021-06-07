Opera singer charged with hitting officer with flagpole during US Capitol riot

7 June 2021, 12:21

Operatic soprano Audrey Ann Southard posted since-deleted photos of herself at Capitol Hill on 6 January 2021
Operatic soprano Audrey Ann Southard posted since-deleted photos of herself at Capitol Hill on 6 January 2021. Picture: Getty/Facebook/Audrey Ann Southard

By Maddy Shaw Roberts

A Florida operatic soprano who attended the US Capitol riot attacked an officer with a flagpole, authorities report.

An opera singer has been charged with attacking a federal police officer with a flagpole at the US Capitol riot on 6 January.

Audrey Ann Southard, a 52-year-old soprano, once sang at New York City’s Carnegie Hall, one of classical music’s most esteemed venues.

She was charged on Tuesday with multiple offences, including hitting a sergeant with a flagpole.

“Ready to take it,” Southard says in a since-deleted Facebook video of herself standing in front of the Capitol building on 6 January 2021. “It’s going to be fun,” she adds.

Southard was criminally charged with attacking the officer and pushing him back backward, until he slammed his head against a statue.

The FBI said Southard continued to agitate the mob behind her to “push in here” as they attempted to disrupt Congress and overturn then-President Donald Trump’s loss in the 2020 presidential election.

Read more: A Capitol soldier taught flute to his pupils on Zoom between shifts

Facebook post shows Southard attending US Capitol riots on 6 January
Facebook post shows Southard attending US Capitol riots on 6 January. Picture: Facebook/Audrey Ann Southard

Five people died as a result of the violent attack on the Capitol building, which was encouraged by Trump in unsubstantiated tweets about election fraud.

Read more: Police ‘tear-gassed children playing the violin’ at Elijah McClain vigil

Video footage shows Southard screaming at officers, “Tell Pelosi, we are coming for that b****. There’s a hundred thousand of us, what’s it going to be?”, according to court documents supporting her arrest. Southard posted additional photos of herself outside the Capitol, and appears in video footage taken from inside the building later in the day.

Southard works as a private music teacher where she lives in Spring Hill, Florida.

A spokeswoman for Carnegie Hall confirmed on Friday that she performed at the prestigious venue on 2 May 2013, with Finnish pianist Liisa Pimia. A review found by NBC News shows a critic calling her vocal performance “attractive, unforced”, adding, “I was glad to hear this fine singer moving ahead in her artistry.”

Carnegie Hall is one of the world's most respected classical music venues
Carnegie Hall is one of the world's most respected classical music venues. Picture: Getty

Southard earned her place at the hall by taking home first prize at the Ibla Grand Prize Bellini International Vocal Competition in Sicily, in 2012, Tamba Bay Times reports. Her victory won her a showcase performance at the great New York City music venue.

“She has a magnificent voice that is capable of doing many things,” Joseph Tomaselli, her vocal coach, told the publication at the time.

Court records show that Southard appeared in US District Court for the Middle District of Florida on Wednesday and was released after posting a $50,000 bond.

Southard declined to comment to NBC, and her lawyer did not immediately respond to a comment request from the Washington Post.

More From ClassicFM

9 actors who really committed to music roles

9 actors who played a musician and displayed incredible commitment to the cause

Discover Music

Watch these 95 Lego Star Wars droids perform the actual ‘Star Wars’ theme

Watch these 95 Lego Star Wars droids perform the actual ‘Star Wars’ theme

Williams

Chineke! Orchestra teams up with Christian Aid to highlight the climate emergency

Chineke! Orchestra teams up with Christian Aid to highlight the climate emergency
Van Gogh Alive in Zurich, Switzerland

Buy tickets for Van Gogh Alive at London’s Kensington Gardens

Events

This week’s on-air highlights

This week’s on-air highlights – including Album of theThis week’s on-air highlights – including Album of the Week and Drive Discovery

Latest news

See more Latest news

The best live-streamed and archive classical concerts available online 2021

The best classical music and opera online streams available in 2021

3 days ago

Pianist Martha Argerich

Martha Argerich: 11 stunning photos of the great pianist

Martha Argerich

The return of live classical music: concerts, festivals and venues that are opening this summer

The return of live classical music: best concerts, festivals and venues returning this summer

3 days ago

Coronavirus

Watch this maestro conduct an entire symphony orchestra using a toothpick as a baton

Watch this maestro conduct an entire symphony orchestra using a toothpick as a baton

3 days ago

Valery Gergiev

Put the musical instrument in its correct place in the orchestra

QUIZ: Can you put the musical instrument in its correct place in the orchestra?

3 days ago

Lifestyle

Latest videos

See more Latest videos

Violinist Randall Goosby: ‘It’s incredibly humbling for me to share these Black composers’ music’

Violinist Randall Goosby: ‘It’s incredibly humbling for me to share these Black composers’ music’

4 days ago

Discover Music

Florida orchestra expertly pranked their British conductor who was expecting ‘The Star-Spangled Banner’

Florida orchestra expertly pranked their British conductor who was expecting ‘The Star-Spangled Banner’

5 days ago

Discover Music

Judge reacts as string quartet Kvartett Saphir play Shostakovich on Norway's Got Talent

Kid string quartet plays terrifyingly virtuosic Shostakovich to win golden buzzer on Norway’s Got Talent

6 days ago

The fresh voice of a 28-year-old Luciano Pavarotti

Take a listen to the incredible fresh voice of a 28-year-old Luciano Pavarotti

6 days ago

Luciano Pavarotti

Opera star J’Nai Bridges performs a powerful tribute to the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre

Opera star J’Nai Bridges performs a powerful tribute to the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre

10 days ago

Discover Music

Latest pictures

See more Latest pictures

Mozart's former home, London

Take a peek inside Mozart’s actual (£8 million) London townhouse

Mozart

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II: a life in pictures

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II: an incredible life in pictures
Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh

Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh: a life in pictures

Mother's Day music

14 beautiful pieces of classical music for Mother’s Day

Discover Music

Moonlight Sonata breakup

23 classical music memes that perfectly sum up your love life

Discover Music