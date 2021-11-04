Lemurs can sing with rhythm just like us, new study finds

4 November 2021, 12:08

Lemurs can sing with rhythm just like us, new study finds
Lemurs can sing with rhythm just like us, new study finds. Picture: Alamy

By Sian Moore

Research has revealed the primates can even sing in a rhythm similar to ‘We Will Rock You’.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

On the island of Madagascar, the musical calls and howls of the native lemurs contribute to the bustling natural chorus.

And now new research has revealed that one of the world’s largest lemurs, the indri, actually shares similar musical traits to us humans.

The 12-year study found the primates’ distinctive songs, which can last as long as three minutes, actually have categorical rhythm (1:1 or 1:2 rhythm).

“This is the first evidence of a ‘rhythmic universal’ in a non-human mammal,” Dr. Chiara de Gregorio, from the Life Sciences and Systems Biology department at the University of Turin, explained.

Read more: Medieval illustrations of psychedelic animals playing music raise many questions

Lemurs can sing with rhythm just like us, new study finds
Lemurs can sing with rhythm just like us, new study finds. Picture: Alamy

The research was conducted to investigate how rhythm capacities originated in humans, with 636 recordings of vocalisations from 39 lemurs analysed.

As well as showing classic rhythmic categories, researchers also found a ‘ritardando’ in their songs too. Male and female vocalisations had a different tempo, but still had the same rhythm.

Describing the sound of their songs, Alanna Marron, lead educational technician at the Duke Lemur Center, told USA Today: “It’s incredibly beautiful and haunting.”

So why were these large wet-nosed primates specifically chosen for the experiment?

“In the primate family tree they’re on the exact opposite end from us,” Marron explained.

She added: “In studying lemurs and studying primate evolution, that allows us to look at the history of primates and how we evolved.”

More From ClassicFM

Why wheelie cases are superior...

12 highly relatable moments every musician has experienced

Discover Music

The marble Seikilos stele with poetry and musical notation

Engraved on an tombstone almost 2000 years ago, this is music’s oldest surviving composition

Discover Music

This mesmerising dance of bodies for the Paralympic Games is a visual masterpiece

This mesmerising dance of bodies for the Paralympic Games is a visual masterpiece

Videos

Remembrance Sunday

Music for Remembrance Day: listen to 14 reflective pieces of classical music

Discover Music

Oscar loves E major

Musicians are convinced this singing TikTok dog only enjoys music in E major tonality

Videos

This keyboard kitten is a fan of classical music

10 calming pieces of classical music for your pet

Discover Music

Latest news

See more Latest news

Classic FM’s Pet Classics with Charlotte Hawkins

Listen to Classic FM’s Pet Classics with Charlotte Hawkins to keep your pets calm during fireworks

2 days ago

Great Brazilian classical pianist Nelson Freire has died, aged 77

Celebrated Brazilian classical pianist Nelson Freire has died, aged 77

3 days ago

Nelson Freire

93-year-old man with Alzheimer’s is enraptured by granddaughter’s piano playing, despite not remembering her

Emotional moment woman plays piano for 93-year-old grandfather who doesn’t remember her name

3 days ago

Discover Music

International prize-winning soloist, Alexandra Conunova

Airport security confiscate violinist’s €2 million Guadagnini, government forced to apologise

3 days ago

Discover Music

This week’s on-air highlights – including Album of the Week and Drive Discovery

This week’s on-air highlights – including Album of theThis week’s on-air highlights – including Album of the Week and Drive Discovery

3 days ago

Latest videos

See more Latest videos

Violin virtuoso plays iconic Super Mario Bros sound effects with startling accuracy

Violin virtuoso plays iconic Super Mario Bros sound effects with startling accuracy

8 days ago

Discover Music

Ukulele player does Carmen-Phantom mash-up

Incredible ukulele player mixes Carmen melody with Phantom of the Opera in virtuosic mash-up

13 days ago

Videos

Is there a difference between a $1 million cello and $5000 cello? This cellist puts it to the test

Can you hear the difference between a $1 million cello and $5,000 cello? This cellist puts it to the test

14 days ago

Discover Music

Pianist dad plays La Campanella to soothe crying baby, and it works splendidly

Crying baby is hypnotised by the sound of pianist dad playing Liszt’s ‘La Campanella’

15 days ago

Russian pianist wows with Liszt

Age-defying mystery pianist stuns crowd with virtuosic Liszt on street piano

16 days ago

Discover Music

Latest pictures

See more Latest pictures

RCM Music Museum

The most spectacular musical instrument museums you can visit across the world

Discover Music

Claude Debussy flying a kite with Louis Laloy.

23 historic photographs of classical composers doing incredibly normal things

Discover Music

Debussy reincarnated in artist’s lifelike classical composer 3D portraits

Debussy reincarnated in artist’s lifelike classical composer 3D portraits

Debussy

Pianist Martha Argerich

Martha Argerich: 11 stunning photos of the great pianist

Martha Argerich

Mozart's former home, London

Take a peek inside Mozart’s actual (£8 million) London townhouse

Mozart