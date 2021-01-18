Biden inauguration music: Lady Gaga’s national anthem and full performance schedule revealed

By Kyle Macdonald

Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez and Irish violinist Patricia Treacy head up the music at Joe Biden’s inauguration. Here’s what we know about what’s coming on Wednesday...

On Wednesday 20 January, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will be sworn as US President and Vice President in a ceremony outside the nation's Capitol in Washington DC.

Presidential inaugurations are always grand celebrations, full of stars and stripes and pomp. And from the National Anthem to musical interludes, music has a central role in the ceremonies.

Here's a look at what to expect in 2021.

Music at the Joe Biden inauguration. Picture: Getty, Twitter / Patricia Treacy

Lady Gaga to sing the National Anthem at Biden inauguration

On Thursday, Lady Gaga tweeted that she will be singing the National Anthem on 20 January.

The Presidential Inaugural Committee also announced that fellow pop star Jennifer Lopez will be singing at the event.

I am deeply honored to be joining @BidenInaugural on January 20 to sing the National Anthem and celebrate the historic inauguration of @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris! 💙 pic.twitter.com/MfgcG3j4Aa — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) January 14, 2021

The 34-year-old has given memorable Star-Spangled serenades in the past, including at 2016's NFL Superbowl.

What to expect on Wednesday? As with so much of Gaga, you don't quite know what you're in for until it happens, but it's always uniquely stunning.

Lady Gaga's Super Bowl 50 performance Did you catch Lady Gaga's National Anthem performance at Super Bowl 50? Outstanding! Posted by Journal-News on Monday, February 8, 2016

Will there be classical music at Biden’s inauguration?

There's a long history of classical music at presidential inaugurations. Operatic mezzos Marilyn Horne and Susan Graham have sung at Bill Clinton and George W Bush events respectively.

But, perhaps most infamous was the superstar quartet that played at Barack Obama's 2009 Inauguration.

With a dream lineup by anyone's standards, cellist Yo-Yo Ma, violinist Itzhak Perlman, pianist Gabriela Montero and clarinettist Anthony McGill had a new John Williams work to premiere. The only problem was the sub-zero weather of that January day. With tuning and other practicalities in mind, the players pre-recorded their music and valiantly (but also quite noticeably) mimed along.

It's a slightly milder three degrees Celsius forecast for events in 2021. So, maybe no such problems this time.

Irish violinist Patricia Treacy

The above-freezing weather is good news for Irish violin virtuoso Patricia Treacy, who is reported to be playing at the inauguration.

Over the weekend, NBC Chicago revealed she had been practising on her Stradivarius at Old St Patrick's Catholic Church in Chicago, ahead of performing to the world in Washington.

Beyond music-making at the inauguration, firefighter Andrea Hall will lead the Pledge of Allegiance and Amanda Gorman, the first National Youth Poet Laureate, will recite a poem. Father Leo O'Donovan and Reverend Dr. Silvester Beaman, both longtime friends of the Biden family, will lead prayers on the day.

‘He is from Ireland after all’ Patricia Treacy tells ⁦⁦@Mary___Wilson⁩ about being invited to play at ⁦@JoeBiden⁩‘s inauguration. pic.twitter.com/TJL0kkUduC — Morning Ireland (@morningireland) November 20, 2020

‘Hamilton’ and the ‘Celebrating America’ Primetime Special

Celebrating America will be a primetime special heralding the inauguration of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

The celebrity-filled show will be hosted by Tom Hanks and is set to air live on ABC, CBS, NBC, CNN and MSNBC from 8.30pm to 10pm ET on 20 January. There will be lots of musical connections there too.

The Broadway and West End hit Hamilton: An American Musical has been one of the most talked-about creations of the last 10 years.

It seems fitting that the famous fusion of music and politics has a nod on this historic day. On Sunday, the Presidential Inaugural Committee announced that composer, lyricist and actor Lin-Manuel Miranda who created Hamilton will have a role “reciting a classic work” during the celebrations.

Lin-Manuel will be joining the likes of Jon Bon Jovi, Ant Clemons, the Foo Fighters, John Legend, Demi Lovato, Bruce Springsteen and Justin Timberlake, who will all perform for the show from iconic locations across the country.