Body found in search for Harvey Parker, missing 20-year-old Chineke! Orchestra musician

Harvey Parker was last seen leaving a London nightclub in December. Picture: PA Images

By Sophia Alexandra Hall

A body has been found in the search for a music student who went missing from a nightclub in Charing Cross London in December.

Police searching for Harvey Parker, a 20-year-old music student at the University of York, have recovered a body from the River Thames.

Though no formal identification has taken place, Parker’s family, and the detectives involved in his search have been informed.

Parker was last seen leaving London nightclub, Heaven, near Charing Cross at 2.15am on 17 December 2021.

The student was a member of Chineke! Orchestra, and a talented flautist and oboist who studied on the Junior Royal Academy of Music course prior to studying an undergraduate degree in music at University of York.

Chi-chi Nwanoku OBE, artistic director of Chineke!, posted on Twitter after the latest development saying, “With the heaviest heart we have to say goodbye to a beautiful [Chineke!] musician”. Nwanoku then shared a JustGiving page created by ‘Harvey’s Friends and Family’ to raise £10,000 “for people like Harvey”.

The page already has over £35,000 in donations.

Parker has both played and interned with Chineke! orchestra. Picture: Alamy

Nwanoku first met Parker when he wrote to her asking to audition for the Chineke! Junior Orchestra when he was a teenager.

In an interview with The Independent, Nwanoku recalled, “I first came across [Parker] when he wrote to me asking to do an audition at around the age of 14/15.

“I think he was the first and only Chineke! Junior auditionee to arrive on their own. He had come all the way from South East London to West London as a young teenager so I immediately thought that he was of independent spirit.”

Parker also worked as an intern for the orchestra, helping out across communications and management for the arts organisation.

Nwanoku described Parker as “one of the most outstanding of all our interns”.