5 times Lady Gaga was extremely good at the piano

She might be better known for her extraordinary mezzo voice and meat-inspired costumes, but Lady Gaga was also once accepted to study piano at Juilliard. Here are her most impressive moments on keys.

An acoustic piano reading of 'Paparazzi' There's nothing about this that isn't brilliant. The dark piano opening toys with us, gradually bringing in the melody of the chorus before launching back into that stilted, staccato accompaniment. Official verdict: miles better than the original.

A brief performance of Scott Joplin's 'Maple Leaf Rag' This came from a French TV show in 2009, when Lady Gaga was asked to crack out some classical piano on the spot – and she wasn't even fazed. It might not have been a note-perfect performance, but no other popstar would have dared to do this. She's a Lady for a reason.

‘Joanne’, the piano version Gaga’s stripped-down piano version of her 2016 single ‘Joanne’ is slower and far more sombre than the original. The simple piano chords add a wonderful sense of peace to the ballad, which she wrote in memory of her late aunt Joanne Germanotta. Beautiful.

An acoustic performance of ‘Poker Face’ Gaga plays with us in this acoustic interpretation of ‘Poker Face’. She goes from jumpy staccato rhythms to booming chords, hitting us with those killer mezzo vocals over the top. She even plays with her shoe on the piano at the end, all the while dressed in a fabulously bespoke hat (of course).