Amazon Christmas ad stars ballerina whose show is cancelled by COVID-19 crisis

2 November 2020, 11:23 | Updated: 2 November 2020, 11:53

By Maddy Shaw Roberts

The perennial magic of ballet and the power of community is the focus in Amazon’s 2020 Christmas ad.

As December approaches and England prepares for a second lockdown, tech giant Amazon has focused its 2020 Christmas advert on a young ballerina whose dreams of dancing a lead role are scuppered by the COVID-19 crisis.

The ad opens as a teenage girl – played by French ballet dancer Taïs Vinolo – finds out she has landed the starring role in her dance academy’s winter show.

Ecstatic to have been chosen, the young star practises everywhere she can, pirouetting on Zoom with her friends, jeté-ing down the street, and practising her pliés in the living room as her mum watches the latest coronavirus update on TV.

But as musicians, dancers and creatives navigate their own real-life crisis this winter, so does the young ballerina. She comes home one day to find out her Academy School of Dance performance has been cancelled by new coronavirus restrictions.

Read more: Here’s why the new John Lewis Christmas advert is a love letter to music lessons >

French ballet dancer Taïs Vinolo stars in new Christmas advert
French ballet dancer Taïs Vinolo stars in new Christmas advert. Picture: Amazon

Seeing her elder sister’s disappointment, the girl’s younger sister makes her a home-made poster, reading ‘The Show Must Go On – outside, Sunday 7pm’. Cue scenes of her family ordering spotlights through the Amazon app, all in preparation for the young arts lover to take her talents outside for a local audience.

Dressed in a beautifully decorated costume, she takes to her street in the freezing cold as her neighbours all watch on in delight. The ad, sure to rival this year’s John Lewis offering, ends with the message ‘The Show must go on’.

Simon Morris, VP Global Creative at Amazon, said: “Our TV ad is inspired by, and pays tribute to, the unbeatable human spirit and the power of community that we have witnessed so often this year.”

Many will see it as a direct response to the plight of arts workers, who have had to bear last-minute closures, show cancellations and anxiety surrounding funding ineligibility, since March.

Read more: ‘Fatima’ ballerina photographer is ‘devastated’ by government ad >

Young ballerina performs for neighbours as COVID-19 crisis cancels her show
Young ballerina performs for neighbours as COVID-19 crisis cancels her show. Picture: Amazon

Amazon’s Christmas ad will launch on 3 November during the first ad break of The Great British Bake Off on Channel 4.

Taïs Vinolo, who is currently based in Los Angeles and New York City, said of her starring role: “When I was growing up in the French countryside, there were no young black girls studying ballet with hair like mine, or even on TV, meaning I had no one to identify myself with.

“Being on this shoot helped so much with this, enabling me to own who I really am, who I want to be and what I represent.

“I am so proud to have been part of this project since the message of it means a lot to me and even more so in this very difficult time that the world is going through.”

The ad, shot by award-winning director Melina Matsoukas, is scored with a wonderful, symphonic arrangement of the Queen song ‘The Show Must Go On’.

More From ClassicFM

NETHERLANDS-ACCIDENT-METRO

Whale tail artwork saves train plunging into water in Holland
Pick your favourite classical music and we’ll reveal your personality type

Pick your favourite classical music and we’ll reveal your personality type

Lifestyle

The RSPCA’s top tips for pet safety during firework season

How to keep your pets safe this firework season, according to the RSPCA
Violinist plays Paganini while hula-hooping

A violinist plays incredible Paganini while hula-hooping. What did you do today?

Discover Music

What is the government’s latest guidance on rehearsals and concert halls?

What is the UK government’s latest guidance for rehearsals, concerts and live music venues?
Paul Harvey, pianist with dementia, plays Bach

Dad with dementia’s piano playing is a powerful reminder that music heals

Latest news

See more Latest news

What’s happening this week on Classic FM

This week’s on-air highlights – including Album of theThis week’s on-air highlights – including Album of the Week and Discovery

10 hours ago

Buy Classic FM charity Christmas cards and 2021 wall calendar

Buy Classic FM charity Christmas cards and 2021 wall calendar

10 hours ago

Charity

The armless musician who plays the piano with his feet

The armless musician who played the piano with his feet to win China’s Got Talent

3 days ago

Discover Music

150 professional opera singers protest in Parliament Square

‘Being told to retrain is an insult’: 150 opera singers fight for the arts in Parliament protest

3 days ago

Man plays cocktail piano

Man plays cocktail piano, mixes a drink just by pressing the keys

4 days ago

Videos

Latest videos

See more Latest videos

Inspiring hospital staff surprise ballet-loving cancer patient with ‘Swan Lake’

Inspiring hospital staff surprise ballet-loving cancer patient with ‘Swan Lake’ routine

5 days ago

Discover Music

Min Lee cello lesson

Mother proves point by picking up her daughter’s cello and playing it as a violin

7 days ago

Discover Music

A techno mash-up of Mozart's opera The Marriage of Figaro exists, and it's interesting.

Someone has made a very odd techno-pop remix of The Marriage of Figaro

10 days ago

Mozart

Ultimate classical mashup

The genius mashup of 56 melodies from 33 classical composers that ACTUALLY works

10 days ago

Videos

Amazing high school students sing ‘Down to the River to Pray’ from hotel balconies

Amazing high school choir sings spiritual ‘Down to the River to Pray’ from hotel balconies

10 days ago

Videos

Latest pictures

See more Latest pictures

Nicola Benedetti Grammy Award and violin

Nicola Benedetti: we reveal the star violinist’s recordings, family and awards

Nicola Benedetti

Music school in Pripyat

Photographer captures eerie shots from inside Chernobyl’s abandoned music school
The Magic Flute

15 stylish classical music and composer face masks

Nicoletta Mantovani and Alberto Tinarelli married in Bologna

Pavarotti’s widow, Nicoletta Mantovani, marries again in beautiful Bologna wedding

Luciano Pavarotti

These pictures of Pavarotti with watermelons are a vibe

Turns out, Pavarotti sang with watermelons way before Harry Styles did. Just saying.

Luciano Pavarotti