How much would your favourite classical composers have earned on Spotify?

By Sophia Alexandra Hall

With names like Drake and Calvin Harris making millions at the top of the Spotify highest earners list in 2021, how much would Bach, Handel, or Chopin have earned if music streaming had existed in their era?

Composers like Bach, Handel and Chopin top the most listened to classical composers on Spotify, raking in millions of plays from fans across the world.

But just how much would they have earned from these ‘plays’ if the music streaming giant had existed in their time?

New research by Leipzig.Travel, the official tourist website for the musical city, has uncovered these figures compared to modern-day pop stars.

Using the estimate figure of $0.0037 (£0.0028) in earnings per stream, and calculating for inflation, the website revealed the following ranking of classical music’s highest paid Spotify composers.

Top 10 classical composers based on 2021 earnings

Bach: 6.7 million monthly plays, $299,329 (£222,327) annual earnings Beethoven: 6.5 million monthly plays, $286,353 (£212,689) annual earnings Mozart: 6 million monthly plays, $266,649 (£198,054) annual earnings Chopin: 5.4 million monthly plays, $238, 290 (£176,990) annual earnings Debussy: 4.6 million monthly plays, $204,259 (£151,713) annual earnings Vivaldi: 3.6 million monthly plays, $159,975 (£118,821) annual earnings Schubert: 2.9 million monthly plays, $127,017 (£94,342) annual earnings Brahms: 2.6 million monthly plays, $113,871 (£84,578) annual earnings Handel: 2.519 million monthly plays $111,832 (£83,063) annual earnings Liszt: 2.516 million monthly plays $111,746 (£83,000) annual earnings

The top spot

Johann Sebastian Bach tops the list as the most streamed classical composer on Spotify, making him the highest earner.

With 6.7 million monthly listens on Spotify, the late Baroque period composer would have been earning around $300,000 (£219,868.80) per year from these streams alone.

This is a stark contrast to his annual salary of £28,000, which he earned as a school master in Leipzig between 1723 and his death in 1750.

It’s also 180 percent more than Vivaldi, whose salary during his lifetime equated to a meagre £10,200.

Highest streamed works

Bach’s most listened to work, the ‘Prélude’ from his Cello Suite No. 1 in G Major, has been streamed more than 162 million times on Spotify.

Taking the estimate of $0.0037 (£0.0028) and adjusting for inflation, this work would have earned the composer an unbelievable $24.7 million (£18.4 million).

In comparison, Ed Sheeran’s most popular song on Spotify, ‘Shape of You’, made less than half of that, at $10.4 million (£7.7 million).

Chopin almost matches these earnings with a hypothetical $9.6 million (£7.1 million) for his biggest hit, his Nocturne in E flat major, Op. 9 No. 2.

Beethoven’s most popular work on the streaming service, the ‘Adagio’ from his ‘Moonlight’ Sonata No. 14, comes in at a streaming revenue of just under at $8.9 million (£6.6 million).