After the tragic death of a 12-year-old pianist, musicians are deciphering his unfinished composition

8 February 2022, 11:50 | Updated: 8 February 2022, 12:09

Kyan Pennell was a young pianist and composer
Kyan Pennell was a young pianist and composer. Picture: Courtesy of Amanda Brierley

By Sophia Alexandra Hall

Kyan Pennell wanted to be a concert pianist, but sadly that dream was never realised.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Seven months ago, 12-year-old Kyan Pennell from Brisbane, Australia, began teaching himself music theory, performance and composition.

He scrimped and saved in order to buy his first piano, and by using YouTube tutorials, he had soon learned to play 30 pieces of classical music by memory, including Chopin’s Fantaisie Impromptu, and Beethoven’s Für Elise.

Kyan tragically died in a freak accident caused by a gate closure on his family’s property in Mary Valley on 31 January 2022.

Kyan was neurodiverse, and his family described his diagnosis as a ‘superpower’ which helped him to focus on and achieve whatever he put his mind to. He loved classical music, and Brierley shared on Facebook that he even learned non-classical pieces just so he could “bring a crowd in, and then educate them [with] the beauty of classical music”.

Unbeknownst to his parents, Kyan had also begun composing classical music prior to his death. When his parents were going through their late son’s belongings, they were surprised to discover an unfinished composition in the middle of a blank exercise book.

“I never heard what he was composing.” Kyan’s mother Amanda Brierley posted on Facebook, sharing a copy of his manuscript, “Is there anyone that can read music and play it and send it to us?

“It would mean the world to us to hear his composition.”

It didn’t take long before musicians began responding to the post, which has now received over 150 comments, and 115 shares, with renditions of Kyan’s composition.

In her post, Brierley also explained, “he wasn’t formally trained in reading/writing music, [Kyan was] all self taught so [the notation] could be wrong, I don’t know.

“If I remember rightly he told me about this and there were bits that repeated, and changed tempo, with light and shade, but he didn’t write that down.

“This was just the intro, it is unfinished, he was building up to a grand midsection and then would do an ending, but he never got to complete what was in his mind’s eye.

“He imagined it to be performed by wind and string instruments, and of course his beloved piano.”

Kyan Pennell’s composition
Kyan Pennell’s composition. Picture: Amanda Brierley

So far Kyan’s piece has received video performances on the piano, cello, and on various music softwares.

“I am extremely humbled by the responses of people,” Amanda told ClassicFM.com. “It makes me see beauty through adversity.”

On Facebook, Amanda also responded to the musicians saying, “[Kyan] would have been so chuffed that all these wonderful people are now playing his music.

“He was so full of life, with a beautiful mind, and passion for classical music. Little did he know he was actually composing his own funeral song.

“He did tell me that many people have to die to become famous, well my beautiful boy, here we are.”

More From ClassicFM

John Williams best themes

10 of John Williams’ all-time greatest film themes, ranked

Williams

John Williams best soundtracks

John Williams: 10 best movie soundtracks

Williams

When Torvill and Dean won gold with timeless ‘Boléro’ routine at 1984 Sarajevo Winter Olympics

Remembering Torvill and Dean’s timeless ‘Boléro’ figure-skating routine at the 1984 Winter Olympics

Ravel

Abide with me can be heard in churches and stadiums alike

What are the lyrics to British hymn ‘Abide with Me’ – and what’s the history?

Discover Music

15-year-old star figure skater lands historic jump in stunning Ravel ‘Bolero’ routine

15-year-old figure skater lands historic jump in stunning routine to Ravel’s Boléro at Olympics

Ravel

This week’s on-air highlights – including Album of the Week and Drive Discovery

This week’s on-air highlights – including Album of theThis week’s on-air highlights – including Album of the Week and Drive Discovery

Latest news

See more Latest news

Alexandra Stevenson sings in The Queen's Chapel of the Savoy

Solo soprano sings The Queen’s favourite hymn on 70th anniversary of her Accession to the throne

2 days ago

Discover Music

Steven Spielberg and John Williams compose music for E.T. together

Look at this wonderful footage of Steven Spielberg and John Williams composing music for E.T. together

4 days ago

Williams

ROC and Tchaikovsky at Tokyo 2020

Why Tchaikovsky’s Piano Concerto is played at the Winter Olympics instead of the Russian National Anthem

4 days ago

Tchaikovsky

Bach Spotify

Spotify is losing artists; what would the great classical composers have earned from streaming?

4 days ago

What will the national anthem be when the Queen dies?

What will the national anthem be when Her Majesty The Queen dies?

4 days ago

Discover Music

Latest videos

See more Latest videos

Melodious beagle sings and plays piano

Dog owner captures glorious footage of beagle singing at the piano

5 days ago

Videos

King's Singers play St Martin in the Fields church

The King’s Singers perform ‘Greensleeves’ with sublime harmonies in a London church

11 days ago

The King's Singers

Decomposing violin

Violin decomposes as it is ‘eaten’ by a mushroom in a one-year timelapse

11 days ago

Videos

The Band of the Welsh Guards paid tribute to the late Meat Loaf

Meat Loaf given regal rock tribute by military band at Buckingham Palace

14 days ago

Videos

Meat Loaf

Meat Loaf’s isolated vocals on ‘Two Out Of Three’ show the powerful virtuoso he was

18 days ago

Discover Music

Latest pictures

See more Latest pictures

Vienna New Year's Concert

The best classical music for New Year’s Eve

Discover Music

Eric Whitacre

Eric Whitacre: the composer’s most famous songs, awards, wife and more facts revealed
Is this the grandest Wetherspoons in the UK?

This former opera house is now pulling £2 pints after being restored into a pub
Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone was filmed in Gloucester Cathedral

Troll in the cloisters? The UK’s most beautiful cathedrals used in famous films

Discover Music

RCM Music Museum

The most spectacular musical instrument museums you can visit across the world

Discover Music