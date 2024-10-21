Classic FM Live with Viking: photos from our night of great British classics at the Royal Albert Hall

21 October 2024, 21:45 | Updated: 21 October 2024, 22:07

The Royal Albert Hall in full glory
The Royal Albert Hall in full glory. Picture: Matt Crossick
Explore some of the photo highlights below, and join Zeb Soanes on Classic FM at 8pm on Tuesday 22 October, to listen to the full concert in all its glory.

Classic FM Live with Viking made a triumphant return to the Royal Albert Hall for a spectacular celebration of great British classics, featuring a host of world-class soloists accompanied by the Philharmonia Orchestra and conductor Ben Palmer.

On the blustery autumnal evening of 21 October 2024, the orchestra was joined on the iconic stage by a star-studded line up of soloists. Pianist Jeneba Kanneh-Mason performed the first movement of Rachmaninov’s Piano Concerto No.2, Sterling Elliott thrilled in the first movement of Elgar’s sublime Cello Concerto and rising star Nathan Amaral played a breath-taking rendition of The Lark Ascending. Brad Kella, winner of Channel 4’s The Piano, made his Royal Albert Hall debut, fulfilling a life-long dream for the young pianist.

In the second half we were treated to an exclusive world premiere of ‘Jack Frost Suite’, narrated by Alan Titchmarsh with music by Debbie Wiseman and royal harpist Alis Huws dazzled all in attendance with her harp pyrotechnics. It was without doubt an absolute barnstorm of an evening: thank goodness it was all captured for broadcast!

  1. Classic FM’s very own Alexander Armstrong, Dan Walker and Myleene Klass hosted the evening

    Alexander Armstrong, Dan Walker and Myleene Klass
    Alexander Armstrong, Dan Walker and Myleene Klass . Picture: Matt Crossick

  2. Cellist Sterling Elliott played a thrilling Elgar Cello Concerto

    Elgar cello concerto, played brilliantly by Stirling Elliott
    Elgar cello concerto, played brilliantly by Stirling Elliott. Picture: Matt Crossick

  3. Brad Kella moved the entire audience in his debut at the Royal Albert Hall

    Brad Kella stunned the crowd
    Brad Kella stunned the crowd. Picture: Matt Crossick

  4. The Philharmonia Orchestra were exquisite from start to finish...

    The Philharmonia orchestra provided their beautiful sounds
    The Philharmonia orchestra provided their beautiful sounds. Picture: Matt Crossick

  5. Jeneba Kanneh-Mason played Rachmaninov’s soaring Piano Concerto No.2

    Jeneba Kanneh-Mason
    Jeneba Kanneh-Mason. Picture: Matt Crossick

Classic FM’s Music Teacher of the Year Awards