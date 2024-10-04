Leaked audio shows Britney Spears’ hugely impressive raw vocals in ‘Toxic’

4 October 2024, 19:16

Britney Spears ‘Toxic’ without autotune
Britney Spears ‘Toxic’ without autotune. Picture: YouTube

By Kyle Macdonald

A rare chance to marvel at the raw vocals of one of pop’s most distinctive and talented vocalists – you will be impressed.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Britney Spears’ ‘Toxic’ was released in 2003 and became one of the singer’s biggest and most enduring hits. Its driving techno-pop mood, synthy strings and catchy chorus has made it a dancefloor classic and a mainstay of many a motivational playlist.

As with many major pop songs of the time, some auto-tune was applied to her voice before the record was released – in no small part to give the vocal part that ‘processed’ sound which was in very much in vogue along with the low-rise jeans of the early naughties.

However in 2017, an original studio version before auto-tune was added was leaked. Britney’s raw vocals are really impressive. Take a listen below and prepare to be stunned.

[LEAKED] Britney Spears - Toxic (Raw Vocals)

Read more: 19 iconic pop songs you didn’t know were directly inspired by classical music

The melody of ‘Toxic’ is very angular and would stretch any singer – but Britney simply nails those dizzying jumps, in the coolest sotto voce. Also, appreciate the genius of those iconic instrumental hooks. It really is a delight for the ears.

Spears has a soubrette soprano voice type – which tends to be characterised by a bright, natural timbre, a tessitura in the mid-range, but without the dramatic coloratura of some other singing voices. It’s what gives her voice that effortless cool that she has made her own, all while allowing her to deliver the impressive virtuosity exhibited on this.

The song was released on Britney’s 2003 album In the Zone. With vocals of this quality, she was certainly in the zone for this one.

