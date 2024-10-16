Cellist plays Bach solo in hot air balloon over breathtaking Kenyan landscape

16 October 2024, 13:27

Cellist plays in a hot air balloon over breathtaking Kenyan landscape

By Will Padfield

Latvian superstar cellist and conductor Margarita Balanas has taken her career to new heights, playing some beautiful Bach in a hot air balloon.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Cellist Margarita Balanas is known for her stunning performances in front of royals and dignitaries. And now, she has added big game to her list of distinguished audience members, as rhinoceroses and wildebeest are left enchanted by her whimsical performance of the prelude from Bach’s first Cello Suite.

The beauty and majesty of Bach’s glorious music finds a suitable companion in the jaw-droppingly beautiful scenery of the Masai Mara, captured expertly in footage provided by Dean Seton, Kevin Kremer and Brugno Rapuzzi.

Margarita Balanas playing bach in a hot air balloon.
Margarita Balanas playing bach in a hot air balloon. Picture: Margarita Balanas / Brugno Rapuzzi

As Margarita told us, in a Classic FM exclusive: “The hot air balloon day in Masai Mara started very early since we had to make it in time for the sunrise.”

“In the balloon I was sitting on the side of the armrests and had no way or place to support the cello or my legs – those balloons are not designed for cello playing! – which made the playing particularly challenging as I had to balance myself so I wouldn’t fall.”

“Since I’m afraid of heights, that was a bit intimidating! However, when I sat on the edge of the balloon with the cello, the fear completely disappeared. I couldn’t believe I was in Kenya performing Bach on a hot air balloon, surrounded by dear friends,” she added. “This trip to Africa must’ve been the best trip I’ve had.”

Read more: Star soprano sings spectacular surprise concert 1,300 metres up in a hot air balloon

Stunning Bach cello solo in a hot air balloon!

When her feet are back on firm ground, Margarita is a regular soloist with renowned orchestras including The Munich Philharmonic, Barcelona Symphony Orchestra and Sinfonietta Riga, to name just a few. She comes from a highly musical family, with violinist siblings Roberts and Kristine regularly wowing audiences across the world.

More recently Margarita has added another string to her bow, having been appointed the assistant conductor of Paavo Järvi at the Tonhalle-Orchester Zürich in the 2023-24 season and has recently been invited to extend her position for the following season.

