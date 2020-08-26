Viral photo shows Texas State University music class being held in a carpark

26 August 2020, 11:18

Viral photo shows Texas State University music class being held in a carpark
Viral photo shows Texas State University music class being held in a carpark. Picture: Cade T. / Twitter

By Rosie Pentreath

This college opted for socially-distanced, outdoor music classes in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A viral photo is doing the rounds that shows music students at Texas State University students taking their music class outdoors in a carpark.

Sitting visibly spaced – roughly one person per car space – the students appear to be wearing masks and taking notes on their laps rather than tables, in lieu of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The photo was shared on Twitter by Cade T. who wrote, “This is what my $25,000 tuition buys me at Texas State! Loving my 8am class.”

Read more: A cello concert in a swimming pool – this is classical music during COVID-19 >

17K retweets and 128k Likes later, and Cade T. followed up his own viral tweet saying, “ I want to clear the air by saying NONE of the blame should be placed on the TXST School of Music, they are truly doing the absolute best with what they were given. The real issues comes from the top and the people running the uni.”

Cade has since caught up with Buzzfeed News, and clarified, “We were outside because, with wind instruments, being inside is far, far more dangerous. That class can only really happen outside because we don’t have the facilities to house all of us with social distancing guidelines.”

Back over in the UK, the government and Public Health England have been working with scientists at Bristol University to assess the risks of woodwind instruments and singing indoors, recently concluding that, when it came to singing, it was no more dangerous than talking, as long as the volume is kept below a certain number of decibels.

According to Cade, at Texas State there’s not enough space for music classes to take place safely indoors due to funding: "It’s really unfortunate that the best music school, probably in the nation, 100 percent in the state, is very, very behind on resources,” he told Buzzfeed News. “The problem that really is happening is coming from the top, from the university.”

He said it didn’t feel great to be paying high fees to site outside, but that he’s “just doing the best he can” and so are his teachers.

We just hope it doesn’t, urm, rain too much in Texas State.

More From ClassicFM

Selfie, by John Dante Prevedini

A composer transcribed his own selfie into music – and it’s really beautiful

Discover Music

11 perfect pieces of classical music for your dog

These are the best pieces of classical music for your dog

Discover Music

The Impossible Orchestra – Alondra de la Parra at the piano with her musical friends

Conductor Alondra de la Parra and the world's classical stars unite to give a voice to vulnerable women and children
Musicians reveal the worst things that have happened to them at audition

Musicians reveal the worst things that have happened to them at auditions, and yes they’re bad

Discover Music

5-year-old child prodigy pianist, Lucas Mason Yao, plays Super Mario Kart better than you

5-year-old pianist plays Super Mario Theme and it’s super cute

Discover Music

Pianist Khatia Buniatishvili relaxing piano pieces music

11 of the most relaxing pieces of piano music

Discover Music

Latest news

See more Latest news

Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra invites socially-distanced audiences to Poole with chief conductor Kirill Karabits

The return of live music: what venues have re-opened and are there any classical concerts near me?

2 days ago

Orchestra for the Earth perform under wind turbines to mark this year's Earth Overshoot Day

Orchestra performs Mozart under wind turbines to mark Earth Overshoot Day

2 days ago

Videos

King George V on his yacht, Britannia

What are the lyrics to ‘Rule Britannia’ – and whoWhat are the lyrics to ‘Rule Britannia’ – and who composed it?

2 days ago

Discover Music

New Sherlock stamp

A double-handed violin bow? Philatelists spot an epic blunder on new Royal Mail Sherlock stamp

2 days ago

Discover Music

Antonio Cadenas plays piano

101-year-old man with Alzheimer’s shows us all the eternal power of music

5 days ago

Discover Music

Latest videos

See more Latest videos

Mikhail Baryshnikov and Ivan Vasiliev

8 pulse-racing videos of male ballet dancers leaping very, very high.

5 days ago

Discover Music

Forte Handbell Quartet

A completely mad handbell arrangement of The Hallelujah Chorus

6 days ago

Handel

Violinist Ray Chen plays Vivaldi for two awestruck horses.

Violinist Ray Chen plays a beautiful serenade for two horses

6 days ago

Vivaldi

The choir deleted the video after it amassed over 100 comments

Oklahoma choir blasted on social media for footage of an indoor, maskless rehearsal

7 days ago

Violinist Ezinma

Violinist puts virtuosic spin on Cardi B’s ‘WAP’ and transforms it into a classical masterpiece

7 days ago

Discover Music

Latest pictures

See more Latest pictures

Michelangelo's God

Artist brings famous historical portraits to life in hyperrealistic drawings

Discover Music

Hong Kong Sinfonietta

Around the world, we’re getting a glimpse of what live music looks like post-lockdown

Discover Music

Lang Lang

Lang Lang: net worth, injury, wife and more facts about the star pianist

Lang Lang

Ennio Morricone, immortalised on the streets of his beloved Rome.

Poignant Ennio Morricone street art appears in Rome, a day after the film composer’s death

Morricone

Ennio Morricone performs at Mediolanum Forum on st

Ennio Morricone: the 10 Best Movie Soundtracks

Morricone