John Eliot Gardiner withdraws from 2023 concerts after punching singer, to focus on “mental health”

31 August 2023, 11:18

John Eliot Gardiner conducts a rehearsal session at Sadler's Wells Theatre, London in 2017
John Eliot Gardiner conducts a rehearsal session at Sadler's Wells Theatre, London in 2017. Picture: Getty

By Sophia Alexandra Hall

The 80-year-old conductor has said he is “heartbroken” to have caused so much distress.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Sir John Eliot Gardiner has announced that he will be withdrawing from all upcoming engagements until 2024, following an altercation with a singer earlier this month.

The announcement was made via the 80-year-old conductor’s management company, Intermusica, and detailed Gardiner’s plans to take time out of his professional activities for a “period of reflection” and to “[focus] on his mental health while engaging in a course of counselling.”

“Over the next few months,” the statement from Intermusica read, “[Gardiner] will be undergoing an extensive, tailored course of treatment and he asks for space and privacy while the programme is ongoing.”

The move comes one week after Gardiner reportedly punched English bass soloist William Thomas backstage in anger due to the singer having left the stage on the wrong side following a performance of Berlioz’s Les Troyens. Gardiner was conducting the Monteverdi Choir and Orchestra, an ensemble he founded over 50 years ago.

Within Intermusica’s statement, released on behalf of Gardiner, the conductor was quoted as saying that his step back following his actions was in order to “get the specialist help I recognise that I have needed for some time.”

Read more: Conductor John Eliot Gardiner ‘deeply regrets’ punching bass soloist in opera festival altercation

John Eliot Gardiner Conducts The English Baroque Soloists and Monteverdi Choir in Italy in May 2018
John Eliot Gardiner Conducts The English Baroque Soloists and Monteverdi Choir in Italy in May 2018. Picture: Getty

Gardiner had already withdrawn from an upcoming performance in London this coming Sunday, but his management confirmed in a newly released statement that the conductor would not be returning to the podium until 2024.

“He deeply regrets his behaviour,” the statement continued, “and recognises that it has had a significant impact on colleagues for whom he has the most profound admiration and respect.

“Throughout his unique 60-year career, [Gardiner] has striven to encourage and support generations of talented artists, and he passionately believes that all performers should feel comfortable and secure in their working environment.”

Read more: Conductor Sir John Eliot Gardiner quits festival early following accusations he hit singer backstage

John Eliot Gardiner conducts the Orchestre Revolutionnaire Et Romantique and the Monteverdi Choir in Haydn‘s ‘The Creation’ at Carnegie Hall in 2009
John Eliot Gardiner conducts the Orchestre Revolutionnaire Et Romantique and the Monteverdi Choir in Haydn‘s ‘The Creation’ at Carnegie Hall in 2009. Picture: Getty

Following the performance of Les Troyens in La Côte Saint André, France, soloist, Will Thomas’ management, Askonas Holt confirmed the altercation, and released a statement that read: “All musicians deserve the right to practise their art in an environment free from abuse or physical harm.”

They also wrote that the bass soloist would not be making a statement at this time. In a previously released statement, Gardiner said that he had “apologised personally” to Thomas, for whom he has, “the greatest respect”.

In Gardiner’s most recent statement from Intermusica, the conductor echoed his apologies to the wider music world.

“I want to apologise to colleagues who have felt badly treated,” he said, “and anyone who may feel let down by my decision to take time out to address my issues.

“I am heartbroken to have caused so much distress and I am determined to learn from my mistakes”.

Latest on Classic FM

Team Wales sing the national anthem during the Rugby World Cup 2021

What is a national anthem and why do we sing them at sporting events?

Discover Music

This week’s on-air highlights – including Album of the Week and Drive Discovery.

This week’s Classic FM radio highlights – including Album of the Week and Drive Discovery

The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra performing at Classic FM Live in 2022, featuring soloist Alison Balsom

84% of the general population want to experience an orchestral concert, new study reveals

Howard Shore’s score to ‘The Lord of the Rings’ has been voted as the nations’s favourite film music in the Classic FM Movie Music Hall of Fame 2023.

Howard Shore’s fantastical music to ‘The Lord of the Rings’ voted No.1 in the Classic FM Movie Music Hall of Fame
Ed Sheeran reveals Elgar’s ‘Enigma Variations’ as inspiration behind new album

Ed Sheeran reveals Elgar’s ‘Enigma Variations’ as inspiration behind new album

Elgar

Leading conductor Sir John Eliot Gardiner

Conductor John Eliot Gardiner ‘deeply regrets’ punching bass soloist in opera festival altercation

Sir John Eliot Gardiner

John Eliot Gardiner, conducting his English Baroque Soloists and Monteverdi Choir in 2010

Sir John Eliot Gardiner: who is the conductor and what are his most famous recordings?

Sir John Eliot Gardiner

Italian opera singer Andrea Bocelli performs inside Windsor Castle grounds at the Coronation Concert

What is the new documentary about Andrea Bocelli and when will it be released?

Andrea Bocelli

GCSE music entries have dropped by 12.5% since last year alone causing 'concern' amount industry bodies

GCSE Music exam entries drop by 12.5 percent since 2022, in decade-long decline

Sir John Eliot Gardiner conducts in Italy

Conductor Sir John Eliot Gardiner quits festival early following accusations he hit singer backstage

Sir John Eliot Gardiner

Best classical music

See more Best classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

Discover Music

Best symphonies: Ludwig van Beethoven, Antonin Dvorak and Florence Price

The 15 greatest symphonies of all time

Discover Music

4 eras of classical music

The 4 eras of classical music: a quick guide

Discover Music

A young Marin Alsop, Sir Simon Rattle, and Seiji Ozawa conduct their respective orchestras.

The 25 greatest conductors of all time

Discover Music

Hildegard von Bingen, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and Edward Elgar among the greatest composers in classical music history.

30 of the greatest classical music composers of all time

Best pianists of all time

The 25 best pianists of all time

Discover Music

Latest news

See more Latest news

Bradley Cooper (left) has been accused of ‘Jew Face’ in his portrayal of conductor Leonard Bernstein (right) for using a prosthetic nose to play the character

Bradley Cooper’s prosthetic nose to play Leonard Bernstein deemed ‘not’ antisemitic by Jewish rights group

Bernstein, L

The ISM has reported that almost half of musicians have lost out on work in Europe following Brexit restrictions.

Nearly half of UK musicians have lost work in Europe following Brexit, stark report reveals
Lili Boulanger was one of the most talented composers of the 20th century, until her untimely death at the age of 24.

Who was Lili Boulanger? Meet the inspiring composer who died tragically young

Discover Music

‘Lord of the Rings’ at the Royal Albert Hall

Orchestra’s symphonic ‘Lord of the Rings’ turns Royal Albert Hall into epic Middle Earth

Acclaimed violinist Itzhak Perlman, and legendary conductor Gustavo Dudamel swapped their instrument and baton in rare rehearsal insight

When Gustavo Dudamel played violin and Itzhak Perlman conducted in a reverse duet for the ages

Gustavo Dudamel

Steibelt and Beethoven dual

The pianist who dared to challenge Beethoven to a musical duel in Vienna – and his fate…

Beethoven

The number of students taking Music A-level has plummeted since 2010

Music A-level exam entries in England fall by a staggering 45 percent to all-time low

Leonard Bernstein’s family defend Bradley Cooper: ‘Our dad would have been fine’ with prosthetic nose

Leonard Bernstein’s family defend Bradley Cooper: ‘Our dad would have been fine’ with prosthetic nose

Bernstein, L

Hans Zimmer hid this ominous medieval chant in his score to ‘The Lion King’

Hans Zimmer hid this ominous medieval chant in his score to ‘The Lion King’

Zimmer

First ‘Maestro’ movie trailer starring Bradley Cooper as Leonard Bernstein finally released

First ‘Maestro’ movie trailer starring Bradley Cooper as Leonard Bernstein finally released

Bernstein, L

Latest videos

See more Latest videos

Organist plays epic ‘Davy Jones’ from Pirates of the Caribbean in bone-chilling cathedral acoustic

Organist plays epic ‘Davy Jones’ from Pirates of the Caribbean in bone-chilling cathedral acoustic

24 days ago

Zimmer

Cat disrupts a live orchestra performance in Istanbul

Naughty cat disrupts live orchestra concert and steals the show

27 days ago

Videos

Woman plays violin during brain surgery to save her musical skills

Woman who played violin through brain surgery gives touching tribute to her neurosurgeon

29 days ago

Discover Music

oxford mosh pit festival orchestra symphony

Hilarity as festival crowd erupts into a mosh pit for symphony orchestra’s Rossini overture

1 month ago

Videos

The conductor of the Puccini Festival’s opening night performance appeared on the podium blindfolded.

Italian maestro fired for conducting blindfolded, in protest against opera’s ‘political’ staging

1 month ago

Puccini

Remembering Tony Bennett’s eternal ‘New York, New York’ duet with Andrea Bocelli in Central Park

Remembering the cool genius of Tony Bennett with this eternal ‘New York, New York’ Andrea Bocelli duet

1 month ago

Andrea Bocelli