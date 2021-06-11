Barbican staff claim classical music and arts centre is ‘institutionally racist’

11 June 2021, 12:44

London’s Barbican described as ‘institutionally racist’ in staff testimonials
London’s Barbican described as ‘institutionally racist’ in staff testimonials. Picture: Getty

By Maddy Shaw Roberts

Europe’s largest performing arts centre is at the centre of a racism row.

The Barbican in London has launched an independent review, after being accused by its own staff of ‘institutional racism’.

Employees past and present have collated a book called Barbican Stories, which contains records of more than 100 alleged incidents of racism and prejudice at the organisation, over six years.

There are claims that bosses at the centre, which hosts classical music concerts, plays, film screenings and art exhibitions, have called Black or ethnically diverse staff ‘yellows’ and ‘diversity hires’.

Several Black and ethnically diverse staff say they have been assumed to be cleaners because of the colour of their skin.

In a statement, the organisation said it was “shocked and saddened to hear the allegations” and had “always strived to be an inclusive, welcoming and open organisation”.

It added: “We fully recognise the pain and hurt caused by these experiences. We are committed to pursuing the ongoing programme of action which we have laid out to advance anti-racism in the organisation, and to achieve necessary change.”

Read more: Sheku Kanneh-Mason: ‘Growing up, I didn’t know of many Black classical musicians’

Barbican launches independent review after being accused by staff of ‘institutional racism’.
Barbican launches independent review after being accused by staff of ‘institutional racism’. Picture: Getty

One worker claimed they were forced to cut their afro hair to stop other workers touching it, while another employee alleged that he was asked by a colleague to sell him cannabis, because he is Black.

Several testimonies claim “career progress is curtailed for staff of colour”.

The Barbican’s statement added: “Although we have not received any formal complaints, all staff will be able to contribute to the independent review so that their experiences can be heard and those affected can get the support they need. We want everyone’s voice to be listened to and respected.”

Staff shared their claims with The Guardian, because they allege the Barbican’s leaders have failed to stick to their anti-racism action plan made a year ago, in the wake of the murder of George Floyd and the rise of Black Lives Matter across the US, UK and the world.

In 2020, a consultancy firm hired to address issues of racism was condemned for asking staff of colour to recall racist incidents in front of Barbican leaders.

In an update to its anti-racism commitment in May 2021, the Barbican confirmed it had appointed staff to set out steps that could be taken to eliminate system racism in the organisation.

It also said it was using responses from the consultancy firm’s sessions to build a new equality and inclusion strategy, and is recruiting for a new equality and inclusion officer.

More From ClassicFM

Donald O'Connor performs a breathtaking tap dance routine on roller skates

Watch a musical legend perform a breathtaking tap dance routine on roller skates

Videos

Order our limited edition ‘Great Composers’ jigsaw, notebook and greeting cards

Limited edition ‘Great Composers’ jigsaw, notebook and greetings cards out now!

Charity

A detailed musical analysis of England’s popular football anthem, ‘Three Lions’

Is Three Lions actually good? A detailed musical analysis of England’s popular football anthem

Discover Music

Turkish national anthem: what are the lyrics and who wrote the ‘Independence March’?

Turkish national anthem: what are the lyrics and who wrote the ‘Independence March’?

Discover Music

The history of Finland’s national anthem ‘Maamme’, and why it sounds like Estonia’s anthem

What’s the history of Finland’s national anthem ‘Maamme’, and why does it sound like Estonia’s anthem?

Discover Music

Music of Kings & Queens, featuring music by Debbie Wiseman, and narration by Helen Mirren and Damien Lewis

Debbie Wiseman’s majestic new album, The Music of Kings & Queens – out now!

Wiseman

Latest news

See more Latest news

Watch Andrea Bocelli perform 'Nessun dorma' at Euro 2021 opening ceremony

How to watch Andrea Bocelli’s Euro 2020 performance live

8 hours ago

Andrea Bocelli

Andrea Bocelli to perform 'Nessun dorma' at Euros Opening Ceremony 2020

Star classical tenor Andrea Bocelli to perform ‘Nessun dorma’ at UEFA Euro 2020 Opening Ceremony

9 hours ago

Andrea Bocelli

The San Francisco Gay Men's Chorus, May 1993 Demonstrating the impact of AIDS to the members of the chorus

Sobering ‘black and white’ image of a gay men’s choir reminds of loss of life during AIDS epidemic

1 day ago

Discover Music

A genius has created a classical music mashup of 70 pieces by famous composers

A genius has created a classical music mashup of 70 pieces by famous composers

1 day ago

Videos

Choir greet G7 Summit leaders in Cornwall with sea shanties by the sea

Choral singers greet G7 leaders in Cornwall with sea shanties by the sea

1 day ago

Latest videos

See more Latest videos

Jonathan and Charlotte first audition

When the world first heard unforgettable operatic Britain’s Got Talent duo ‘Jonathan and Charlotte’

2 days ago

Jonathan & Charlotte

13-year-old sings spine-tingling rendition of Bocelli’s ‘Time To Say Goodbye’

13-year-old brings The Voice Kids judges to tears with spine-tingling operatic ‘Time To Say Goodbye’

2 days ago

Andrea Bocelli

Trumpet plastic bottle mute

These trumpeters used plastic bottles as mutes, because… conductor said so

2 days ago

Discover Music

Aeolian harp sculpture in Burnley, Lancashire

Listen to this eerie aeolian harp sculpture that sounds like a futuristic nightmare

2 days ago

Discover Music

Star tenor Andrea Bocelli sings a lullaby to Elmo

When Andrea Bocelli sang a tender ‘Time to Say Goodnight’ to Elmo on Sesame Street

3 days ago

Andrea Bocelli

Latest pictures

See more Latest pictures

Pianist Martha Argerich

Martha Argerich: 11 stunning photos of the great pianist

Martha Argerich

Mozart's former home, London

Take a peek inside Mozart’s actual (£8 million) London townhouse

Mozart

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II: a life in pictures

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II: an incredible life in pictures
Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh

Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh: a life in pictures

Mother's Day music

14 beautiful pieces of classical music for Mother’s Day

Discover Music