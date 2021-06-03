Spotify Only You: Here’s who the great classical composers would have had as their unique combinations

Spotify Only You: here's what Bach's Unique Pair would be. Picture: Getty/Only You via Spotify/Classic FM

By Maddy Shaw Roberts

Spotify’s newly-launched feature ‘Only You’ lets you find out how truly wacko your music tastes are. Here’s how the great composers’ versions would look…

Spotify’s new personalised feature ‘Only You’ allows you to look at the full spectrum of your music streaming behaviour, in all its whiplash-inducing glory.

The first slide in Spotify’s shareable story setup (which you can find on your app homepage) is the Unique Artist Combination, which is basically here to tell you that you are the only person in this brave world listening to both Tupac and Yo-Yo Ma on the same day.

And of that, you should be extremely proud.

This got us all pondering: if the likes of Bach, Brahms and Beethoven had Spotify, which contrasting genres would they be listening to in 2021? Let’s have a look...