High Score returns to Classic FM for a sixth series, presented by video game composer Eímear Noone

15 June 2022, 08:30 | Updated: 15 June 2022, 08:35

Eímear Noone presents the sixth series of High Score on Classic FM
Award-winning composer and conductor Eímear Noone returns to Classic FM, to host six brand-new shows dedicated to video game soundtracks.

A sixth series of High Score is coming to Classic FM, marking the return of the UK’s first radio show dedicated to video game music in Classic FM’s 30th birthday year.

Hosted by leading games score composer Eímear Noone, High Score returns for six Sunday evening episodes, beginning this Sunday 19 June at 9pm.

Each hour-long programme will focus on a different theme, beginning with a look back at the 2022 BAFTA Games Awards, featuring musical highlights from this year’s winners and nominees. The first show will include music from the soundtracks to Halo Infinite, TOEM, The Forgotten City and more, with other episodes in the series focusing on themes from heroes and heroines to love.

There’ll be music associated with favourite characters, including Princess Zelda and Lara Croft and smash hit games from Uncharted to Red Dead Redemption. The final episode of the series, on Sunday 24 July, will be a show dedicated to listener requests.

Eímear, who also presented the fifth series of High Score in November 2019, is one of the industry’s premier video game composers and conductors, having been described by the Irish Independent as “the Irish Queen of Games Music”.

She is best known for her award-winning scores for World of Warcraft and Warlords of Draenor, and has recorded most of the scores for games giant Blizzard Entertainment over the past 12 years, including Overwatch, Hearthstone, Heroes of the Storm and Starcraft II.

Eímear has also recorded for Nintendo and Sony Interactive, and in February 2020 she made history as the first woman to conduct the Oscars as well as being the first woman to take the podium at Dublin’s National Concert Hall.

Speaking to Classic FM ahead of the series, Eímear said: “In this, the first year The Grammy Awards will recognise game music as its own genre, Classic FM once again proves it is ahead of the curve. I am beyond thrilled to returning to Classic FM to share with their radio audience, this music I have had the pleasure of championing around the world.”

Philip Noyce, Classic FM’s managing editor, said: “Classic FM has been a supporter of video game music for many years and we’re proud to hold the distinction of being the first UK radio station to broadcast a series dedicated solely to the genre.

“It’s great to be working with Eímear once again as we announce the return of High Score and I’m looking forward to welcoming fans of video game music to Classic FM as we showcase this exciting and varied genre.”

High Score begins on Sunday 19 June at 9pm on Classic FM. Listen live, and catch up later on Global Player.

This week's on-air highlights – including Album of the Week and Drive Discovery
