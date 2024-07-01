Girl choristers join St Paul’s Cathedral choir for first time in 900-year history

1 July 2024, 16:24

Lila, 11 and Lois, 10 are the first girls to be official members of St Paul’s Cathedral choir
Lila, 11 and Lois, 10 are the first girls to be official members of St Paul’s Cathedral choir. Picture: Alamy

By Maddy Shaw Roberts

Two girls have made history in St Paul’s Cathedral choir, becoming full choristers for the first time.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

St Paul’s Cathedral choir has formally admitted girls as full members for the first time.

It marks a historic step in a choral tradition at London’s landmark sacred venue that stretches back 900 years.

Lila, 11 and Lois, 10 are the first girls to be official members of the choir, after spending 10 months as probationers in training.

Photos were taken of the noteworthy moment during a rehearsal on Saturday for Sunday’s Choral Evensong service.

From now on, the girl choristers will be permanent, full-time members of the choir.

The girl choristers are expected to play equal part when singing at cathedral services and events of national importance. The cathedral has a long tradition of holding events of national importance, including the Diamond Jubilee of Queen Victoria in 1897, and the wedding of Charles and Diana in 1981.

Lila, 11 and Lois, 10 are the first girls to be official members of St Paul’s Cathedral choir
Lila, 11 and Lois, 10 are the first girls to be official members of St Paul’s Cathedral choir. Picture: Alamy

It was first announced that girls would join the choir in May 2022.

St Paul’s Cathedral and school said at the time they would take steps to “provide a truly equal offer for girl and boy choristers”.

London’s first female bishop, Dame Sarah Mullaly, attended the rehearsal.

She previously said she was “delighted” by the move, saying: “The choir plays a key role in the worship not just of the Cathedral, but of the whole Diocese. It will be wonderful to hear girls’ voices contributing to this.”

Dean of St Paul’s, the Very Reverend Dr David Ison, said at the time it had been a “long-held ambition to introduce girls’ voices into the cathedral choir”.

“Doing this will create an exceptional new music opportunity for young people and will further enhance the contribution of our highly valued and much-loved choir to the worship life of the cathedral and the heritage of the nation,” he added.

Latest on Classic FM

Ravel was the only composer of ‘Boléro’, court rules after six-year co-writer dispute

Ravel was the only composer of ‘Boléro’, court rules after six-year co-writer dispute

Ravel

Oliver Zeffman conducts Ella Taylor and the CBSO in ‘The White Lotus’ main theme

Soprano soloist performs thrilling ‘White Lotus’ theme with warbling vocals and full symphony orchestra

CBSO

What are the lyrics to ‘Baa Baa Black Sheep’, and what is its history?

What are the lyrics to ‘Baa Baa Black Sheep’, and what is its history?

Discover Music

Conductor Valery Gergiev leads the London Symphony Orchestra during the BMW Classics, performed in Trafalgar Square, London, 2016.

20 incredible classical music concerts across the UK this summer

Discover Music

Emily Jones and Nimai Walcott - 2023 Classic FM Music Teacher of the Year Award winners

‘£3,000 of musical instruments makes a huge difference’ – winning a Classic FM Music Teacher of the Year Award

Events

English trumpeter Alison Balsom plays in Cologne’s philharmonic hall

10 most spectacular pieces of trumpet music

Discover Music

Win two premium tickets to see Ludovico Einaudi’s sold-out concert at Verona Arena!

Win two VIP tickets to see Ludovico Einaudi’s sold-out concert at Verona Arena!

Charity

Jude Law learned to play harpsichord and flute as Henry VIII in new Tudor film

Jude Law learned to play harpsichord and flute as Henry VIII in new Tudor film

Discover Music

Olympic swimmer Elizabeth Beisel blew an audience of 25,000 out of the water with a rousing violin rendition of the US national anthem on Saturday, 22 June 2024.

Olympic swimmer plays US national anthem on violin, thrilling 25,000-strong audience

Discover Music

Rachel Willis-Sørensen sing in balloon

Star soprano sings spectacular surprise concert 1,300 metres up in a hot air balloon

Best classical music

See more Best classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

Discover Music

Best symphonies: Ludwig van Beethoven, Antonin Dvorak and Florence Price

The 15 greatest symphonies of all time

Discover Music

4 eras of classical music

The 4 eras of classical music: a quick guide

Discover Music

A young Marin Alsop, Sir Simon Rattle, and Seiji Ozawa conduct their respective orchestras.

The 25 greatest conductors of all time

Discover Music

Hildegard von Bingen, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and Edward Elgar among the greatest composers in classical music history.

30 of the greatest classical music composers of all time

Classic FM Live Playlists

See more Classic FM Live Playlists

Classical Summertime

Classic FM Hall of Fame

Classic FM Relax

Classic FM Revision

Classic FM Movie Music Hall of Fame

Classic FM Video Game Music

Latest news

See more Latest news

Royal Birmingham Conservatoire

350 primary school pupils are being ‘taught how to read and write music in six months’

John Williams and Steven Spielberg have been making movies together for 50 years

Hear the original score from John Williams and Steven Spielberg’s first EVER film together

Williams

Real-life Maria von Trapp teaches Julie Andrews how to yodel

The time real-life Maria Von Trapp taught Sound of Music’s Julie Andrews how to yodel

Discover Music

Jon Batiste, the singer, songwriter, pianist, composer and television personality taking the musical world by storm.

Meet Jon Batiste, the Grammy-winning composer and pianist conquering the music world

Discover Music

Jodie Devos

Classical music world mourns coloratura soprano star Jodie Devos, who has died aged 35

Professor Brian Cox joins Classic FM to present new six-part radio series ‘A Symphony of Science’

Professor Brian Cox joins Classic FM to present new six-part radio series ‘A Symphony of Science’

Latest videos

See more Latest videos

Berlin Philharmonic’s ‘Tom and Jerry’ symphony

Berlin Philharmonic’s magical ‘Tom and Jerry’ includes a percussionist barking like a dog

20 days ago

Berlin Phil

22-year-old Brad Kella wins The Piano 2024

22-year-old pianist, who taught himself to play whilst in foster care, wins Channel 4 show

21 days ago

French Army Choir and children sing Beethoven in Omaha Beach D-Day ceremony

Armed forces and children sing Beethoven’s ‘Ode to Joy’ in stirring D-Day commemoration

24 days ago

Beethoven

Malakai Boyoh sings ‘Abide with Me’

Treble Malakai Bayoh sings moving ‘Abide with Me’ on 80th anniversary of D-Day landings

26 days ago

Dmytro Udovychenko in his winning performance

25-year-old Ukrainian wins prestigious competition with thrilling Shostakovich violin concerto

27 days ago

Discover Music

Cat wanders on stage during Beethoven’s ‘Pastoral’ Symphony at Istanbul Music Festival

Curious cat wanders on stage during Beethoven’s ‘Pastoral’ Symphony in Istanbul

28 days ago

Beethoven