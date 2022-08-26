When 15 musicians performed inside an active volcano, from dusk till dawn

26 August 2022, 17:21 | Updated: 26 August 2022, 17:25

The Stefanos crater on the volcanic island of Nisyros, one of the most active but least known volcanoes in Greece.
The Stefanos crater on the volcanic island of Nisyros, one of the most active but least known volcanoes in Greece. Picture: Getty

By Sophia Alexandra Hall

In 2016, a newly-formed collective of Greek musicians gathered inside a volcanic crater to put on an unforgettable all-night performance...

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The biggest crater you will find on the volcanic Greek island of Nisyros is the Stefanos crater. Branching up to almost 1,000 feet in diameter, it is one of the largest active hydrothermal craters in the world and a – quite literal – hotspot for intrepid tourists wanting to walk across an active volcano.

Although Nisyros’ last eruptive activity was in 1888, the island is still an active volcano, with several hot springs, boiling mud pools and gas vents. Tourists are advised not to walk across the crater during sweltering summer days due to the high temperatures that can be reached.

Due to the varying thickness of the craters surface, tourists have reported that when standing still for too long on Stefanos, they have found themselves sinking, and at mercy to the boiling water beneath.

But in August 2018, a group of 15 musicians dared not only to stand in the crater for 10 and a half hours, but to also perform, creating an improvisational piece amidst the lunar-like landscape...

Read more: NASA releases eerie ‘singing’ from a black hole and it’s straight out of a horror movie

634 minutes inside the volcano / www.savvaslazaridis.eu Photos: Savvas Lazaridis ©

Posted by Savvas Lazaridis on Sunday, August 28, 2016

Titled, ‘634 Minutes Inside a Volcano’, the musical project took place from 7.58pm on 18 August 2016, until 6.32am the next morning, and was organised by the Athens arts centre, cafe six d.o.g.s, and the Onassis Cultural Center.

Under the glow of an August full moon, 15 musicians playing the clarinet, electric guitar, piano, synthesizer, oud (a lute-like fretless string instrument) and the kanonaki (a piano-like string instrument), descended onto the famed crater. You can listen to their music here.

The mainly Greek musicians were in their 20s and 30s, and came from backgrounds including classical, jazz, improvisational, and electronic. The majority of the performers only met each other for the first time at the soundcheck.

At the time of the unique concert, then 32-year-old guitarist Jannis Anastasakis told the New York Times, “I had the feeling I was playing on the moon.

“We couldn’t expect that the setting would be so inspiring.”

Read more: What would music sound like on Mars? We spoke to a planetary scientist to find out...

Nisyros, crater Stefanos, "634 minutes inside the Volcano", just started !

Posted by Savvas Lazaridis on Thursday, August 18, 2016

The musical all-nighter attracted a 2,000-strong audience, many of whom stood at the crater’s edge, enjoying the beer and souvlaki that vendors had come down to sell.

A few more daring visitors joined the musicians on the crater, some moving between the performers to create their own personal mix of music.

The musicians were set up in a circle configuration, spaced with about 40 to 50 metres between them, each with a console and monitor in front of them to control what they heard.

The artists would later go on to describe how the music and the scenery together created a dream-like atmosphere.

Read more: Australian water tank turned ‘sound chapel’ brings 24-hour classical music to the Outback

634 minutes inside the volcano / www.savvaslazaridis.eu Photos: Savvas Lazaridis ©

Posted by Savvas Lazaridis on Sunday, August 28, 2016

In reality, the atmosphere itself was thick and sulphurous, and at around midnight, fumaroles on the crater’s edge began releasing jets of gas.

Inhaling sulphur fumes can cause health issues, so signs warned visitors from staying on the crater for more than 60 minutes at a time, and the musicians took intermittent breaks to protect themselves.

Prior to the performance, the artistic director of six d.o.g.s, Konstantinos Dagritzikos, spent months forming the ensemble for this one-of-a-kind occasion, and spoke extensively to volcanologists to ensure the safety of his performers.

Read more: How do extreme temperatures affect our musical instruments?

634 minutes inside the volcano / www.savvaslazaridis.eu Photos: Savvas Lazaridis ©

Posted by Savvas Lazaridis on Sunday, August 28, 2016

On the night of the performance, various areas were cordoned off for safety, low-wattage LED lighting was added to the path down to the crater to prevent tripping, and a first-aid tent was set up should anything go wrong.

Dagritzikos told the New York Times on the day of the event: “[The setting] is completely unique, basically the closest you can get to the centre of the earth.

“And if you realise where you are, that around those walls lava erupted 20,000 years ago and this whole island was created, it’s just mind-blowing.”

Trending on Classic FM

Lady Gaga’s Alejandro samples Monti’s Czardas; Bach provides inspiration for Muse

17 iconic pop songs you didn’t know were directly inspired by classical music

Discover Music

Beethoven's great choral anthem is based on a poem by Friedrich Schiller

What are the lyrics to Beethoven’s triumphant ‘Ode to Joy’?

Beethoven

The Philadelphia Orchestra, and conductor Yannick Nézet-Séguin, performing at Carnegie Hall last year, mostly without masks

Beethoven symphony dropped from Edinburgh International Festival following Covid-19 mask disagreement

Beethoven

A star dedicated to the late, great tenor, Luciano Pavarotti, has been unveiled on Hollywood Boulevard.

World-famous tenor Pavarotti posthumously honoured with star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Luciano Pavarotti

The number of GCSE music entries are the lowest since JCQ records began in 2001

Music GCSE student numbers plummet to lowest this century

Baroque composers

10 of the best Baroque composers

Discover Music

A London bus filled with instruments is offering children music lessons and workshops

A London bus filled with instruments is offering children music lessons and workshops

Discover Music

John Williams at 90: A Classic FM Exclusive

Classic FM to broadcast exclusive 90th-birthday interview with film music legend John Williams

Williams

Plácido Domingo issues response, after phone recordings linked him to Argentina sect investigation

Plácido Domingo issues response, after phone recordings linked him to Argentina sect investigation

Placido Domingo

How old is your soul?

How old is your soul, based on your classical music taste?

Lifestyle

Best classical music

See more Best classical music

10 pieces of classical music that will 100% change your life

10 pieces of classical music that will 100% change your life

Discover Music

4 eras of classical music

The 4 eras of classical music: a quick guide

Discover Music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

The 15 most famous tunes in classical music

Discover Music

Women composers gallery

21 of the greatest women composers in classical music

Discover Music

Best pianists of all time

The 25 best pianists of all time

Discover Music

Some of history's greatest composers were part of the LGBTQ+ community.

15 LGBTQ+ composers in classical music history that you probably already know

Discover Music

Latest news

See more Latest news

SANSARA at Ukrainian Catholic Cathedral, London

Ukrainian composer sets President Zelensky’s words in powerful choral work marking six months of war

2 days ago

Scientists record the tiny, monkeylike tarsiers, who sing virtuosic duets together

Scientists record the tiny, monkeylike tarsiers that sing virtuosic duets together

3 days ago

Discover Music

Classical music can help calm your dogs faster, according to new research.

Dogs find classical music more calming than audiobooks, research reveals

3 days ago

Global launches new daily podcast hosted by Emily Maitlis and Jon Sopel

Global launches new daily podcast hosted by Emily Maitlis and Jon Sopel

4 days ago

Andrea Bocelli’s son, Matteo Bocelli, to make movie debut alongside actor Idris Elba

Andrea Bocelli’s son, Matteo Bocelli, to make movie debut alongside actor Idris Elba

4 days ago

Danielle Salvato and Sebastian Spencer were caught on church CCTV walking into the unlocked church to play it’s piano (not pictured)

Couple on first date charged with burglary after breaking into church to play piano

4 days ago

Discover Music

This week’s on-air highlights – including Album of the Week and Drive Discovery

This week’s radio highlights – including Album of the Week and Drive Discovery

4 days ago

A-level music entries rise in 2022 for the first time in over a decade.

A-level music entries rise by 4 percent, in first uplift in over a decade

7 days ago

Solange Knowles becomes the third woman in the New York City Ballet’s history to be commissioned to write a ballet score.

Solange Knowles is driving a ballet revolution as young fans flock to buy tickets

8 days ago

Why did Holst leave Earth out of The Planets suite?

Why did Holst leave Earth out of his orchestral suite, The Planets?

9 days ago

Latest videos

See more Latest videos

Maura described her cat as a ‘legend’ in the caption of her now viral TikTok

Operatic cat steals owner’s limelight, meowing his own melody in viral TikTok

9 days ago

Videos

Pianist, Angela Todorova, was accompanying a violinist, when every musician’s worst nightmare happened

Piano eats accompanist’s sheet music in page turning nightmare

10 days ago

Discover Music

Young pianist plays Chopin at Milan Airport

Six-year-old prodigy plays beautiful Chopin waltz on airport piano

13 days ago

Chopin

Duke University’s offensive lineman, Chance Lytle, stunned his team mates with a rousing rendition of a beloved Italian song

American Football player stuns teammates by singing Andrea Bocelli anthem

15 days ago

Videos

NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope has captured an image of the stunning Butterfly Nebula.

NASA releases the breathtakingly beautiful sound of the Butterfly Nebula

15 days ago

Videos

Singers from Cape Town Opera serenaded a plane full of passengers travelling to Johannesburg last month.

Cape Town Opera singers surprise airplane passengers with unexpected Verdi chorus

25 days ago

Verdi