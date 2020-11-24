Carol singing ‘illegal’ this Christmas? Open letter pleads government to let choirs sing

Will carol singing be allowed this Christmas? Picture: Getty

By Maddy Shaw Roberts

Leading UK musicians plead the government to allow singers to go carolling this Christmas, as a “zero-cost ray of light” during pandemic times.

An open letter is going out from prominent singers and musicians pleading the government to “save carol singing” this year.

Backed by choral composer John Rutter CBE, singer and Classic FM presenter Aled Jones, violinist Tasmin Little OBE and former cellist Julian Lloyd Webber, the letter asserts that carolling is a “fundamental part of the UK’s culture”.

“It is vital that it is allowed to take place so that people have hope and joy at the end of what has been a tumultuous, unhappy and lonely year,” the signatories urge.

In Monday’s House of Commons, Sir Edward Leigh, Father of the House, asked, “Can you provide reassurance about Christmas carols? We don’t want it to be just a holy night and we don’t want it to be a silent night either”, to which health secretary, Matt Hancock, reportedly did not give a direct answer.

A poll conducted this week by think tank Out to Perform found that just shy of seven million people take part in carol singing every year in this country, while 31 million believe carolling plays an essential role at Christmastime.

After England comes out of lockdown on 2 December, it prepares to re-enter a “tiered” system to control the spread of coronavirus.

The open letter, also signed by singer Lesley Garrett and actor Imelda Staunton, urges the government to allow amateur singers to take part in safe, socially distanced outdoor carol singing in all tiers, after 2 December.

For the past month, it’s been illegal for non-professionals to sing together. Under the previous tiers, amateur choirs were only allowed to sing if spaced at two metres apart, and if they numbered six or less.

Stuart Barr, founder and CEO of Out to Perform, said: “The government has not yet stated that amateur music making will be made legal again in its strengthened tiers. And even if the government does allow it, 2m spacing and the Rule of 6 make carol singing outdoors almost impossible, meaning there will be very little carol singing this year.

“What’s more, singing groups are legally obliged to ensure that passers-by don’t join in, even with masks and social distancing: bah-humbug government at its worst. It’s not following the science.”

Nearly seven million UK adults take part in carol singing every year. Picture: Getty

The signatories urge the government to allow passers-by to join in the singing, with masks and following the social distancing guidelines.

Out to Perform argues that a change to allow carol singing would provide a “zero-cost ray of light to the nation’s mental health” during this deeply unusual festive period.

It would also, the letter urges, provide a “boost for grass-roots music making” and would “allow us to maintain one of the UK’s few cultural traditions that unites rich, poor, young and old: a win-win for government”.

Aled Jones, one of the signatories, said: “Carol singing is so important for the emotional well-being of so many people at Christmastime. As we face a very unusual Christmas, with limited opportunities to celebrate, I very much hope that the government is able to find a way to support people in making carol singing legal and safe.”

The health secretary, Matt Hancock, said in the House of Commons that he “hoped that we could prevent the reintroduction of restrictions that had previously been needed to keep people safe”.