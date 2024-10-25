Exclusive

Conductor reacts to himself conducting Grieg’s ‘In the Hall of the Mountain King’!

By Will Padfield

Ben Palmer – the conductor of the last two Classic FM Live shows – sat down to talk us through how a conductor thinks, in a Classic FM exclusive.

Have you ever been sat at a concert and found yourself observing the figure on the podium, frantically gesturing at the orchestra and pondered, ‘what are they actually doing?’

Thankfully, Ben Palmer is here to answer that very question in a video exclusive, where he brilliantly shines a light on the mysterious and murky world of the conductor, in a review of a performance of Grieg’s show-stopping In the Hall of the Mountain King.

Ben led the Royal Scottish National Orchestra in a show-stopping rendition of the hit tune at Classic FM Live with Viking at the Royal Albert Hall, in April.

Ben Palmer. Picture: Matt Crossick

The conductor, who is renowned for his engaging and inspiring performances worldwide, highlights the importance of gestures in gently reminding players to bring certain features to the fore and shares his feelings of excitement when the choir makes its blistering entry.

Ben shows us that the role of the conductor is to bring together the skill and experience of the many musicians who are on the stage, as opposed to being a dictator, telling us that “when you are working with a brilliant orchestra like the RSNO, everyone is bringing their own collective experience of the piece; that’s why it’s so fun to play.”