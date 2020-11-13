Best Christmas concerts and classical music being streamed online this festive season

Best Christmas concerts and classical music being streamed online this festive season. Picture: Royal Philharmonic Orchestra

By Rosie Pentreath

From streamed Messiahs to online Christmas carol singalongs, here’s our roundup of the very best virtual festive music you can enjoy from the comfort of your own home.

As the nights draw in on 2020, this uncertain and tough year for so many of us, we remain uplifted by the beautiful music we hear, and news of ongoing performances and concerts – albeit in the virtual realm during lockdowns.

Christmas is approaching and, even if it takes a slightly different shape this year, there’s no shortage of festive entertainment on offer.

From socially-distanced and streamed Messiahs, to online Christmas carol singalongs, there are already plenty of events to book yourself in on and add to the calendar.

So-ho-ho-ho without further ado, here’s our roundup of the best online Christmas concerts and classical music being streamed this festive season...

Read more: John Rutter and Royal Philharmonic Orchestra team up to bring Christmas to your living room >

Upcoming Christmas concerts and classical music being streamed online

Tuesday 1 December – Thursday 31 December: VOCES8’s online festival returns with a snow-dusted selection of Christmas music, filmed live from the choir’s stunning church in the heart of London, as well as other venues across the world. ‘Live From London Christmas’ comprises 15 concerts in total.

Visit: voces8.foundation

Thursday 10 December, 19:30 GMT: John Rutter conducts the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra in ‘A Christmas Celebration’ online, with favourite carols, uplifting fanfares, and other festive classics guaranteed to bring warmth and celebration into your home – filmed in the stunning surrounds of St Albans Cathedral. Tickets are only £10.

Visit: rpo.co.uk

Friday 11 December, 20:00 GMT: The Oxford Bach Soloists perform from Christ Church Cathedral, Oxford, with duets from baritones Roderick Williams OBE and Christopher Purves. Also singing, will be Classic FM presenter Alexander Armstrong, who joins Joanna Lumley, Stephen Fry and Jeremy Irons to deliver seasonal readings and poetry. The concert will be available to view until 31 December and is free, but viewers are invited to donate to Macmillan Cancer Support.

Visit: macmillan.org.uk/followthestars

Sunday 13 December, 15:00 GMT: London Symphony Orchestra presents a festive coral concert and carol singalong for you to join in from home. ‘A singalong Christmas’ gives us a chance to join in and celebrate the season great orchestra without leaving the sofa! Broadcast ‘as live’ on the LSO YouTube channel and on demand for 90 days, for free.

Visit: lso.co.uk

Sunday 13 December, 19:30 GMT: Cancer support charity Maggie’s presents ‘Carols in Your Kitchen’, a star-studded concert that invites you to watch the festive splendour from the comfort of you home, and join in at the top of your lungs from the household room you happen to be in, as you so wish... Join Fiona Bruce, actors Keeley Hawes and James Norton, and presenter Sue Perkins, and others – and enjoy performances from baritone Roderick Williams OBE, Lulu, and more.

Visit: www.eventbrite.com

Tuesday 22 December: Christmas with The King’s Singers streams online from today, and is available until 31 December. The choir sings from composer John Rutter’s local church – and promises the warmth and comfort of all our favourite Christmas music.

Visit: www.kingssingers.com

Other Christmas concerts you can watch in full online

A Classic FM Christmas

Classic FM presents an exclusive Christmas concert featuring traditional carols and festive favourites, presented by Charlotte Hawkins. Enjoy performances from Genesis Sixteen, the Carducci Quartet, organist Anna Lapwood, and pianist and composer Thomas Hewitt Jones, performing favourites like Silent Night, Hark! The Herald Angels Sing, Once In Royal David's City and Carol of the Bells.

Visit: www.amazon.co.uk

Christmas on Medici.tv

Head over to classical music streaming service giant, Medici, and peruse their Christmas collection of premium concert streams – from the Nutcracker with Staatsoper Berlin, to Bach’s Christmas Oratorio from Philippe Herreweghe and Collegium Vocale Gent, you’re bound to find a festive gem you love.