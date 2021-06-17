World’s oldest active boys’ choir to establish separate choir for girls, for first time in 1,000-year history

17 June 2021, 10:58 | Updated: 17 June 2021, 11:52

Regensburg Cathedral Choir director Roland Buchner conducts during a concert dedicated to Pope Benedict XVI at the Vatican
Regensburg Cathedral Choir director Roland Buchner conducts during a concert dedicated to Pope Benedict XVI at the Vatican. Picture: PA

By Maddy Shaw Roberts

Germany’s famous Catholic boys’ choir plans to open up to girls for the first time in its millennium-old history.

One of Germany’s most esteemed Catholic boys’ choirs is establishing a separate ensemble for girls, for the first time in its 1,000-year history.

The Regensburg Cathedral choir, which is thought to be the oldest active boys’ choir in the world, will set up a separate choral group to which female singers can apply.

“We are happy to welcome girls in the future,” choir director Christian Heiss said in a statement on 15 June.

Heiss added that the Regensburger Domspaten – literally, the Regensburg Cathedral Sparrows – would still only be open to boys, and would remain the No. 1 choir at the cathedral.

Read more: Girl choristers outnumber boys in English cathedrals for first time in history

Girls can apply to the separate ensemble from the beginning of the 2022-23 school year and will also have to attend the high school linked to the choir.

The men and boys’ choir dates back to the year 975, and its history is long and complicated.

Read more: Sobering image of gay men’s choir reminds of loss of life during AIDS epidemic

In the 20th century, the choir achieved worldwide acclaim through its two esteemed directors, Theobald Schrems (1924 to 1964) and Georg Ratzinger (1964 to 1994).

The choir has toured around the world, performing for Queen Elizabeth II during a State Visit to Germany, for Pope John Paul II and Pope Benedict XVI, and even at a NATO summit. But their main musical purpose remains the liturgy of St Peter’s.

In 2010, the choir hit mainstream news for cases of sexual abuse at the school, some dating back to 1958. Ratzinger, who died in 2020, said he was aware of accusations of abuse at a school linked to the choir but did nothing about it.

More From ClassicFM

Incredible footage shows young, one-handed girl playing violin with ingenious prosthetic device

Incredible footage shows young, one-handed girl playing violin with ingenious prosthetic device

Discover Music

Belgium stands for the national anthem prior to the FIFA 2018 World Cup Group H Qualifier

What are the lyrics to the national anthem of Belgium, ‘La Brabançonne’?

Discover Music

Composer Shirley J Thompson writes new work for BSO Resound

‘We need to tell the unskewed history of music’ – classical composer writes new work for disabled-led ensemble

BSO

Star cellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason’s passport disaster fixed after Home Office blunder

Star cellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason’s passport disaster fixed after Home Office blunder

Sheku Kanneh-Mason

The best live-streamed and archive classical concerts available online 2021

The best classical music and opera online streams available in 2021
Dobson Pipe Organ Builders

Tragedy as important organ-building workshop is engulfed in flames

Latest news

See more Latest news

LGBTQ+ conductors" Leonard Bernstein, Marin Alsop and Yannick Nézet-Séguin

11 great LGBTQ+ conductors you should know

1 day ago

Discover Music

Pianist Christian Blandford

Shy 15-year-old pianist surprises an entire airport with virtuosic Beethoven

2 days ago

Beethoven

‘Invalid piano’ played by bedridden invalids is the bizarre invention of the day

The ‘invalid piano’ for bedridden individuals was a real-life 1930s musical invention

2 days ago

Discover Music

Boris Johnson hints Lloyd Webber’s Cinderella may be exempt from lockdown delay

Boris Johnson ‘in talks’ with Andrew Lloyd Webber as PM hints Cinderella may go ahead despite lockdown delay

2 days ago

Lloyd Webber

Fairfield Halls, venue in the UK

What is the UK government’s latest guidance for rehearsals, concerts and live music venues?

2 days ago

Coronavirus

Latest videos

See more Latest videos

Andrea Bocelli performs emotional 'Nessun dorma' at Euros 2020

Watch star tenor Andrea Bocelli perform emotional ‘Nessun dorma’ at UEFA Euro 2020 Opening Ceremony

5 days ago

Andrea Bocelli

Donald O'Connor performs a breathtaking tap dance routine on roller skates

Watch a musical legend perform a breathtaking tap dance routine on roller skates

6 days ago

Videos

A genius has created a classical music mashup of 70 pieces by famous composers

A genius has created a classical music mashup of 70 pieces by famous composers

7 days ago

Videos

Choir greet G7 Summit leaders in Cornwall with sea shanties by the sea

Choral singers greet G7 leaders in Cornwall with sea shanties by the sea

7 days ago

Jonathan and Charlotte first audition

When the world first heard unforgettable operatic Britain’s Got Talent duo ‘Jonathan and Charlotte’

8 days ago

Jonathan & Charlotte

Latest pictures

See more Latest pictures

Pianist Martha Argerich

Martha Argerich: 11 stunning photos of the great pianist

Martha Argerich

Mozart's former home, London

Take a peek inside Mozart’s actual (£8 million) London townhouse

Mozart

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II: a life in pictures

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II: an incredible life in pictures
Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh

Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh: a life in pictures

Mother's Day music

14 beautiful pieces of classical music for Mother’s Day

Discover Music