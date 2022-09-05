Much-loved pianist and conductor Lars Vogt dies after cancer diagnosis, aged 51

5 September 2022, 18:59

Much-loved German pianist and conductor Lars Vogt has died, aged 51
Much-loved German pianist and conductor Lars Vogt has died, aged 51. Picture: Getty

By Siena Linton

The German musician died at home surrounded by family, after being diagnosed with cancer in early 2021.

The German pianist and conductor Lars Vogt has died aged 51, on the afternoon of Monday 5 September 2022, his management have confirmed. Vogt was diagnosed with cancer in early 2021, after doctors found tumours on his throat and liver.

In an interview with VAN Magazine in May 2021, just months after his diagnosis, Vogt recalled that his doctors couldn’t give him a prognosis, but told him, “At the end of the day, the tumour will limit your life.”

Vogt was born in Düren, Germany, in 1970, and won his first great public success in 1990, when he won second prize at the Leeds International Piano Competition.

Since then, Vogt’s illustrious career has taken him to concert halls across the globe, sharing the stage with some of the world’s greatest orchestras.

A keen chamber musician and performer, Vogt founded his own chamber festival, ‘Spannungen’ in June 1998. Vogt remained its artistic director since founding the festival 24 years ago, curating the concert series which is held annually in a former hydroelectric power station in Heimbach, near Cologne.

As a pianist, Vogt has appeared on stage with the Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra, the Vienna, London and New York Philharmonic orchestras, and London, Chicago and Boston Symphony orchestras.

Vogt had a particularly close relationship to the Berlin Philharmonic, having been appointed the orchestra’s first ever pianist in residence for the 2003/04 season.

Lars Vogt performed with some of the world's greatest orchestras
Lars Vogt performed with some of the world's greatest orchestras. Picture: Getty

A decade later, in May 2014, Lars Vogt was announced by the Royal Northern Sinfonia, Classic FM’s Orchestra in North-East England, as its next music director, taking effect in September 2015. After a successful five-year tenure, Vogt stayed on as principal artistic partner from 2020 until his death in 2022.

Vogt had recently taken up the mantle as music director of the Orchestre de chambre de Paris beginning in the 2020/21 season. The contract was initially planned to last three years, but the orchestra announced an extension to Vogt’s term in December 2021 which would see him remain in the role until June 2025.

Vogt was a prolific recording artist, releasing highly acclaimed recordings for EMI, Avi Music and Ondine, and winning the prestigious Opus Klassik award in 2021. He was also nominated for a Grammy Award in 2016 in the Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance category for his recording of Brahms’ piano trios alongside violinist Christian Tetzlaff and cellist Tanja Tetzlaff.

Outside of his performing and recording career, Vogt was a strong advocate for accessible music education, establishing an educational programme called ‘Rhapsody in School’ which entered the curricula in Germany and Austria, aiming to forge connections between young musicians and their world-class counterparts.

Vogt spoke openly about his diagnosis and experience living with cancer, saying that receiving the news had given him a new appreciation for the ordinary elements of life. He told VAN magazine: “Going to the supermarket with my wife, the kids running around and goofing off, sitting at the piano and learning a new Brahms piece.”

He managed to keep playing through his chemotherapy, saying that there was an upright piano in the cancer ward where he received treatment, and a grand piano in the palliative ward.

Speaking to Zsolt Bognar on an episode of Living the Classical Life, Vogt says he told his doctors, “I love playing the piano but I prefer to be alive”.

Musicians have been paying their respects to Vogt on Twitter, including cellist Steven Isserlis, who wrote: “Beyond sad that we have lost our beloved Lars Vogt. It is impossible to imagine a more warm-hearted, life-loving being - he will leave a vast hole in the lives of all his friends and colleagues, not to mention his family.”

Vogt leaves behind his wife, violinist Anna Reszniak, and their three children.

Barcelona Guitar Trio & Dance (Luis Robisco, Xavier Coll & Alí Arango) and percussionist Paquito Escudero perform 'Billie Jean' on one guitar

Four musicians play a spellbinding rendition of 'Billie Jean' on one guitar

His Royal Highness, The Prince Charles, Duke of Rothesay, attends a concert celebrating 30 years of Classic FM

Classic FM celebrates 30 years with special birthday concert attended by HRH The Prince Charles
This week's on-air highlights – including Album of the Week and Drive Discovery

This week's radio highlights – including Album of the Week and Drive Discovery

Freddie Mercury 'We Are The Champions' vocals

Freddie Mercury's isolated vocals from 'We Are The Champions' prove he was one of the finest tenors in history

Andrea Bocelli and his wife Veronica Berti sing a tender duet of 'Cheek to Cheek'

Andrea Bocelli and his wife Veronica Berti sing 'Cheek to Cheek' in tender duet moment

Andrea Bocelli

The new The Lord of the Rings prequel premiered on Amazon Prime on 2 September 2022

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power soundtrack – a mystical musical return to middle earth

Bill Turnbull

Remembering Bill Turnbull, beloved broadcaster who 'brought warmth and humour' to the nation
96-year-old soprano with crystal clear voice sings a miraculous 'Panis Angelicus'

96-year-old operatic soprano with crystal clear voice sings a miraculous 'Panis Angelicus'

Bill Turnbull, Classic FM presenter and veteran broadcaster dies, aged 66

Bill Turnbull, Classic FM presenter and veteran broadcaster dies, aged 66

Sesame Street Itzhak Perlman

This Sesame Street sketch with violinist Itzhak Perlman teaches us everything about being human

Itzhak Perlman

10 pieces of classical music that will 100% change your life

10 pieces of classical music that will 100% change your life

4 eras of classical music

The 4 eras of classical music: a quick guide

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

Women composers gallery

21 of the greatest women composers in classical music

Best pianists of all time

The 25 best pianists of all time

Some of history's greatest composers were part of the LGBTQ+ community.

15 LGBTQ+ composers in classical music history that you probably already know

We're celebrating 30 years of Classic FM

30 years of Classic FM: we're celebrating with birthday concerts, exclusive interviews and more!

5 days ago

Milly Alcock plays a young Rhaenyra Targaryen in the HBO television series House of the Dragon

House of the Dragon brings back the original Game of Thrones theme music, but fans are divided

6 days ago

I played the shark theme to Spielberg and he said, 'you can't be serious' – John Williams on composing Jaws

'I played the shark theme to Spielberg and he said, "you can't be serious!"' – John Williams on composing Jaws

7 days ago

Williams

The Stefanos crater on the volcanic island of Nisyros, one of the most active but least known volcanoes in Greece.

When 15 musicians performed inside an active volcano, from dusk till dawn

10 days ago

Lady Gaga's Alejandro samples Monti's Czardas; Bach provides inspiration for Muse

17 iconic pop songs you didn't know were directly inspired by classical music

10 days ago

The Philadelphia Orchestra, and conductor Yannick Nézet-Séguin, performing at Carnegie Hall last year, mostly without masks

Beethoven symphony dropped from Edinburgh International Festival following Covid-19 mask disagreement

11 days ago

Beethoven

A star dedicated to the late, great tenor, Luciano Pavarotti, has been unveiled on Hollywood Boulevard.

World-famous tenor Pavarotti posthumously honoured with star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

11 days ago

Luciano Pavarotti

The number of GCSE music entries are the lowest since JCQ records began in 2001

Music GCSE student numbers plummet to lowest this century

11 days ago

John Williams at 90: A Classic FM Exclusive

Listen to Classic FM's exclusive 90th-birthday interview with film music legend John Williams

12 days ago

Williams

Plácido Domingo issues response, after phone recordings linked him to Argentina sect investigation

Plácido Domingo issues response, after phone recordings linked him to Argentina sect investigation

12 days ago

Placido Domingo

Scientists record the tiny, monkeylike tarsiers, who sing virtuosic duets together

Scientists record the tiny, monkeylike tarsiers that sing virtuosic duets together

13 days ago

Maura described her cat as a 'legend' in the caption of her now viral TikTok

Operatic cat steals owner's limelight, meowing his own melody in viral TikTok

19 days ago

Pianist, Angela Todorova, was accompanying a violinist, when every musician's worst nightmare happened

Piano eats accompanist's sheet music in page turning nightmare

20 days ago

Young pianist plays Chopin at Milan Airport

Six-year-old prodigy plays beautiful Chopin waltz on airport piano

24 days ago

Chopin

Duke University's offensive lineman, Chance Lytle, stunned his team mates with a rousing rendition of a beloved Italian song

American Football player stuns teammates by singing Andrea Bocelli anthem

25 days ago

Videos

NASA's Hubble Space Telescope has captured an image of the stunning Butterfly Nebula.

NASA releases the breathtakingly beautiful sound of the Butterfly Nebula

25 days ago

Videos