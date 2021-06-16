Tragedy as important organ-building workshop is engulfed in flames

16 June 2021, 15:10 | Updated: 16 June 2021, 15:39

By Kyle Macdonald

Footage shows a huge fire consuming the workshop of Dobson Pipe Organ Builders in Lake City, in the US state of Iowa.

The workshop of one of America’s most revered organ-makers when up in flames yesterday, with one worker suffering burns.

Firefighters said the blaze in Lake City, Iowa was sparked at approximately 4pm by a malfunctioning fan, which had caused sawdust to ignite.

According to local news reports, the fire then engulfed both the shed and the organ builders’ main building.

Dobson Pipe Organ Builders fire
Dobson Pipe Organ Builders fire. Picture: Nathanial Brown Productions

There is not, as yet, an indication of the instruments or specialist equipment lost in the blaze.

Shortly after the fire was brought under control Dobson Pipe Organ Builders posted about the tragedy on their Facebook page.

“One of our coworkers was burned when he discovered and attempted to put out the fire, but he is expected to make a full recovery. We are thankful there was no more serious injury,” they said.

The company thanked the organ community for all the expressions of sympathy and support they have received.

Dobson Pipe Organ Builders specialises in organ building and restoration of old instruments.

Dobson Pipe Organ Builders fire, Lake City, Iowa
Dobson Pipe Organ Builders fire, Lake City, Iowa. Picture: Nathanial Brown Productions

The company was founded by Lynn Alan Dobson in 1974. Organs built include a mammoth 6,019-pipe instrument in the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels in Los Angeles (pictured below), that of the Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts in Philadelphia, and the organ of Merton College, Oxford.

Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels in Los Angeles
Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels in Los Angeles. Picture: Getty

More From ClassicFM

LGBTQ+ conductors" Leonard Bernstein, Marin Alsop and Yannick Nézet-Séguin

11 great LGBTQ+ conductors you should know

Discover Music

Pianist Christian Blandford

Shy 15-year-old pianist surprises an entire airport with virtuosic Beethoven

Beethoven

National flag of Spain

What is the Spanish national anthem, and why does it have no words?

Discover Music

What are the lyrics to Hungary’s national anthem ‘Himnusz’, and why was it banned from sporting events?

What are the lyrics to Hungary’s national anthem ‘Himnusz’, and why was it banned from sporting events?

Discover Music

‘Invalid piano’ played by bedridden invalids is the bizarre invention of the day

The ‘invalid piano’ for bedridden individuals was a real-life 1930s musical invention

Discover Music

The best live-streamed and archive classical concerts available online 2021

The best classical music and opera online streams available in 2021

Latest news

See more Latest news

Boris Johnson hints Lloyd Webber’s Cinderella may be exempt from lockdown delay

Boris Johnson ‘in talks’ with Andrew Lloyd Webber as PM hints Cinderella may go ahead despite lockdown delay

1 day ago

Lloyd Webber

Fairfield Halls, venue in the UK

What is the UK government’s latest guidance for rehearsals, concerts and live music venues?

1 day ago

Coronavirus

Lyrics and history of Britain and England's national anthem 'God Save the Queen'

What are the lyrics to England and Britain’s national anthem, ‘God Save the Queen’? And who wrote it?

2 days ago

Discover Music

Oliver Dowden falsely claims Minack Theatre received Covid funding

Minister forced to delete false tweet claiming Cornish theatre received Covid cash

2 days ago

Coronavirus

On Air Highlights

This week’s on-air highlights – including Album of theThis week’s on-air highlights – including Album of the Week and Drive Discovery

2 days ago

Latest videos

See more Latest videos

Andrea Bocelli performs emotional 'Nessun dorma' at Euros 2020

Watch star tenor Andrea Bocelli perform emotional ‘Nessun dorma’ at UEFA Euro 2020 Opening Ceremony

4 days ago

Andrea Bocelli

Donald O'Connor performs a breathtaking tap dance routine on roller skates

Watch a musical legend perform a breathtaking tap dance routine on roller skates

5 days ago

Videos

A genius has created a classical music mashup of 70 pieces by famous composers

A genius has created a classical music mashup of 70 pieces by famous composers

6 days ago

Videos

Choir greet G7 Summit leaders in Cornwall with sea shanties by the sea

Choral singers greet G7 leaders in Cornwall with sea shanties by the sea

6 days ago

Jonathan and Charlotte first audition

When the world first heard unforgettable operatic Britain’s Got Talent duo ‘Jonathan and Charlotte’

7 days ago

Jonathan & Charlotte

Latest pictures

See more Latest pictures

Pianist Martha Argerich

Martha Argerich: 11 stunning photos of the great pianist

Martha Argerich

Mozart's former home, London

Take a peek inside Mozart’s actual (£8 million) London townhouse

Mozart

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II: a life in pictures

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II: an incredible life in pictures
Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh

Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh: a life in pictures

Mother's Day music

14 beautiful pieces of classical music for Mother’s Day

Discover Music