What do the new COVID-19 restrictions mean for the arts this winter?

30 November 2021, 15:54 | Updated: 30 November 2021, 16:01

By Sophia Alexandra Hall

With high-profile concerts being cancelled due to illnesses, and the updated government guidance on face masks, what will music in the festive season look like?

This morning, the English National Opera announced that following the latest government guidance, it had made the decision to mandate the use of face coverings at its performance home, the London Coliseum.

UK prime minister Boris Johnson announced new measures over the weekend in response to the Omicron variant, which include the reintroduction of face coverings in shops and on public transport.

While it is not compulsory to wear a face mask at entertainment venues such as concerts or the ballet, some companies have made the same move as the Coliseum.

On Monday, the Royal Shakespeare Company announced that face coverings for audience members are mandatory as of 30 November.

The guidance comes after the World Health Organisation (WHO) designated Omicron a variant of concern last week, sparking global alarm.

While scientists still have limited information about the new variant, multiple publications have reported that Omicron may be the most infectious yet.

December’s opening night of Puccini’s opera Tosca at the Royal Opera House has been cancelled due to increased cases of COVID-19.

It is now scheduled to go ahead three days after its intended opening date of 5 December.

Royal Opera's production of Giacomo Puccini's Tosca directed by Jonathan Kent and conducted by Oleg Caetani at the Royal Opera House Covent Garden in London
Royal Opera's production of Giacomo Puccini's Tosca directed by Jonathan Kent and conducted by Oleg Caetani at the Royal Opera House Covent Garden in London. Picture: Getty

How will Christmas look for the arts?

It is difficult to know at this stage, how COVID-19 will impact arts and culture industries across the festive period.

In schools, face coverings must now be worn in communal areas in all education settings by staff, visitors and pupils, or students in year 7 and above, unless they are exempt.

In England, the guidance from the Government’s education hub is currently, “nativities, plays, concerts and other festive events can go ahead but it is a matter for schools and early years to decide if they want to host them.”

Read more: Will school Christmas concerts be going ahead in 2021?

With regards to professional performances, guidance is continuing to change. We will keep you updated on what is able to go ahead this Christmas as updates arrive during the festive period.

