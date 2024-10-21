Classic FM Live with Viking: photos from our night of great British classics at the Royal Albert Hall

The Royal Albert Hall in full glory. Picture: Matt Crossick

By Classic FM

Explore some of the photo highlights below, and join Zeb Soanes on Classic FM at 8pm on Tuesday 22 October, to listen to the full concert in all its glory.

Classic FM Live with Viking made a triumphant return to the Royal Albert Hall for a spectacular celebration of great British classics, featuring a host of world-class soloists accompanied by the Philharmonia Orchestra and conductor Ben Palmer.

On the blustery autumnal evening of 21 October 2024, the orchestra was joined on the iconic stage by a star-studded line up of soloists. Pianist Jeneba Kanneh-Mason performed the first movement of Rachmaninov’s Piano Concerto No.2, Sterling Elliott thrilled in the first movement of Elgar’s sublime Cello Concerto and rising star Nathan Amaral played a breath-taking rendition of The Lark Ascending. Brad Kella, winner of Channel 4’s The Piano, made his Royal Albert Hall debut, fulfilling a life-long dream for the young pianist.

In the second half we were treated to an exclusive world premiere of ‘Jack Frost Suite’, narrated by Alan Titchmarsh with music by Debbie Wiseman and royal harpist Alis Huws dazzled all in attendance with her harp pyrotechnics. It was without doubt an absolute barnstorm of an evening: thank goodness it was all captured for broadcast!