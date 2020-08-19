Oklahoma choir blasted on social media for footage of an indoor, maskless rehearsal

19 August 2020, 17:51

The choir deleted the video after it amassed over 100 comments
The choir deleted the video after it amassed over 100 comments. Picture: Oklahoma Christian University Choir/Twitter

By Maddy Shaw Roberts

Oklahoma Christian University has come under fire after posting – and then deleting – a video of its student choir singing with plexiglass screens as a protection against coronavirus.

Last Saturday, Oklahoma Christian University (OCU) posted a video entitled ‘COVID Chorale Practice’ on its official university Facebook page, which showed its student choir members singing, in a rehearsal room, behind individual plexiglass screens but with no face coverings.

The dividers, built by current lecturer, Dr Kyle Pullen, were put in place as a safety measure as institutions seek to find creative solutions for reducing the risk of coronavirus transmission.

“Each student has their own protected space,” the post indicated, following by the hashtags ‘#COVID19... #Safety’.

The video was later removed by the university without comment, after it had amassed 20,000 views and over 100 comments, many of them critical to the university’s approach to keeping its students safe.

We are so excited to have everyone back on campus! All of the OC Choirs will be following campus code regarding social...

Posted by Oklahoma Christian University Choir on Thursday, 13 August 2020

In a tweet about the dividers, which included a link to a now-deleted blog entitled ‘Safely Practicing Music During a Pandemic’, the university added:

“What’s more, horn and woodwind instruments have shower cap covers on their bells to contain any spit while playing.”

Before OCU deleted the video, Twitter user Robert Komaniecki scraped it and reposted it, with the caption: “I noticed that you deleted your tweet showing an indoor, maskless choir rehearsal, as well as the accompanying video on Facebook.

“Here they are. I really hope you’re doing more to protect your students than just covering your tracks on social media!”

Another user added: “I hope they stop rehearsals immediately, but we know that they won’t.”

There’s been a lot of frustration from choirs and musicians on the slow return to music-making. And it seems people are unhappy that one choir appeared to be claiming it had solved the issue with plexiglass screens instead of masks and face coverings, which are currently widely recommended as a measure to curb the spread of coronavirus worldwide.

Currently, there is no definitive scientific study to confirm how safe singing is. In the UK, ENT surgeon Declan Costello has been carrying out government-funded research on the droplet transmission risks involved in singing and playing wind instruments, the results of which are expected to be published next week.

An aerosol emissions study from Colorado State University, US, says “performance artists are more likely to display forced-air breathing (i.e., singing or playing musical instruments), which is more like sneezing and coughing.

“While data is lacking, there is developing consensus that infectious aerosolised particles containing [the virus that causes COVID-19] are partly responsible for global spread. Unfortunately, many infected individuals do not realise they are infected; and group activities such as choir, dance, acting, or instrument ensembles increase the risk of spread.”

According to one recent study, the transmission distance of these particles may be more than 13 feet.

More From ClassicFM

Violinist Ezinma

Violinist puts virtuosic spin on Cardi B’s ‘WAP’ and transforms it into a classical masterpiece

Discover Music

German scientists say full audiences should return to classical concerts (pictured, Elbphilarmonie in Hamburg)

Germany’s leading epidemiologists claim full audiences at classical concerts is safe
Huge surge in Millennial and Gen Z-ers streaming classical music

Research shows huge surge in Millennials and Gen Zers streaming classical music
City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra celebrates 100th birthday with return to live music-making

City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra celebrates 100th birthday with return to live music-making

CBSO

Sopranos

19 cringe classical music memes that put the ‘funny’ in symphony

Discover Music

Former chancellor George Osborne misses out on Royal Opera House top job

Former chancellor George Osborne misses out on Royal Opera House top job

ROH

Latest news

See more Latest news

William Tell on bottles

Talented muso boi plays William Tell Overture using nothing but bottles

1 day ago

The best live-streamed and archive classical concerts available online

The best classical music and opera online streams available

2 days ago

Raymond Essayan

Pianist who survived Beirut blast sculpts a grand piano from the rubble

2 days ago

Discover Music

What’s happening this week on Classic FM

This week’s on-air highlights – including Album of theThis week’s on-air highlights – including Album of the Week and Discovery

2 days ago

Typewriter concerto

This ingenious ‘typewriter concerto’ is a treat for the eyes and the ears

4 days ago

Anderson

Latest videos

See more Latest videos

Cat plays piano when he's hungry

Cat has a tiny piano which he plays when he’s hungry

5 days ago

Discover Music

Cute 2-year-old boy drops his recorder in a vase, gets arm stuck, is rescued by firefighters

A toddler dropped his flute in a vase and his arm got stuck. So, firefighters rescued him.

5 days ago

Discover Music

Lidl worker surprises shoppers with classical singing

Lidl checkout assistant surprises shoppers with incredible operatic singing

6 days ago

Videos

Couple’s neighbourhood brass duet turns into waltz trio, as car horn joins in

A neighbourhood waltz by brass duo turns into a trio… as car horn joins in

6 days ago

Discover Music

The piano is made out of sausage, and it works.

This piano is made of sausages, and it works.

7 days ago

Discover Music

Latest pictures

See more Latest pictures

Michelangelo's God

Artist brings famous historical portraits to life in hyperrealistic drawings

Discover Music

Hong Kong Sinfonietta

Around the world, we’re getting a glimpse of what live music looks like post-lockdown

Discover Music

Lang Lang

Lang Lang: net worth, injury, wife and more facts about the star pianist

Lang Lang

Ennio Morricone, immortalised on the streets of his beloved Rome.

Poignant Ennio Morricone street art appears in Rome, a day after the film composer’s death

Morricone

Ennio Morricone performs at Mediolanum Forum on st

Ennio Morricone: the 10 Best Movie Soundtracks

Morricone